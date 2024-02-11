2024 World Championships: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Read about the scoring system and rules for SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em Contest here.

With the swimming portion of the 2024 World Championships officially underway in Doha, Qatar, let’s check in with our Pick ‘Em Contest standings after Day 1.

The first day of action saw an immediate upset with South Korea’s Kim Woomin claiming the men’s 400-meter freestyle crown before favorite Erika Fairweather topped the podium in the women’s 400 free, becoming the first world champion from New Zealand in the event.

Those were the only two individual finals on Sunday, but the session wrapped up with the 4×100 freestyle finals. There we witnessed more surprising results as the Netherlands women (3:36.61) snuck past Australia (3:36.93) before the Chinese men (3:11.08) topped the podium behind a new 100 free world record from Pan Zhanle (46.80).

“Ethebanger” and “memesupreme” tied atop the Day 1 leaderboard with 42 points apiece, but “memesupreme” is not eligible to win prizes. As a reminder, prizes for daily winners are the VANQUISHER 2.0 goggles and a Speedo t-shirt.

Day 1 Finals Results

Men’s 400 Free Final:

Women’s 400 Free Final:

Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44 Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62 Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39 Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86

Women’s 4×100 Free Final:

Netherlands (Busch, van Kooten, Toussaint, Steenbergen) — 3:36.61 Australia (Throssell, Perkins, Harkin, Jack) — 3:36.93 Canada (Smith, Fournier, Savard, Ruck) — 3:37.95 Poland — 3:38.65

Men’s 4×100 Free Final:

China (Pan (WR), Ji, Zhang, Wang) — 3:11.08 Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Conte, Frigo) — 3:12.08 USA (King, Casas, Hobson, Foster) — 3:12.29 Great Britain — 3:12.59

2024 Worlds Pick ‘Em Day 1 Scoring Update