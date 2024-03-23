2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The Kenyon women will look to extend their narrow lead in the team standing’s tonight. They’re up big in the 200 breast (2/1), and could look to surge in the final event of the night. Denison is only projected to score 69 points from this morning’s results, but the Big Red has three top-eight swimmers in the 1650 to Kenyon’s two. They also have three divers, two of whom scored in the 1-meter event on day 2.

NYU is only 1/2 tonight, but it might just be enough to hold onto 3rd place in the team standings.

On the men’s side, Emory looks to have it locked up. The Eagles lead in projected points, and already had a substantial lead going into the final day. It doesn’t look like there’ll be a lot of movement from the top teams, but there could be a lot of jostling to stay within the top 10. Places 10-13 were separated by just three points after last night, so it’ll really depend on how the heats shake out to determine the final order.

Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from women’s 3-meter diving or the 1650 freestyle.



Scored Prelims

Men

Actual Score Scored Day 4 Prelims Actual + Projected Emory 327 108 435 Kenyon 272 107 379 Chicago 264 43 307 NYU 208 58 266 Williams 217.5 42 259.5 Calvin 143 47 190 Denison 130 31 161 CMU 131 25 156 Tufts 111.5 43 154.5 MIT 106 46 152 TCNJ 105 45 150 WashU 104 43 147 CMS 107 9 116 Pomona-Pitzer 66 28 94 JHU 70 10 80 Geneseo 71 0 71 Connecticut College 55 0 55 Birmingham Southern 49 0 49 Hamilton 30 15 45 Washington & Lee 26 18 44 Coast Guard 33 6 39 RIT 37 0 37 Hope 24 8 32 Alfred State 30 0 30 Bowdoin 20 8 28 St. Mary’s 26 0 26 Wheaton IL 9 16 25 Centre 25 0 25 Rhodes 25 0 25 Colby 21 0 21 Trinity U 17 1 18 Brandeis 17 0 17 Bates 15 0 15 Case Western 14 0 14 Ithaca 0 12 12 Chapman 8 0 8 USMMA 8 0 8 Amherst 0 6 6 Whitworth 2 3 5 Franklin & Marshall 4 0 4 Anderson 2 0 2 Rose-Hulman 1 0 1 Rowan 1 0 1

Women

Actual Score Scored Day 4 Prelims Actual + Projected Kenyon 315 100 415 Denison 312 69 381 NYU 299 54 353 Williams 277 67 344 MIT 243 75 318 Emory 204 64 268 Pomona-Pitzer 175 85 260 Chicago 133 20 153 Swarthmore 95 26 121 Tufts 84.5 26 110.5 Trinity U 63 25 88 JHU 50 26 76 Calvin 42 26 68 Case Western 49 10 59 Hope 52 7 59 Bates 47 0 47 Austin 31 14 45 Albion 28 16 44 Amherst 40 3 43 WashU 37 5 42 CMU 14 15 29 CMS 20 8 28 Geneseo 27.5 0 27.5 Ithaca 27 0 27 Mary Washington 17 5 22 Gettysburg 10 8 18 Rhodes 12 6 18 Nazareth 16 0 16 Bowdoin 12 0 12 Middlebury 12 0 12 Messiah 0 11 11 Wellesley 11 0 11 RIT 9 1 10 Springfield 10 0 10 Luther 5 0 5 Lynchburg 4 0 4 Rowan 0 3 3 Chapman 3 0 3 Colby 3 0 3 Hamilton 1 0 1

DAY 4 UPS/DOWNS

Men’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay Emory 4/4 1/0 1/0 1/3 2/1 1/0 Kenyon 3/4 1/0 2/2 1/1 0/1 1/0 NYU 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 1/0 Calvin 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 MIT 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 TCNJ 3/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 Chicago 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Tufts 1/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 WashU 2/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/1 Williams 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 Denison 1/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0/0 Pomona-Pitzer 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 CMU 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Washington & Lee 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Wheaton IL 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Hamilton 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Ithaca 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 JHU 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 CMS 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Hope 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Bowdoin 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Coast Guard 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Amherst 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Whitworth 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Trinity U 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs