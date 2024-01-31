Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the strangest World Championships in several generations, we’re going to do our best to pick the medalists and finalists for the 2024 World Championships.

The 2024 World Aquatics Championships will kick off on Feb. 2, and pool swimming will get underway on Feb. 11 and run through the 18th.

As the meet approaches, we will be previewing all 42 pool events that are set to take place at the meet, though due to this being a non-traditional World Championships during the Olympic year, and thus a severely pared down field compared to a normal World Championship, we’ll be publishing previews by discipline: sprint, mid-distance and distance free, along with back, breast, fly, IM and relays in their own articles for men and women, plus a mixed relay preview article.

Keep track of all of SwimSwam’s discipline-by-discipline previews below, with medalist picks listed out for every event.

We’ll also keep track of a projected medal table based on our picks at the bottom of this article.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

ARTICLE EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE
Sprint Free 50 Free
100 Free
Mid-Distance Free 200 Free
400 Free
Distance Free 800 Free
1500 Free
Back 50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
Breast 50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast
Fly 50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
IM 200 IM
400 IM
Relays 4×100 Free
4×200 Free
4×100 Medley

MEN’S EVENTS

ARTICLE EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE
Sprint Free 50 Free Cameron McEvoy (AUS) Ben Proud (GBR) Michael Andrew (USA)
100 Free Pan Zhanle (CHN) Alessandro Miressi (ITA) Hwang Sunwoo (KOR)
Mid-Distance Free 200 Free Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) Pan Zhanle (CHN) Luke Hobson (USA)
400 Free Daniel Wiffen (IRL) Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) Lukas Märtens (GER)
Distance Free 800 Free
1500 Free
Back 50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
Breast 50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast
Fly 50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
IM 200 IM
400 IM
Relays 4×100 Free
4×200 Free
4×100 Medley

MIXED RELAYS

GOLD SILVER BRONZE
Mixed Relays 4×100 Free
4×100 Medley

PROJECTED POOL SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE

NATION TOTAL MEDALS GOLD SILVER BRONZE
China 2 1 1
South Korea 2 1 1
Australia 1 1
Ireland 1 1
Great Britain 1 1
Italy 1 1
Tunisia 1 1
USA 2 2
Germany 1 1

