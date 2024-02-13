Maria Costa Claims New Brazilian Record En Route To Making 200 Free Final

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw the heats and semi-finals of the women’s 200m freestyle unfold in Doha on day three of the 2024 World Championships.

Among the contestants was Maria Costa who established a new Brazilian national record en route to capturing the 6th seed heading into tomorrow night’s final.

Costa touched in a time of 1:57.11 for a new lifetime best, overtaking the previous Brazilian standard of 1:57.28. Manuella Lyrio owned that time via a heats swim at the 2016 Olympic Games. Costa’s effort also checks in as a new South American continental record.

Entering this competition, 21-year-old Costa’s lifetime best rested at the 1:57.76 she posted at the Brazil Trophy in June of last year.

Old Record – 1:57.28 New Record 1:57.11 27.80 27.25 28.91 (56.71) 29.46 (56.71) 30.16 30.02 30.41 (1:00.57) 30.28 (1:00.40)

Costa already made her presence known at these World Championships, clocking a new Brazilian and South American record in the women’s 400m free (4:02.86) en route to placing 4th.

Costa will have her work cut out for her, however, to make the 200m free podium. New Zealand’s 400m free champion here Erika Fairweather leads the pack with a top-seeded outing of 1:55.75 while short course World Record holder Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (1:56.04) and Aussie Shayna Jack (1:56.80) are in hot pursuit.