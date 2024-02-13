Breaststroker Charles Lee Signs NLI With Purdue (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charles Lee has announced that he signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to further his academic and athletic career at Purdue University. Lee is currently a senior at Skyline High School in Sammamish, Washington. He also trains and competes year-round with the Issaquah Swim Team.

Lee is a native of Taipei City, Taiwan, which is where he lived prior to moving to the United States at age 13. He recently represented Taipei City at the 2023 Taiwanese National Championships, where he finished 8th in the 200m breaststroke.

“I chose Purdue because I felt a great connection with the coaching staff, the members of the team were extremely welcoming, and the team culture was awesome! When I stepped on campus for my visit, I immediately felt it was a place and a team I could see myself being a big part of for the next four years. Purdue has the type of program both athletically and academically that I’m looking for. I’m excited to be a Boilermaker – Boiler Up!”

Lee is a breaststroke and IM specialist with Summer Juniors cuts in the both breaststroke events. He was also a Winter Juniors finalist in 2022, with his top scoring event being the 100 breast at 19th (55.11).

Lee’s best time in the 200 breast was set last March at Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way. He stopped the clock at 2:00.07, marking a five second improvement from what he entered the season with. He also saw a massive drop over the course of the year in the 100 breast, going from a 57.32 to a 54.75. He hasn’t been quite as fast this year, with his season bests standing at 55.83 and 2:02.93.

Top SCY Times

50 breast – 25.75

100 breast – 54.75

200 breast – 2:00.07

200 IM – 1:51.53

400 IM – 4:04.34

The Boilermakers finished 6th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. The team is currently led by head coach Alex Jerden, who took over the position last April following Dan Ross’ retirement.

Nick Sherman was the team’s top finisher in the 200 breast at conference last year with a 6th place finish (1:54.62). Sherman graduated last spring, leaving Coleman Modglin as the top athlete in the event so far this year (1:57.09). Modglin is a senior this season, but the 2nd-fastest performer, Maxwell Blume, is a sophomore.

Lee joins Dominic Mazurek, Walker Mattice, William Jost, Gage Johnson, Blake Rowe, and Evan Mackesy in Purdue’s incoming class next fall. (check).

