2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)
- Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)
- Results Page
- Psych Sheet
- Live Streaming on NCAA.com
- Live Results
The 2024 NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro kick off this morning with preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 200 medley relay, plus the men’s 3-meter diving event.
Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
- Division III Record: 4:18.35, Arthur Conover (Kenyon), 2017
- 2023 Champion: 4:20.41, Pat Pema (Emory)
Top 8:
In the first heat of the meet, WashU junior Ryan Hillery dropped over two seconds from his seed time to clock 4:33.08.
In heat two, Luke Landis (Denison) used a big last 50 (25.80) to move past Coast Guard’s Sean Lyman, touching in 4:28.77 to cut two seconds off his entry time.
Moving into the circle-seeded heats, Rafae Shafi (Tufts) took control of the third heat early, finishing in a time of 4:27.70.
Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
- Division III Record: 4:43.37, Kendra Stern (Amherst), 2011
- 2023 Champion: 4:48.38, Kristin Cornish (Johns Hopkins)
Top 8:
Men’s 200 Yard IM – Prelims
- Division III Record: 1:44.18, Andrew Wilson (Emory), 2018
- 2023 Champion: 1:45.65, Garret Clasen (Chicago)
Top 8:
Women’s 200 Yard IM – Prelims
- Division III Record: 1:57.76, Crile Hart (Kenyon), 2022
- 2023 Champion: 1:59.47, Sophia Verkleeren (Williams)
Top 8:
Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
- Division III Record: 19.37, Oliver Smith (Emory), 2018
- 2023 Champion: 19.48, Noah Holstege (Calvin)
Top 8:
Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
- Division III Record: 22.48, Fiona Muir (Emory), 2018
- 2023 Champion: 22.78, Kaley McIntyre (NYU)
Top 8:
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims
- Division III Record: 1:25.85, Emory (R. Soh, J. Meyer, J. Echols, C. Lafave), 2023
- 2023 Champion: 1:25.85, Emory (R. Soh, J. Meyer, J. Echols, C. Lafave)
Top 8:
Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims
- Division III Record: 1:39.55, Emory (M. Jungers, A. Glowniak, T. Leone, C. Maki), 2023
- 2023 Champion: 1:39.55, Emory (M. Jungers, A. Glowniak, T. Leone, C. Maki)
Top 8:
3-Meter Diving — Prelims
- Division III Record: 645.70, Connor Dignan, Denison, 2014
- 2023 Champion: 595.15, Israel Zavaleta (Kenyon)
Top 8:
