Haniel Kudwoli Breaks Kenyan Record Set by Legendary Jason Dunford

17-year-old Kenyan swimmer Haniel Kudwoli set a new Kenyan National Record in the 50 short course meter breaststroke on Saturday at the 26th Speedo Invitational Short Course Meet in Dubai.

His time of 29.45 finished 2nd behind British swimmer Oscar Bilbao (28.55), and broke for the second time in a day the former Kenyan Record held by Jason Dunford, a legendary figure in Kenyan sport and the country’s most-accomplished swimmer.

Dunford, best known as a butterflier, swam 29.72 in the 50 breast in 2010 at a domestic meet.

Dunford was the 2010 Commonwealth Games champion in the 50 fly and is a 16-time African Champion and still owns 19 Kenyan Records.

“I am now looking forward to winning medals at the African event by beating the top swimmers on the continent,” said Kudwoli to Kenya’s The Star about the upcoming African Junior Championships in Mauritius.

His entry time was 30.13. Kudwoli used this week’s meet in Dubai as a consolation event for the World Junior Swimming Championships. Kenya didn’t send a team to that meet while under suspension.

Kudwoli also swam best times in the 50 free (24.51) and 100 breast (1:05.42). The latter puts him within a second of the Kenyan Record of 1:04.51 done by Micah Fernandes at the 2014 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Kudlowi trains in Kenya with the Otters Swimming Club under head coach Shirley Maina.