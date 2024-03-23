2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)
- Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
The Kenyon women will look to extend their narrow lead in the team standing’s tonight. They’re up big in the 200 breast (2/1), and could look to surge in the final event of the night. Denison is only projected to score 69 points from this morning’s results, but the Big Red has three top-eight swimmers in the 1650 to Kenyon’s two. They also have three divers, two of whom scored in the 1-meter event on day 2.
NYU is only 1/2 tonight, but it might just be enough to hold onto 3rd place in the team standings.
On the men’s side, Emory looks to have it locked up. The Eagles lead in projected points, and already had a substantial lead going into the final day. It doesn’t look like there’ll be a lot of movement from the top teams, but there could be a lot of jostling to stay within the top 10. Places 10-13 were separated by just three points after last night, so it’ll really depend on how the heats shake out to determine the final order.
Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from women’s 3-meter diving or the 1650 freestyle.
Scored Prelims
Men
|Actual Score
|Scored Day 4 Prelims
|Actual + Projected
|Emory
|327
|108
|435
|Kenyon
|272
|107
|379
|Chicago
|264
|43
|307
|NYU
|208
|58
|266
|Williams
|217.5
|42
|259.5
|Calvin
|143
|47
|190
|Denison
|130
|31
|161
|CMU
|131
|25
|156
|Tufts
|111.5
|43
|154.5
|MIT
|106
|46
|152
|TCNJ
|105
|45
|150
|WashU
|104
|43
|147
|CMS
|107
|9
|116
|Pomona-Pitzer
|66
|28
|94
|JHU
|70
|10
|80
|Geneseo
|71
|0
|71
|Connecticut College
|55
|0
|55
|Birmingham Southern
|49
|0
|49
|Hamilton
|30
|15
|45
|Washington & Lee
|26
|18
|44
|Coast Guard
|33
|6
|39
|RIT
|37
|0
|37
|Hope
|24
|8
|32
|Alfred State
|30
|0
|30
|Bowdoin
|20
|8
|28
|St. Mary’s
|26
|0
|26
|Wheaton IL
|9
|16
|25
|Centre
|25
|0
|25
|Rhodes
|25
|0
|25
|Colby
|21
|0
|21
|Trinity U
|17
|1
|18
|Brandeis
|17
|0
|17
|Bates
|15
|0
|15
|Case Western
|14
|0
|14
|Ithaca
|0
|12
|12
|Chapman
|8
|0
|8
|USMMA
|8
|0
|8
|Amherst
|0
|6
|6
|Whitworth
|2
|3
|5
|Franklin & Marshall
|4
|0
|4
|Anderson
|2
|0
|2
|Rose-Hulman
|1
|0
|1
|Rowan
|1
|0
|1
Women
|Actual Score
|Scored Day 4 Prelims
|Actual + Projected
|Kenyon
|315
|100
|415
|Denison
|312
|69
|381
|NYU
|299
|54
|353
|Williams
|277
|67
|344
|MIT
|243
|75
|318
|Emory
|204
|64
|268
|Pomona-Pitzer
|175
|85
|260
|Chicago
|133
|20
|153
|Swarthmore
|95
|26
|121
|Tufts
|84.5
|26
|110.5
|Trinity U
|63
|25
|88
|JHU
|50
|26
|76
|Calvin
|42
|26
|68
|Case Western
|49
|10
|59
|Hope
|52
|7
|59
|Bates
|47
|0
|47
|Austin
|31
|14
|45
|Albion
|28
|16
|44
|Amherst
|40
|3
|43
|WashU
|37
|5
|42
|CMU
|14
|15
|29
|CMS
|20
|8
|28
|Geneseo
|27.5
|0
|27.5
|Ithaca
|27
|0
|27
|Mary Washington
|17
|5
|22
|Gettysburg
|10
|8
|18
|Rhodes
|12
|6
|18
|Nazareth
|16
|0
|16
|Bowdoin
|12
|0
|12
|Middlebury
|12
|0
|12
|Messiah
|0
|11
|11
|Wellesley
|11
|0
|11
|RIT
|9
|1
|10
|Springfield
|10
|0
|10
|Luther
|5
|0
|5
|Lynchburg
|4
|0
|4
|Rowan
|0
|3
|3
|Chapman
|3
|0
|3
|Colby
|3
|0
|3
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
DAY 4 UPS/DOWNS
Men’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|Relay
|100 Free
|200 Back
|200 Breast
|400 Free Relay
|Emory
|4/4
|1/0
|1/0
|1/3
|2/1
|1/0
|Kenyon
|3/4
|1/0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/1
|1/0
|NYU
|1/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1/0
|1/0
|Calvin
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|MIT
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|TCNJ
|3/0
|0/1
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/1
|Chicago
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Tufts
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|WashU
|2/0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Williams
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Denison
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|CMU
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Washington & Lee
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Wheaton IL
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Hamilton
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Ithaca
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|JHU
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|CMS
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Hope
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Bowdoin
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Coast Guard
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Amherst
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Whitworth
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Trinity U
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Women’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|Relay
|100 Free
|200 Back
|200 Breast
|400 Free Relay
|Kenyon
|4/1
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|2/1
|1/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|2/3
|1/0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|MIT
|2/2
|1/0
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Denison
|1/3
|1/0
|0/1
|0/2
|1/0
|1/0
|Williams
|2/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/1
|1/0
|Emory
|3/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/1
|1/1
|0/1
|NYU
|1/2
|1/0
|1/0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/0
|Swarthmore
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Tufts
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|JHU
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|Calvin
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Trinity U
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Chicago
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Albion
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|CMU
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Austin
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Messiah
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Case Western
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|CMS
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Gettysburg
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Hope
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Rhodes
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|WashU
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Mary Washington
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Amherst
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Rowan
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|RIT
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
