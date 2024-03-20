2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day four of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials has some heated battles on the agenda, including the men’s 200m fly and 200m breast.

Olympic silver medalist and reigning world champion Tomoru Honda will be in the water, as will national record holder Daiya Seto. Honda missed making the 400m IM final earlier in the week while Seto earned silver in the event, although outside the Paris 2024 qualification standard.

In the 200m breast 3 of the top 5 best-ever Japanese swimmers will be vying for a slot in tomorrow night’s final. Ippei Watanabe, Shoma Sato and Yamato Fukasawa are among the tightly-packed competitors.

There are 2 finals in this evening’s session, the women’s 100m back and men’s 800m free.

MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record – 47.85 – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, 2023

Asian Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

World Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

JASF QT – 47.97

MEN’S 200 FLY – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto, 2020

Asian Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto, 2020

World Record – 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022

JASF QT – 1:55.27

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record – 52.79 – Rikako Ikee, 2018

Asian Record – 52.02 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2023

World Record – 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

JASF QT – 53.12

MEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record – 2:06.40 – Shoma Sato, 2021

Asian Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

World Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

JASF QT – 2:08.48

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013

Asian Record – 58.70 – Aya Terakawa, 2013

World Record – 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023

JASF QT – 59.49

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 7:49.55 – Shui Kurokawa, 2021

Asian Record – 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009

World Record – 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009

JASF QT – 7:46.55

