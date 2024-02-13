Japan’s Olympic Medalist Tomoru Honda Racing With Sprained Ankle

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2024 World Aquatic Championships brought us the heats and semi-finals of the men’s 200m butterfly event.

Among the competitors was Japan’s Tomoru Honda, the reigning long course 2fly Olympic silver medalist and short course 2fly World Record holder.

Honda safely captured the 9th seed out of the heats with a morning swim of 1:56.56. He then turned it on more intentionally in the semi-final to score the 2nd seed in a quicker 1:55.20.

Leading the charge was Italy’s Alberto Razzetti who notched a pack-leading 1:55.09 but only after Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski was disqualified.

Honda’s performances are solid on their own but considerably so when we consider the 22-year-old is racing with a sprained ankle.

According to Au One, Honda slipped on the stairs in his home on February 5th and sprained his left ankle. He reportedly feels pain when kicking.

After his morning swim, he stated, “My focus was more on my body than on the race.”

Honda owns a lifetime best of 1:52.70 in the LC 200m fly, a time he put up in December 2022 to rank as the 2nd-fastest Japanese swimmer and 5th-swiftest swimmer worldwide in history.