WashU Senior Alex McCormick Wins Elite 90 Award (DIII)

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Alex McCormick, a senior from Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the Elite 90 Award for the Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Elite 90 award is given each year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. To be eligible, students must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition. Ties are broken by number of credits.

McCormick majors in mechanical engineering and holds a 4.0 grade point average. He is the first athlete from WashU swimming and diving to win the award.

McCormick has already had a great meet so far in Greensboro. On night 1, he placed 5th in the 200 IM with a new personal best (1:47.01), breaking his own school record. He had another record-breaking performance on night 3, swimming 47.09 in the 100 back to place 3rd. Tonight, he is the 2nd seed in the men’s 200 back, an event he tied for 2nd in 2023 en route to a WashU record.

McCormick is a three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American.

WashU currently sits 13th in the team ranking, just three points out of the top 10.