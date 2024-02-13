2024 World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Three Prelims Start Lists

It’s already day three of the World Championships, and it will be a quick heats session. We’ll just see four events this morning: the men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, and men’s 800 free.

The men’s 50 breast will consist of a similar field from yesterday’s 100 breast. The gold medalist from the 100m distance, American Nic Fink, will be a major contender to keep an eye on. Joining him in the field is Italian duo Nicolo Martinenghi and Simone Cerasuolo in addition to world record holder Adam Peaty of Team GB. Australian Sam Williamson enters the event as the top seed, recently ripping a 26.51 Australian record in November. Williamson popped a best time in yesterday’s 100 breast final, so he looks to be in a good position to challenge for the top podium spot here.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong is the top entrant in the women’s 200 free, and is the only swimmer in the field to have ever cracked the 1:55-barrier. She owns a best time of 1:53.92 from her silver medal performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and touched 4th at Worlds last year in 1:53.96. A plethora of 1:55 swimmers will also feature, including Shayna Jack (AUS), Erika Fairweather (NZL), Li Bingjie (CHN), Barbora Seemanova (CZE), and Marrit Steenbergen (NED).

Japan’s Tomoru Honda will be front and center in the men’s 200 fly, coming in as the only athlete to have ever posted a time under 1:53. Honda, who owns the short course world record in this event, owns a lifetime best of 1:52.70 from the 2022 Japan Open. He won bronze in this event at the Fukuoka World Championships, but is expected face tough competition from defending silver medalist Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland.

The men’s 800 free will end this session, and it is one of the most loaded fields here in Doha. Defending World Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) is slated to compete this morning, after missing the 400 free final on day one. 2019 World Champion Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2022 World Championship silver medalist Florian Wellbrock (GER), European record holder Daniel Wiffen (IRL), and 2022 Worlds bronze medalist Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) are some of the other names in the field.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.97 (2017)

Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy, who bagged silver in yesterday’s 100 breast final, was victorious in the first of the circle seeded heats. He touched in 26.75 for the win, with Peter Stevens (26.79) touching 2nd and Germany’s Melvin Imoudu stopping the clock in 26.91 for 3rd.

Nic Fink and Adam Peaty swam in lanes 4 and 5 in the penultimate heat, with Fink having a very strong start. He ultimately touched for the win in 26.66, with Caspar Corbeau (27.11) of the Netherlands finishing strong for 2nd place. World record holder Peaty (27.23) touched for 3rd, appearing to shut it down completely over the final meters of the race.

Ilya Shymanovich clocked 26.66 in the final heat to match Fink’s top time of the morning, with Australia’s Sam Williamson touching in 26.69 for 2nd place. Michael Andrew of Team USA broke the 27-second mark for 3rd in the heat, finishing in 26.94.

Seven swimmers dipped under the 27-second barrier this morning, with Simone Cerasuolo of Italy posting a time of 27.00 to nearly make it eight.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.65 (2023)

, Canada – 1:53.65 (2023) Championship Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.85

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Li Bingjie of China stole the show in heat three, touching in 1:57.16 to win the heat. Erika Fairweather of New Zealand, who claimed 400 free gold on day one, led most of the way. Fairweather flipped at the 100 in 57.08 and led through the 150 as well, but Li split a sizzling 29.00 over the final 50m to snag the win. Fairweather touched in 1:57.40 for runner-up status in the heat. Of note, Li will feature in tonight’s 1500 free final.

Maria Costa of Brazil, who shattered the South American record in the 400 free (4:02.86) on day one, hit the wall in 1:58.22 to win the penultimate heat. Barbora Seemanova (1:58.25) and Brianna Throssell (1:58.29) comprised the next two spots in the heat, safely advancing to tonight’s semi-finals. Second seed Shayna Jack fell to 4th, touching in 1:58.40.

Siobhan Haughey took control of the final heat from the very first stroke, ultimately turning through the first 50 in 26.90. She maintained her lead for most of the way, flipping at 56.07 at the 100, 1:26.17 at the 150, before touching for 2nd in 1:57.62. Nikolett Padar of Hungary made a charge over the final 50 to take the heat win (1:57.42), and Haughey seemed to completely ease up with 30m to go. Haughey does have the final of the 100 breast later today, so it seems she wanted to preserve as much energy as possible.

It took a time of 1:59.41 to earn a second swim in this event, with 19 swimmers breaking 2-minutes this morning.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)

Championship Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:52.43

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:55.78, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:56.36

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

World Junior Record: Lorenzo Galossi, Italy – 7:43.37 (2022)

Championship Record: Zhang Lin, China – 7:32.12 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia – 7:37.00

Olympic 'A' Qualifying Time: 7:51.65, Olympic 'B' Qualifying Time: 7:54.01

Top 8 Qualifiers: