Sam Williamson Rips 26.51 Aussie Record In 50 Breast During Japan Open Heats

2023 JAPAN OPEN

We entered day two heats of the 2023 Japan Open with domestic athletes battling against visiting competitors from Australia, Germany and beyond.

Aussie Sam Williamson made his presence known already here in Tokyo, winning the men’s 100m breaststroke B-Final on night one in a big-time personal best of 59.26.

25-year-old Williamson has already carried that momentum into day two, topping the men’s 50m breaststroke prelims in a big-time career-quickest of 26.51.

That not only sliced .25 off his previous PB of 26.76 from 2023 Worlds but it also established a new Australian National Record.

The previous Ausie standard stood at the 26.74 Olympian Christian Sprenger put on the books nearly a decade ago at the 2014 Australian Championships.

With the final yet to come tonight in Tokyo, Williamson now ranks as the 8th-fastest 50m breaststroke performer in history and the Melbourne Vicentre athlete ranks #2 in the world on the season.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time