2024 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th (pool swimming)
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries
In the strangest World Championships in several generations, we’re going to do our best to pick the medalists and finalists for the 2024 World Championships.
The 2024 World Aquatics Championships will kick off on Feb. 2, and pool swimming will get underway on Feb. 11 and run through the 18th.
As the meet approaches, we will be previewing all 42 pool events that are set to take place at the meet, though due to this being a non-traditional World Championships during the Olympic year, and thus a severely pared down field compared to a normal World Championship, we’ll be publishing previews by discipline: sprint, mid-distance and distance free, along with back, breast, fly, IM and relays in their own articles for men and women, plus a mixed relay preview article.
Keep track of all of SwimSwam’s discipline-by-discipline previews below, with medalist picks listed out for every event.
We’ll also keep track of a projected medal table based on our picks at the bottom of this article.
WOMEN’S EVENTS
|ARTICLE
|EVENT
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|Sprint Free
|50 Free
|100 Free
|Mid-Distance Free
|200 Free
|400 Free
|Distance Free
|800 Free
|1500 Free
|Back
|50 Back
|100 Back
|200 Back
|Breast
|50 Breast
|100 Breast
|200 Breast
|Fly
|50 Fly
|100 Fly
|200 Fly
|IM
|200 IM
|400 IM
|Relays
|4×100 Free
|4×200 Free
|4×100 Medley
MEN’S EVENTS
|ARTICLE
|EVENT
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|Sprint Free
|50 Free
|Cameron McEvoy (AUS)
|Ben Proud (GBR)
|Michael Andrew (USA)
|100 Free
|Pan Zhanle (CHN)
|Alessandro Miressi (ITA)
|Hwang Sunwoo (KOR)
|Mid-Distance Free
|200 Free
|Hwang Sunwoo (KOR)
|Pan Zhanle (CHN)
|Luke Hobson (USA)
|400 Free
|Daniel Wiffen (IRL)
|Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN)
|Lukas Märtens (GER)
|Distance Free
|800 Free
|1500 Free
|Back
|50 Back
|100 Back
|200 Back
|Breast
|50 Breast
|100 Breast
|200 Breast
|Fly
|50 Fly
|100 Fly
|200 Fly
|IM
|200 IM
|400 IM
|Relays
|4×100 Free
|4×200 Free
|4×100 Medley
MIXED RELAYS
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|Mixed Relays
|4×100 Free
|4×100 Medley
PROJECTED POOL SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE
|NATION
|TOTAL MEDALS
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|China
|2
|1
|1
|South Korea
|2
|1
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|Ireland
|1
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|Italy
|1
|1
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|USA
|2
|2
|Germany
|1
|1
Will there be a pick’em for the meet? I have to imagine it would be highly competitive considering the meet’s off-schedule nature, proximity to the Olympics, and talent pool.
It’ll be a hard but fun pick’em imo