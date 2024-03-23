Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Fifth-Years, Zips Are Zippin, And More Fast Facts

Comments: 5

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of prelims is completed in Athens, Georgia for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. It is time for the last edition of fast facts.

From Stroke 100s to 100 Free

  • The 100 freestyle will feature three winners from last night as the top three seeds.

The Zips Are Zippin’ Into Finals

  • Akron placed another swimmer into finals
  • The last two days, Abby Daniel earned a B final swim as she was in the 200 IM and 100 fly
  • Tonight, the team will be represented by Weronika Gorecka as she was 16th in prelims of the 200 back

The 100 Free=Experienced

  • The A final of the 100 free tonight featured FOUR fifth-years and ZERO underclassmen
    • Specifically: 2 juniors, 2 seniors, 4 fifth-years

Southern Illinois In Finals Again

  • Celia Pulido swam the fastest mid-major 100 back in history last night en route to a 7th place finish. Tonight, she made the B final of the 200 back swimming a best time of a 1:52.44 for 14th in prelims

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Curious
20 minutes ago

Is Jasmine Nocentini eligible for another year? She is listed as “SR” and not “5Y.” I thought this was her last year of eligibility. Anyone know…?

0
0
Reply
Samuel Huntington
Reply to  Curious
18 minutes ago

She might have another year.

Her Insta profile says UVA class of 2024, which indicates that maybe she is done after this year, regardless of further eligibility.

0
0
Reply
Diehard
41 minutes ago

Mid majors are making a statement for sure

2
0
Reply
thezwimmer
56 minutes ago

Abby Daniel – no “S”

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!