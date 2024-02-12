2024 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Two Prelims Start Lists

The second morning of action in Doha will feature five events: the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500 free. The two backstroke events will kick off the session, with USA teammates Claire Curzan and Hunter Armstrong entering as the top seeds.

Curzan is entered with her best time of 58.35, one of only two swimmers seeded under the 59-second barrier. Canada’s Ingrid Wilm is the other, seeded with her best time of 58.80. A pair of young Australians will also feature, Jaclyn Barclay and Iona Anderson. Barclay recently won the World Junior title in this event back in September, with Anderson snagging silver. Since then, Barclay has really improved in the 200m distance, while Anderson has really hit her stride in the sprint distances.

Though 18-year-old Anderson is only ranked 8th, she recently posted multiple best times in the event at the Queensland Championships. She posted 59.69 in the heats before touching in 59.43 for 2nd later in the day. She followed up those swims with another best time about a week later, touching in 59.24 leading off a relay at the Western Australian Relay Championships. If she entered the event with her best time, she would be the third seeded entrant.

Great Britain’s Kathleen Dawson will also compete in the event this morning, and owns a best time (and European record) of 58.08 from the 2021 European Championships. She has not been able to replicate the 58-second swims she was producing throughout 2021 since, but is a clear medal contender if she can get within about a second of her best time.

The men’s field is also quite deep behind Armstrong, with three other swimmers seeded under the 53-second barrier: Pieter Coetze (52.78) of South Africa, Ksawery Masiuk (52.81) of Poland, and Apostolos Christou (52.99) of Greece. Both Coetze and Masiuk are World Junior champions in backstroke events, while Christou has been as swift as 52.09 in the event. If Christou can be anywhere near his best time, he is very much in the gold medal conversation.

The women’s 100 breast will feature defending World Champion Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania. Ireland’s Mona McSharry (1:05.55), Tes Schouten (1:05.71) of the Netherlands, and Italy’s Benedetta Pilato (1:05.75) are seeded 2nd through 4th, and are among the several other swimmers in the field with 1:05 best times. South Africa’s Lara Van Niekerk, who is ranked 11th, is another name to watch. She won the Commonwealth title in 2022 with a best time of 1:05.47.

The men’s 200 free will feature several 1:44-range swimmers, including Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), Pan Zhanle (CHN), Lukas Märtens (GER), Luke Hobson (USA), Katsuhiro Matsumoto (JPN), Duncan Scott (GBR), Fernando Scheffer (BRA), and Danas Rapsys (LTU). Pan broke the world record in the 100 free last night, swimming 46.80 on the lead-off leg of China’s victorious 4×100 free relay.

The final event of the morning is the women’s 1500 free, where 2023 silver medalist Simona Quadarella enters as the top ranked athlete. Assuming she safely qualifies for the final, she will have the opportunity to win her second long course world title in the event. China’s Li Bingjie will also contest the event, and posted a near best time in the 400 free last night en route to silver.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown , Australia – 57.33 (2023)

, Australia – 57.33 (2023) World Junior Record: Regan Smith , United States – 57.57 (2019)

, United States – 57.57 (2019) Championship Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 59.99, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:00.29

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)

Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) 2023 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 52.22

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.74, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 54.01

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

, United States – 1:04.13 (2017) World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)

, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013) Championship Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

, United States – 1:04.13 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania – 1:04.62

, Lithuania – 1:04.62 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:06.79, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:07.12

Top 16 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)

, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022) Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Matthew Richards, Great Britain – 1:44.30

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.79

Top 16 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:20.48 (2018)

, United States – 15:20.48 (2018) World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:28.36 (2014)

, United States – 15:28.36 (2014) Championship Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:25.48 (2015)

, United States – 15:25.48 (2015) 2023 World Champion: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:26.27

, United States – 15:26.27 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 16:09.09, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 16:13.94

Top 8 Qualifiers: