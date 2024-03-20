2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Sunday, March 17th – Sunday, March 24th
- Tokyo Aquatics Center
- LCM (50m)
- Japan’s Olympic Selection Criteria
- Entries
- SwimSwam Entries Post
- Preview #1 / Preview #2
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap| Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap| Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
- Live Result
- Livestream
Day four of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials has some heated battles on the agenda, including the men’s 200m fly and 200m breast.
Olympic silver medalist and reigning world champion Tomoru Honda will be in the water, as will national record holder Daiya Seto. Honda missed making the 400m IM final earlier in the week while Seto earned silver in the event, although outside the Paris 2024 qualification standard.
In the 200m breast 3 of the top 5 best-ever Japanese swimmers will be vying for a slot in tomorrow night’s final. Ippei Watanabe, Shoma Sato and Yamato Fukasawa are among the tightly-packed competitors.
There are 2 finals in this evening’s session, the women’s 100m back and men’s 800m free.
MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 47.85 – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, 2023
- Asian Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
- World Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
- JASF QT – 47.97
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 FLY – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto, 2020
- Asian Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto, 2020
- World Record – 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022
- JASF QT – 1:55.27
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 52.79 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
- Asian Record – 52.02 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2023
- World Record – 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- JASF QT – 53.12
Top 8:
MEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMI-FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 2:06.40 – Shoma Sato, 2021
- Asian Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
- World Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
- JASF QT – 2:08.48
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013
- Asian Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013
- World Record – 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- JASF QT – 59.49
MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 7:49.55 – Shui Kurokawa, 2021
- Asian Record – 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009
- World Record – 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009
- JASF QT – 7:46.55
