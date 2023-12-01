Alberto Razzetti Nabs 400 IM Italian Record In Riccione

2023 ITALIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alberto Razzetti produced his second national record while competing at the 2023 Italian Open Long Course Championships.

After already nailing a new lifetime best and Italian standard of 1:56.21 in the men’s 200m IM, the 24-year-old doubled up with a new mark of 4:09.29 in the 400m IM.

The previous Italian national record stood at the 4:09.88 Luca Marin put on the books at these same championships 16 years ago.

Entering this competition, Razzetti’s lifetime best in the longer IM rested at the 4:09.91 put up in the heats of the event at the 2020 Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, the Italian wound up slower in the final, ultimately touching in 4:11.32 for 8th place.

Tonight, Razzetti wasted no time getting ahead of the field, rushing to an opening half of 2:00.71. He was ahead of the national record by more than a second with 100m remaining in the race and his 4:09.29 hacked over half a second when all was said and done.

His time easily cleared the 4:11 set by the Italian Swimming Federation as the qualification benchmark for the 2024 Olympic Games, adding this to his already-qualified 200m IM event. He has also already qualified in both races for the 2024 World Championships.

Razzetti now ranks #1 in the world this season and represents just one of two swimmers who have been sub-4:10 thus far.