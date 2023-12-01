5 Athletes Earn Paris 2024 Qualification As Italian LC Championships Conclude

2023 ITALIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Italian Open Long Course Championships wrapped up tonight from Riccione with the competition acting as a last-chance opportunity for athletes to add their names to the roster for the 2024 World Championships.

The three-day competition also represented a selection meet for the 2024 Olympic Games, with an additional selection competition taking place in the spring.

At the conclusion of the meet tonight, a total of 5 Italian athletes have added their names to the Paris roster: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Thomas Ceccon, Benedetta Pilato, Alberto Razzetti and Alessandro Miressi.

25-year-old Miressi is the man who got it done tonight, competing in the 100m freestyle event.

Miressi busted out a time of 47.61 to grab the gold, registering the sole sub-48-second time of the field. Runner-up status went to Manuel Frigo who touched in 48.63 while Paolo Conte Bonin also landed on the podium in 49.00.

Opening in 22.85 and closing in 24.76, Miressi’s 47.61 dipped under the 48.3 time needed for Doha and also the 47.9 needed for Paris.

His outing sits just inside the list of his own top 10 best-ever performances and now renders the Italian #2 in the world this season.

Olympian Federico Burdisso took on the 200m butterfly this evening, the race in which the former Northwestern athlete took bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games.

22-year-old Burdisso registered a super solid result of 1:55.11 to beat the field by over 2 seconds. Next in line was Giacomo Carini who clocked 1:57.41 while Andrea Camozzi bagged bronze in 1:57.60.

Although Burdisso now ranks #3 in the world this season, his outing fell .10 shy of the QT needed for Doha. He also has more work to do to capture the Paris QT of 1:54.2.

Olympian and 2023 World Championships medalist Benedetta Pilato dove in again, following up her 100m breast victory earlier in the competition.

The 50m breast was the 18-year-old’s race to lose tonight and she delivered a mighty 29.65 to get to the wall first. Anita Bottazzo snagged silver in 30.88 and 100m breast national record holder Arianna Castiglioni placed 3rd in 30.97.