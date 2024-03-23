2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Fifth-Years, Zips Are Zippin, And More Fast Facts

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
The final day of prelims is completed in Athens, Georgia for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. It is time for the last edition of fast facts.
From Stroke 100s to 100 Free
- The 100 freestyle will feature three winners from last night as the top three seeds.
- Gretchen Walsh of Virginia is the #1 seed and won the 100 fly last night
- Katharine Berkoff of NC State is the #2 seed and won the 100 back last night
- Jasmine Nocentini of Virginia is the #3 seed and won the 100 breast last night
The Zips Are Zippin’ Into Finals
- Akron placed another swimmer into finals
- The last two days, Abby Daniel earned a B final swim as she was in the 200 IM and 100 fly
- Tonight, the team will be represented by Weronika Gorecka as she was 16th in prelims of the 200 back
The 100 Free=Experienced
- The A final of the 100 free tonight featured FOUR fifth-years and ZERO underclassmen
- Specifically: 2 juniors, 2 seniors, 4 fifth-years
Southern Illinois In Finals Again
- Celia Pulido swam the fastest mid-major 100 back in history last night en route to a 7th place finish. Tonight, she made the B final of the 200 back swimming a best time of a 1:52.44 for 14th in prelims
Is Jasmine Nocentini eligible for another year? She is listed as “SR” and not “5Y.” I thought this was her last year of eligibility. Anyone know…?
She might have another year.
Her Insta profile says UVA class of 2024, which indicates that maybe she is done after this year, regardless of further eligibility.
https://swimswam.com/how-does-ncaa-eligibility-work-vis-a-vis-redshirt-seasons-a-case-study/
Mid majors are making a statement for sure
Abby Daniel – no “S”