Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Haniel Kudwoli Breaks Kenyan Record Set by Legendary Jason Dunford

17-year-old Kenyan swimmer Haniel Kudwoli set a new Kenyan National Record in the 50 short course meter breaststroke on Saturday at the 26th Speedo Invitational Short Course Meet in Dubai.

His time of 29.45 finished 2nd behind British swimmer Oscar Bilbao (28.55), and broke for the second time in a day the former Kenyan Record held by Jason Dunford, a legendary figure in Kenyan sport and the country’s most-accomplished swimmer.

Dunford, best known as a butterflier, swam 29.72 in the 50 breast in 2010 at a domestic meet.

Dunford was the 2010 Commonwealth Games champion in the 50 fly and is a 16-time African Champion and still owns 19 Kenyan Records.

“I am now looking forward to winning medals at the African event by beating the top swimmers on the continent,” said Kudwoli to Kenya’s The Star about the upcoming African Junior Championships in Mauritius.

His entry time was 30.13. Kudwoli used this week’s meet in Dubai as a consolation event for the World Junior Swimming Championships. Kenya didn’t send a team to that meet while under suspension.

Kudwoli also swam best times in the 50 free (24.51) and 100 breast (1:05.42). The latter puts him within a second of the Kenyan Record of 1:04.51 done by Micah Fernandes at the 2014 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Kudlowi trains in Kenya with the Otters Swimming Club under head coach Shirley Maina.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!