5 Athletes Earn Paris 2024 Qualification As Italian LC Championships Conclude

2023 ITALIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, November 28th – Thursday, November 30th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- 2024 World Championships & 2024 Olympic Games Qualifier
- Doha 2024 World Cup Qualification Criteria
- Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Criteria
- Italian Athletes Pre-Qualified for 2024 World Championships
The 2023 Italian Open Long Course Championships wrapped up tonight from Riccione with the competition acting as a last-chance opportunity for athletes to add their names to the roster for the 2024 World Championships.
The three-day competition also represented a selection meet for the 2024 Olympic Games, with an additional selection competition taking place in the spring.
At the conclusion of the meet tonight, a total of 5 Italian athletes have added their names to the Paris roster: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Thomas Ceccon, Benedetta Pilato, Alberto Razzetti and Alessandro Miressi.
25-year-old Miressi is the man who got it done tonight, competing in the 100m freestyle event.
Miressi busted out a time of 47.61 to grab the gold, registering the sole sub-48-second time of the field. Runner-up status went to Manuel Frigo who touched in 48.63 while Paolo Conte Bonin also landed on the podium in 49.00.
Opening in 22.85 and closing in 24.76, Miressi’s 47.61 dipped under the 48.3 time needed for Doha and also the 47.9 needed for Paris.
His outing sits just inside the list of his own top 10 best-ever performances and now renders the Italian #2 in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free
PAN
46.97
|2
|Alessandro
MIRESSI
|ITA
|47.61
|11/30
|3
|Thomas
CECCON
|ITA
|47.97
|10/07
|4
|Chris
GIULIANO
|USA
|47.98
|11/18
|5
| Haoyu
WANG
|CHN
|48.02
|09/24
Olympian Federico Burdisso took on the 200m butterfly this evening, the race in which the former Northwestern athlete took bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games.
22-year-old Burdisso registered a super solid result of 1:55.11 to beat the field by over 2 seconds. Next in line was Giacomo Carini who clocked 1:57.41 while Andrea Camozzi bagged bronze in 1:57.60.
Although Burdisso now ranks #3 in the world this season, his outing fell .10 shy of the QT needed for Doha. He also has more work to do to capture the Paris QT of 1:54.2.
Olympian and 2023 World Championships medalist Benedetta Pilato dove in again, following up her 100m breast victory earlier in the competition.
The 50m breast was the 18-year-old’s race to lose tonight and she delivered a mighty 29.65 to get to the wall first. Anita Bottazzo snagged silver in 30.88 and 100m breast national record holder Arianna Castiglioni placed 3rd in 30.97.
Pilato was actually slightly quicker in the prelims, posting a morning mark of 29.58 to now rank #2 in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Breast
MEILUTYTE
29.56
|2
|Benedetta
PILATO
|ITA
|29.58
|11/30
|3
| Qianting
TANG
|CHN
|29.92
|09/24
|4
|Satomi
SUZUKI
|JPN
|30.10
|10/08
|5
| Eneli
JEFIMOVA
|EST
|30.23
|10/08
Additional Notes
- We reported how Alberto Razzetti nailed the 2nd national record of his championships campaign. Doubling up on his 200m IM victory from earlier in 1:56.21, Razzetti produced a new Italian standard of 4:09.29. He became the fastest man from his nation since 2006.
- Sonia Laquintana scored her first national title in the women’s 100m fly, registering a winning time of 58.85. Viola Scotto Di Carlo was also in the 58-zone in 58.94. Giulia D’Innocenzo rounded out the top 3 performers in 59.59.
- The women’s 100m back saw Francesca Pasquino grab the gold in 1:00.86, a new lifetime best. She needed to be a second quicker to meet the 59.8 standard needed for Doha.
- Michele Lamberti won the men’s 50m back in 24.83 as the sole swimmer under the 25-second barrier. His time checks him in as the 6th-best performer in the world this season.
- Claudia di Passio put up a time of 4:43.98 as the gold medalist in the women’s 400m IM. Just .05 behind was Francesca Fresia who settled for silver in 4:44.03 and Anna Pirovano was a fingernail into 3rd place in 4:44.04.
- The women’s 100m free saw Chiara Tarantino stop the clock in 54.59 to earn the title, beating out Sofia Morini who touched in 54.64. Emma Virginia Menicucci took 3rd in 54.96.
ATHLETES QUALIFIED FOR THE DOHA 2024 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
- Gregorio Paltrinieri 800 freestyle/1500 freestyle
- Thomas Ceccon 50 butterfly, 50/100 backstroke
- Simona Quadarella 800/1500 freestyle
- Nicolò Martinenghi 50/100 breaststroke
- Sara Franceschi 400 IM
- Benedetta Pilato 50 breaststroke
- Anita Bottazzo 50 breaststroke
- Alberto Razzetti 200m IM/400m IM
- Leonardo Deplano 50 freestyle
- Lorenzo Mora 200 backstroke
- Ludovico Viberti 100 meter breaststroke
- Michele Lamberti 100 meter backstroke
- Simone Cerasuolo 50 meter breaststroke
- Alessandro Miressi 100 meters freestyle
ATHLETES QUALIFIED FOR THE 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES
- Gregorio Paltrinieri – men’s 1500m free
- Thomas Ceccon – men’s 100m back
- Alberto Razzetti – men’s 200m IM, 400m IM
- Benedetta Pilato – women’s 100m breast
- Alessandro Miressi – men’s 100m free