Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs

Comments: 1

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The Kenyon women will look to extend their narrow lead in the team standing’s tonight. They’re up big in the 200 breast (2/1), and could look to surge in the final event of the night. Denison is only projected to score 69 points from this morning’s results, but the Big Red has three top-eight swimmers in the 1650 to Kenyon’s two. They also have three divers, two of whom scored in the 1-meter event on day 2.

NYU is only 1/2 tonight, but it might just be enough to hold onto 3rd place in the team standings.

On the men’s side, Emory looks to have it locked up. The Eagles lead in projected points, and already had a substantial lead going into the final day. It doesn’t look like there’ll be a lot of movement from the top teams, but there could be a lot of jostling to stay within the top 10. Places 10-13 were separated by just three points after last night, so it’ll really depend on how the heats shake out to determine the final order.

Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from women’s 3-meter diving or the 1650 freestyle.

Scored Prelims

Men

Actual Score Scored Day 4 Prelims Actual + Projected
Emory 327 108 435
Kenyon 272 107 379
Chicago 264 43 307
NYU 208 58 266
Williams 217.5 42 259.5
Calvin 143 47 190
Denison 130 31 161
CMU 131 25 156
Tufts 111.5 43 154.5
MIT 106 46 152
TCNJ 105 45 150
WashU 104 43 147
CMS 107 9 116
Pomona-Pitzer 66 28 94
JHU 70 10 80
Geneseo 71 0 71
Connecticut College 55 0 55
Birmingham Southern 49 0 49
Hamilton 30 15 45
Washington & Lee 26 18 44
Coast Guard 33 6 39
RIT 37 0 37
Hope 24 8 32
Alfred State 30 0 30
Bowdoin 20 8 28
St. Mary’s 26 0 26
Wheaton IL 9 16 25
Centre 25 0 25
Rhodes 25 0 25
Colby 21 0 21
Trinity U 17 1 18
Brandeis 17 0 17
Bates 15 0 15
Case Western 14 0 14
Ithaca 0 12 12
Chapman 8 0 8
USMMA 8 0 8
Amherst 0 6 6
Whitworth 2 3 5
Franklin & Marshall 4 0 4
Anderson 2 0 2
Rose-Hulman 1 0 1
Rowan 1 0 1

Women

Actual Score Scored Day 4 Prelims Actual + Projected
Kenyon 315 100 415
Denison 312 69 381
NYU 299 54 353
Williams 277 67 344
MIT 243 75 318
Emory 204 64 268
Pomona-Pitzer 175 85 260
Chicago 133 20 153
Swarthmore 95 26 121
Tufts 84.5 26 110.5
Trinity U 63 25 88
JHU 50 26 76
Calvin 42 26 68
Case Western 49 10 59
Hope 52 7 59
Bates 47 0 47
Austin 31 14 45
Albion 28 16 44
Amherst 40 3 43
WashU 37 5 42
CMU 14 15 29
CMS 20 8 28
Geneseo 27.5 0 27.5
Ithaca 27 0 27
Mary Washington 17 5 22
Gettysburg 10 8 18
Rhodes 12 6 18
Nazareth 16 0 16
Bowdoin 12 0 12
Middlebury 12 0 12
Messiah 0 11 11
Wellesley 11 0 11
RIT 9 1 10
Springfield 10 0 10
Luther 5 0 5
Lynchburg 4 0 4
Rowan 0 3 3
Chapman 3 0 3
Colby 3 0 3
Hamilton 1 0 1

DAY 4 UPS/DOWNS

Men’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay
Emory 4/4 1/0 1/0 1/3 2/1 1/0
Kenyon 3/4 1/0 2/2 1/1 0/1 1/0
NYU 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 1/0
Calvin 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0
MIT 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
TCNJ 3/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/1
Chicago 1/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Tufts 1/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0
WashU 2/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/1
Williams 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0
Denison 1/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0/0
Pomona-Pitzer 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1
CMU 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Washington & Lee 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Wheaton IL 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Hamilton 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Ithaca 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
JHU 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
CMS 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Hope 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Bowdoin 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Coast Guard 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Amherst 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Whitworth 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Trinity U 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay
Kenyon 4/1 1/0 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/0
Pomona-Pitzer 2/3 1/0 2/2 0/0 0/1 1/0
MIT 2/2 1/0 1/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Denison 1/3 1/0 0/1 0/2 1/0 1/0
Williams 2/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/1 1/0
Emory 3/2 0/1 0/0 2/1 1/1 0/1
NYU 1/2 1/0 1/0 0/2 0/0 1/0
Swarthmore 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0
Tufts 2/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
JHU 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
Calvin 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Trinity U 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Chicago 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Albion 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
CMU 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Austin 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Messiah 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Case Western 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
CMS 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Gettysburg 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Hope 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Rhodes 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
WashU 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Mary Washington 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Amherst 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Rowan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
RIT 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PhillyMark
15 minutes ago

Nice logjam at 8-12.
Denison should be safe at #7…looks like 4 scorers in 1650

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!