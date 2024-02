Harvard Men, Marshall Women Lead CSCAA’s Scholar All-America Teams for Fall 2023

For the third fall semester in a row, Harvard led Division I men’s swimming and diving with a GPA of 3.79.

The Marshall women also headlined the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team released on Monday, posting a GPA of 3.80 to pace the Division I women’s rankings for the second consecutive fall.

At the Division II level, Catawba College had the highest team GPAs on both the men’s (3.65) and women’s (3.93) sides.

Division III Caltech boasted the top GPAs among all collegiate divisions with their men at 3.91 and their women at a whopping 3.98. The Brenau women (3.85) and St. Mary (KS) men (3.61) led NAIA schools while the Erie Community College women (3.83) and Southwestern Oregon men (3.43) led NJCAA programs.

“The dedication to academic excellence displayed by these teams is truly commendable,” CSCAA executive director Samantha Barany said. “It is heartening to witness student-athletes thriving both in the pool and in their academic pursuits. The CSCAA is proud to recognize and celebrate the hard work and commitment of these teams.”

Conferences as a whole could also earn Scholar All-America honors by placing 100% of their men’s or women’s teams on the team list. Among Power Five conferences, both the ACC men and women made the cut as well as the Pac-12 women and SEC women. Neither the Big Ten or Big 12 made the list.

Scholar All-America Conferences:

American Athletic Conference (Men and Women)

American Rivers Conference (Men and Women)

Atlantic Coast Conference (Men and Women)

Atlantic Sun Conference (Men and Women)

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (Men and Women)

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Men and Women)

Ivy League (Men and Women)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Men and Women)

University Athletic Association (Men and Women)

Coastal Athletic Association (Men)

Atlantic 10 Conference (Women)

Horizon League (Women)

Mid-American Conference (Women)

Missouri Valley Conference (Women)

Mountain West Conference (Women)

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference (Women)

Pac-12 (Women)

Patriot League (Women)

Southeastern Conference (Women)

You can see all 783 teams from 461 institutions who made the cut below:

Division I – Women