Sam Williamson Rips 26.51 Aussie Record In 50 Breast During Japan Open Heats

2023 JAPAN OPEN

We entered day two heats of the 2023 Japan Open with domestic athletes battling against visiting competitors from Australia, Germany and beyond.

Aussie Sam Williamson made his presence known already here in Tokyo, winning the men’s 100m breaststroke B-Final on night one in a big-time personal best of 59.26.

25-year-old Williamson has already carried that momentum into day two, topping the men’s 50m breaststroke prelims in a big-time career-quickest of 26.51.

That not only sliced .25 off his previous PB of 26.76 from 2023 Worlds but it also established a new Australian National Record.

The previous Ausie standard stood at the 26.74 Olympian Christian Sprenger put on the books nearly a decade ago at the 2014 Australian Championships.

With the final yet to come tonight in Tokyo, Williamson now ranks as the 8th-fastest 50m breaststroke performer in history and the Melbourne Vicentre athlete ranks #2 in the world on the season.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

  1. Adam Peaty (GBR) – 25.95, 2017
  2. Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 26.20, 2023
  3. Ily Shymanovich (BLR) – 26.28, 2023
  4. Felipe Lima (BRA) – 26.33, 2019 *tie
  5. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 26.33, 2022 *tie
  6. Joao Gomes Junior (BRA) – 26.42 2019
  7. Nic Fink (USA) – 26.45, 2022
  8. Samuel Williamson (AUS) – 26.51, 2023
  9. Michael Andrew (USA) – 26.52, 2022
  10. Cameron Van Der Burgh (RSA) – 26.54, 2017

2023-2024 LCM Men 50 Breast

HaiyangCHN
QIN
09/29
26.25
2 Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA26.71 11/30
3 Adam
PEATY		GBR26.7910/21
4Simone
CERASUOLO		ITA26.8311/30
5Nic
FINK 		USA26.8910/21
4
Troyy
3 minutes ago

I like to think that it being so early in the season that he'll improve more by the time Paris arrives. He's usually quite slow in season so he must have had quite a bit of rest before this meet.

Emily Se-Bom Lee
14 minutes ago

just realised that if williamson replaces zsc on the breast leg, australia's men's medley relay will be completely non-qld:

woodward (nsw)
williamson (vic)
temple (sa, originally vic)
chalmers (sa)

on the other hand, brisbane is hosting olympic trials

Troyy
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
6 minutes ago

That's really strange when you consider the composition of teams in recent years.

Nick the biased Aussie
21 minutes ago

Sam Likes Jam!

