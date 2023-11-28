2023 Italian Open Day 1: Paltrinieri Qualifies For His Fourth Olympic Games

2023 ITALIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Italian Open Long Course Championships saw two swimmers qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, with both competitors stemming from the men’s side.

First, 24-year-old Alberto Razzetti ripped a new Italian national record en route to winning the men’s 200m IM. He notched a gold medal-worthy result of 1:56.21, his first-ever foray under 1:57 territory, to grab the gold in a time fast enough to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Freestyle ace Gregorio Paltrinieri was the other swimmer to gain Paris qualification, nabbing a bid for his 4th Olympic Games appearance.

The 29-year-old stopped the clock in a result of 14:41.38 to take the men’s 1500m freestyle title, beating the field by 16 seconds in the process. Luca De Tullio settled for silver well back in 14;57.99 while Matteo Diodato also landed on the podium in 15:07.41 for bronze.

At the 2022 World Championships, Paltrinieri won gold in this grueling event but had since turned his attention toward open water. He dropped the 1500m free event in Fukuoka, relinquishing an attempt to defend his title.

Post-race, Paltrinieri stated this evening, “I came away very dissatisfied with what happened in Fukuoka and I worked a lot at the start of the season. I wanted to make time for the Olympics, I had it in my head and I wanted to do it immediately. I missed competing. I still feel like this race is mine and I care a lot about it.”

He now takes over as the top performer in the world this season.

The men’s 200m back saw Lorenzo Mora beat the field by nearly a second en route to clocking a mark of 1:57.23.

Matteo Restivo was next in 1:58.20 while Christian Bacico rounded out the top 3 in 1:59.95.

Mora’s effort dipped under the 1:57.5 needed for Doha and he now ranks 9th in the world on the season in this event.

Additional Notes

Backstroke World Record holder Thomas Ceccon checked in with a time of 23.11 to top the men’s 50m fly podium. Ceccon is already pre-qualified for Doha in this event. He owns a lifetime best of 22.68, the Italian Record, from Fukuoka gold.

checked in with a time of 23.11 to top the men’s 50m fly podium. Ceccon is already pre-qualified for Doha in this event. He owns a lifetime best of 22.68, the Italian Record, from Fukuoka gold. Chiara Tarantino claimed gold in the women’s 50m free, however, her winning effort of 25.08 was well off the QT needed for both Doha and Paris.

claimed gold in the women’s 50m free, however, her winning effort of 25.08 was well off the QT needed for both Doha and Paris. National record holder Margherita Panziera was absent from the women’s 200m back, which saw Erika Gaetani reap gold in her stead. Gaetani notched 2:12.91, although she’ll need to go faster in the spring to add her name to the Olympic roster.

was absent from the women’s 200m back, which saw reap gold in her stead. Gaetani notched 2:12.91, although she’ll need to go faster in the spring to add her name to the Olympic roster. The women’s 200m fly saw Alessia Polieri get to the wall first in 2:09.69, the sole sub-2:10 performer of the field.

get to the wall first in 2:09.69, the sole sub-2:10 performer of the field. Luca Pizzini reaped gold in the men’s 200m breast in 2:11.63 while Francesca Fangio got it done for the women in 2:24.19.

reaped gold in the men’s 200m breast in 2:11.63 while got it done for the women in 2:24.19. Matteo Ciampi snagged gold in the 200m free for the men in 1:47.74, outside the 1:46.0 needed for Doha.

snagged gold in the 200m free for the men in 1:47.74, outside the 1:46.0 needed for Doha. The women’s 400m free was won by Simona Quadarella in 4:07.23. The Olympic medalist is already pre-qualified for Doha in the 800m and 1500m free events.

in 4:07.23. The Olympic medalist is already pre-qualified for Doha in the 800m and 1500m free events. Anita Gastaldi topped the women’s 200m IM podium in 2:12.60.

