Sam Williamson Lowers Aussie Record With 26.41 50 Breast Top Seed

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

It may have just been a semi-final of the men’s 50m breaststroke, but Australian Sam Williamson registered the fastest time of his career to take the top seed in a new national record.

Racing in the 2nd semi, 25-year-old Williamson ripped a lifetime best of 26.41 to get to the wall first, slicing .10 off of his previous Aussie record in the process.

The next-fastest qualifier for tomorrow night’s final was the 100m breaststroke silver medalist here Nicolo Martinenghi who hit 26.65 while the 100m breast champion Nic Fink logged 26.77 as the 3rd seed.

Of note, American Michael Andrew fell to 11th and out of the final with his time tonight of 27.18.

As for Williamson, the Melbourne Vicentre established the prior Aussie mark of 26.51 just last December while racing at the Japan Open. His new PB of 26.41 now renders him the 6th-fastest performer in history in the men’s 50m breast.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.95, 2017 Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 26.20, 2023 Ily Shymanovich (BLR) – 26.28, 2023 Felipe Lima (BRA) – 26.33, 2019 & Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 26.33, 2022 – Samuel Williamson (AUS) – 26.41, 2024 Joao Gomes Junior (BRA) – 26.42 2019 Nic Fink (USA) – 26.45, 2022 Michael Andrew (USA) – 26.52, 2022 Cameron Van Der Burgh (RSA) – 26.54, 2017

This represents Williamson’s 2nd World Championships final appearance. He placed 4th in the 100m breast already here, scoring a new personal best of 59.21 on night 2.