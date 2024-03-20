2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)

Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

The 2024 NCAA Division III Championships in Greensboro kick off this morning with preliminary heats in the men’s and women’s 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 200 medley relay, plus the men’s 3-meter diving event.

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 4:18.35, Arthur Conover (Kenyon), 2017

2023 Champion: 4:20.41, Pat Pema (Emory)

Top 8:

In the first heat of the meet, WashU junior Ryan Hillery dropped over two seconds from his seed time to clock 4:33.08.

In heat two, Luke Landis (Denison) used a big last 50 (25.80) to move past Coast Guard’s Sean Lyman, touching in 4:28.77 to cut two seconds off his entry time.

Moving into the circle-seeded heats, Rafae Shafi (Tufts) took control of the third heat early, finishing in a time of 4:27.70.

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 4:43.37, Kendra Stern (Amherst), 2011

2023 Champion: 4:48.38, Kristin Cornish (Johns Hopkins)

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Yard IM – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:44.18, Andrew Wilson (Emory), 2018

2023 Champion: 1:45.65, Garret Clasen (Chicago)

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Yard IM – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:57.76, Crile Hart (Kenyon), 2022

2023 Champion: 1:59.47, Sophia Verkleeren (Williams)

Top 8:

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 19.37, Oliver Smith (Emory), 2018

2023 Champion: 19.48, Noah Holstege (Calvin)

Top 8:

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 22.48, Fiona Muir (Emory), 2018

2023 Champion: 22.78, Kaley McIntyre (NYU)

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:25.85, Emory (R. Soh, J. Meyer, J. Echols, C. Lafave), 2023

2023 Champion: 1:25.85, Emory (R. Soh, J. Meyer, J. Echols, C. Lafave)

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:39.55, Emory (M. Jungers, A. Glowniak, T. Leone, C. Maki), 2023

2023 Champion: 1:39.55, Emory (M. Jungers, A. Glowniak, T. Leone, C. Maki)

Top 8:

3-Meter Diving — Prelims

Division III Record: 645.70, Connor Dignan, Denison, 2014

2023 Champion: 595.15, Israel Zavaleta (Kenyon)

Top 8: