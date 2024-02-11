Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Championships: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

by Riley Overend 2

February 11th, 2024 News

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Read about the scoring system and rules for SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em Contest here.

With the swimming portion of the 2024 World Championships officially underway in Doha, Qatar, let’s check in with our Pick ‘Em Contest standings after Day 1.

The first day of action saw an immediate upset with South Korea’s Kim Woomin claiming the men’s 400-meter freestyle crown before favorite Erika Fairweather topped the podium in the women’s 400 free, becoming the first world champion from New Zealand in the event.

Those were the only two individual finals on Sunday, but the session wrapped up with the 4×100 freestyle finals. There we witnessed more surprising results as the Netherlands women (3:36.61) snuck past Australia (3:36.93) before the Chinese men (3:11.08) topped the podium behind a new 100 free world record from Pan Zhanle (46.80).

“Ethebanger” and “memesupreme” tied atop the Day 1 leaderboard with 42 points apiece, but “memesupreme” is not eligible to win prizes. As a reminder, prizes for daily winners are the VANQUISHER 2.0 goggles and a Speedo t-shirt.

Day 1 Finals Results

Men’s 400 Free Final:

  1. Kim Woomin (KOR) — 3:42.71
  2. Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:42.86
  3. Lukas Märtens (GER) — 3:42.96
  4. Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:44.22

Women’s 400 Free Final:

  1. Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.44
  2. Li Bingjie (CHN)– 4:01.62
  3. Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:02.39
  4. Maria Fernanda De Oliveria Da Silva Costa (BRA) — 4:02.86

Women’s 4×100 Free Final:

  1. Netherlands (Busch, van Kooten, Toussaint, Steenbergen) — 3:36.61
  2. Australia (Throssell, Perkins, Harkin, Jack) — 3:36.93
  3. Canada (Smith, Fournier, Savard, Ruck) — 3:37.95
  4. Poland — 3:38.65

Men’s 4×100 Free Final:

  1. China (Pan (WR), Ji, Zhang, Wang) — 3:11.08
  2. Italy (Miressi, Zazzeri, Conte, Frigo) — 3:12.08
  3. USA (King, Casas, Hobson, Foster) — 3:12.29
  4. Great Britain — 3:12.59

2024 Worlds Pick ‘Em Day 1 Scoring Update

Screen Name Day 1 Total
Ethebanger 42 1
memesupreme 42 1
bella sims bellyflop 41 1
A Summer in Paris 39 1
CANADA >>>> 38 1
Mads 38 1
lane11 38 1
Bromine Zaddy 38 1
BEARCATS2010 37 1
Circle swim 37 1
Joel 37 1
RMS 36 1
Jeff 36 1
Jamesss 36 1
flyohwhy 35 1
Jocelyn (swimswim48) 35 1
tayla 35 1
Ben  35 1
em18 35 1
Talkin Bobby 35 1
BairnOwl 35 1
ThePrestressedSpaz 34 1
KCSunshine 34 1
Taylor2000 34 1
Jp😁🔥👍 33 1
Swimpadbear 33 1
Fireflash9 33 1
H2OSLUG 33 1
Talking Bobby 33 1
LL_SWE 33 1
BstrokeDevil  33 1
JBB 33 1
Baguette 33 1
Tree man 33 1
Nick the biased Aussie 33 1
Gilaine 33 1
Bob1235 33 1
Scuncan Dott v2 33 1
whoisthis (go uindy) 32 1
JLES 32 1
UBear 32 1
Lightning 32 1
mspann97 32 1
Gigante 32 1
VicMaster 32 1
ISU2004 32 1
Russn90 32 1
SaitamaSwim 32 1
Sydney Bean 32 1
Pigpen 32 1
Loresfelii 31 1
HOO love 31 1
CJE 31 1
Zach 31 1
DK99 31 1
AquaNerd 31 1
der Hahn 31 1
sarahsjostromsnumber1fan 31 1
Mag 31 1
Cadelovesswimming! 31 1
Miss M 31 1
Mason1347 31 1
Jahiegel 31 1
holla back gurl 31 1
Swimbasemom3 31 1
maestro 31 1
Mark SwimSwam 31 1
Youngboyfrfr 30 1
Swimmer24 30 1
Amyadele111 30 1
CraigH 30 1
Jared Rayman 30 1
Jack Ellison  30 1
IUSwammer 30 1
Benjamin’sButtons 30 1
NotASwimmer 30 1
Ham S&D 30 1
Splash  30 1
OrangeSwimmer 30 1
Timmy Cheng 30 1
Slothmom  30 1
retiredJet 30 1
Jamesandthegiantpeach 29 1
(G)olden Bear 29 1
MIKE IN DALLAS 29 1
PVSFree 29 1
TheRealSam 29 1
DavidGoggins 29 1
Troyy 29 1
JQHS 29 1
Misty 29 1
Maathew 29 1
Olli L. 29 1
SnakeEyes 29 1
Miro 29 1
Dory Fish 29 1
Akows  29 1
oxyswim 28 1
AsianAussieAmerican 28 1
bstswmch  28 1
Phil_Ha 28 1
Glorious king 28 1
tbearkuo 28 1
granite 28 1
Kelsey 28 1
HenryJ552 28 1
LoveClaireCurzan 28 1
borachow 27 1
Matt DB 27 1
Caveman 27 1
Logs the Dog 27 1
Abs 27 1
JaySock 27 1
emoney543 27 1
Irrelevant Swim Productions 27 1
Silent Observer 27 1
CoachMike 27 1
Quokka 27 1
reesierose118 27 1
James SwimSwam 27 1
DragonSwim 27 1
UWO-SC-Coach 27 1
Swimkap 27 1
Oscar 27 1
AlexE 27 1
Amunnn 27 1
FixCanada’sBreaststroke 27 1
TennisFan 27 1
I miss the ISL 27 1
Suren Cat 27 1
ORRDU1 27 1
2fly67 26 1
Swimmer I.M 26 1
hopeshell04 26 1
avery 26 1
SC 26 1
ageeroms 26 1
Maxiking 26 1
Golden Shnek Excellence Club 26 1
Jimmy DeSnuts 26 1
pilkka777 26 1
lizzie020 26 1
Bionic Man 26 1
Jacob Tindall 26 1
swimbradford03 26 1
Coop D 26 1
SwimTeach 26 1
DMSWIM 26 1
Sei wild und liebevoll! 26 1
hrandriaga 26 1
Carnellstomper 26 1
hrandria 26 1
swimsns98 26 1
jaxjax 25 1
ikkin 25 1
balls 25 1
NoBreathBrad 25 1
Sherry Hicks 25 1
this might end terribly 25 1
M_brown08 25 1
Brozuck 25 1
Tommm 25 1
Tencor7144 25 1
TeamCan 25 1
PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks 24 1
Boomer 24 1
SWIM SAM 24 1
Yoshi swimming 24 1
PesciDetails 24 1
Gazon2003 24 1
maxlatshaw 24 1
backstrokebro 24 1
Willswim 24 1
DrSwammer 24 1
Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$ 24 1
PhillyMark 24 1
Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 24 1
perc.olator 23 1
Bob1 23 1
FST 23 1
Joakim 23 1
Wade 23 1
Dean19 23 1
IdahoFanToni 23 1
swimbrim 23 1
Emile  23 1
Jules 23 1
Shaggy  23 1
puffi7126 23 1
flylikeabyrd 23 1
Captain Salmon 23 1
_.Niki._ 23 1
FLASHCT2950 23 1
TSweeney12 23 1
If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know 23 1
Alex Walsh’s Enamel 23 1
B R I A N !!!!!!!!! 23 1
Gilrad Xyvers 23 1
aznswimmaboi12 22 1
mclovineta 22 1
Koob 22 1
Winnifer67 22 1
Cam McEvoy is goated 22 1
ryanjnoyes 22 1
MSSAStingray 22 1
mford332 22 1
Badgerpoke 22 1
🏊‍♂️swimmer🏊‍♂️ 22 1
Fastfish 22 1
Great City of Ann Arbor 22 1
Allits 22 1
Andrew Iverson 21 1
bigfriendlyswimpodcast 21 1
NMJ96 21 1
SwimFan33 21 1
Bumboclaat 21 1
Darnel Hopkins 21 1
Kwazii 21 1
Emily Se-Bom Lee 21 1
Samboys 21 1
mikedowd 21 1
Bub09 21 1
Robbie 20 1
WSCoach 20 1
RealSlimThomas 20 1
satay 20 1
Wyatt D 20 1
Noah  20 1
MadsHansen 20 1
Sports Lover 20 1
Spotted Zebra 20 1
Zeus 20 1
Epically Failing 20 1
NAZ92 19 1
a_bag_of_juice 19 1
Aquamann22 19 1
Robbo 19 1
Badeend 19 1
MDS 19 1
m41d4r 19 1
cvh123 19 1
&jh2O 19 1
Just Guys Being Dudes 19 1
PandaPants 18 1
Kittykate  18 1
Swim Guru 18 1
Seeliger’s Saddle 18 1
#1 Raider 17 1
NJSWIMFAN  17 1
Marzipan  17 1
Ajansz 17 1
jclark36 17 1
Emma 16 1
Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash 16 1
Sal Paradise 16 1
Gluey 16 1
heyheyhey 16 1
Vessie  16 1
Grean Choco 16 1
Greccoisdrowning 15 1
Kareem The Backstroker 15 1
BRD 15 1
Swing93 15 1
VegasGold 15 1
DannyF 15 1
forsomereason 15 1
Hanser Fan 14 1
Swim junkie 79 14 1
Little Miss Sushi Roll 13 1
chickenlamp 12 1
Mallie Moo 12 1
Hudson Murrell 11 1
Amel 10 1
😎I Love Butterfly! 10 1
Michael 10 1
alphax22 8 1
Tea rex 8 1
EMPCSC 1 1

Troyy
30 minutes ago

Terrible 😭

Tencor
1 hour ago

Lol looking back 0 people kicked Kim Woomin to win

