2023 Italian Open LC Championships Begin This Week As Paris Qualification Meet

2023 ITALIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam Italia’s Complete Guide to the 2023 Italian Long Course Championships

The 2023 Italian Open Long Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off tomorrow, Tuesday, November 28th in Riccione.

The nation’s top athletes are vying not only for roster spots for the 2024 World Championships, but this competition is also a qualification opportunity for the main event of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

First, in Doha, a number of athletes have already earned their spot on the Italian lineup, having been pre-qualified via performances rendered already this season. That list is posted in the bullet points above, but others can still make the grade this week.

As to qualifying for Paris, swimmers must achieve the times indicated in the table below and the results must be posted in A-finals.

Essentially anyone who is anyone in Italian swimming will be competing this week including Olympians Gregori Paltrinieri, Gabriele Detti, Benedetta Pilato, Nicolo Martinenghi, Thomas Ceccon, Simona Quadarella, just to point out a few.