2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Start List
Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Start List
MEN’S 4×100-METER FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: USA – 3:08.24
- Championship Record: USA – 3:09.06
- 2023 World Champion: Australia – 3:10.16
Final:
- China (Pan (WR), Ji, Zhang, Wang) — 3:11.08
- Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Conte, Frigo) — 3:12.08
- USA (King, Casas, Hobson, Foster) — 3:12.29
- Great Britain — 3:12.59
- Hungary — 3:13.66
- Greece — 3:13.67
- Serbia — 3:13.88
- Spain — 3:14.83
Pan Zhanle of China set a new world record in the men’s 100 freestyle while leading off the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay on night 1 in Doha. Pan’s swim of a 46.80 broke David Popovici‘s record that stood at a 46.86 which Popovici swam in August 2022.
SPLIT COMPARISON:
|Zhanle
|Popovici
|First 50
|22.26
|22.74
|Second 50
|24.54
|24.12
|46.8
|46.86
Zhanle was out faster than Popovici at the 50 mark which makes sense considering Popovici’s second 50 was the 3rd fastest back-half split of the race at the time of his swim in 2022.
All-Time Top Performances, Men’s 100 Free:
- Pan Zhanle, China – 46.80 (2024)
- David Popovici, Romania — 46.86 (2022)
- Cesar Cielo, Brazil — 46.91 (2009)
- Alain Bernard, France — 46.94 (2009)
Zhanle helped lead China to a gold medal in the relay. This was the first time the Chinese men have ever medaled in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay.
Zhanle’s swim marked the first Chinese World Record in a men’s sprint event, in both LCM and SCM. Pan earns a $30,000 USD bonus for setting the World Record.
Zhanle notably was much slower this morning during his split as he split a 48.26 flying start on the anchor leg. Clearly, Pan kicked it into another gear in tonight’s final.
Yeah so like wtf
woahhhhhhhhh 🤯
Odds we see another “mental health event” from Dressel in response?
Also – This race is so reminiscent of Aschwin Wildeboer’s 52.3 100 back WR pre-worlds in 2009. Super fast swims when not everyone was expecting it whilst leading off a relay, and bodes for a super fast race come Paris (Rome in Wildeboer’s case)
Love how Cielo’s record lasted 13 years and Popovici’s less than 2. If the guys keep pushing each other it could be under 46.5 soon
Amazing swim! Pan has gone 24.26 on the back half before (22.96/24.26 for 47.22) so I wonder if he’s got more to give on the back 50, even after going out so much faster on the first 50.
Never seen a talent like this in the 100 free. He’s been elite at this event using every strategy imaginable. He’s gone 47.2 while back-halfing it, 46.9 with perfectly balanced splits (22.45/24.52), and 46.8 with speed demon front end speed.
Incredible, absolutely fantastic. I’m wondering if he does the 200 Free in Paris at this point; he’s got three gold medal chances at the Olympics even without it. I guess we’ll see how he does this week!