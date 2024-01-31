2024 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 11th – February 18th (pool swimming)

Doha, Qatar

LCM (50m)

In the strangest World Championships in several generations, we’re going to do our best to pick the medalists and finalists for the 2024 World Championships.

The 2024 World Aquatics Championships will kick off on Feb. 2, and pool swimming will get underway on Feb. 11 and run through the 18th.

As the meet approaches, we will be previewing all 42 pool events that are set to take place at the meet, though due to this being a non-traditional World Championships during the Olympic year, and thus a severely pared down field compared to a normal World Championship, we’ll be publishing previews by discipline: sprint, mid-distance and distance free, along with back, breast, fly, IM and relays in their own articles for men and women, plus a mixed relay preview article.

Keep track of all of SwimSwam’s discipline-by-discipline previews below, with medalist picks listed out for every event.

We’ll also keep track of a projected medal table based on our picks at the bottom of this article.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

ARTICLE EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE Sprint Free 50 Free 100 Free Mid-Distance Free 200 Free 400 Free Distance Free 800 Free 1500 Free Back 50 Back 100 Back 200 Back Breast 50 Breast 100 Breast 200 Breast Fly 50 Fly 100 Fly 200 Fly IM 200 IM 400 IM Relays 4×100 Free 4×200 Free 4×100 Medley

MEN’S EVENTS

MIXED RELAYS

GOLD SILVER BRONZE Mixed Relays 4×100 Free 4×100 Medley

PROJECTED POOL SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE