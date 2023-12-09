Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 European Short Course Championship: Day 4 Photo Vault

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two days remain until the end of the 2023 European Short Course Championships in Otopeni, Romania. Let’s take a look at the most beautiful images from Day 4.

JASMINE NOCENTINI
2023 European SC Championship
credit FABIO CETTI

Abbie WOOD of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley (IM) Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Anton McKee of Iceland walks out after competing in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Marco KOCH of Germany competes in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

David POPOVICI of Romania competes in the Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Thomas DEAN of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Eda ZEQIRI of $KOS$ reacts after competing in the Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

TES SCHOUTEN
2023 European SC Championship
courtesy of LEN European Aquatics

Andrei UNGUR of Romania celebrates on his way out after finishing third in the Men’s 100m Backstroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

Mewen TOMAC of France celebrates after winning in the Men’s 100m Backstroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

NOE PONTI
2023 European SC Championship
courtesy of LEN European Aquatics

Beryl Gastaldello of France celebrates after winning in the Women’s 100m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Giusy Cisale

Giusy Cisale

 GIUSY  CISALE Giusy Cisale graduated high school at the Italian Liceo Classico "T.L. Caro" where she was engaged in editing the school magazine. In 2002, she was among the youngest law graduates of the  Federico II University of Naples (ITA). She began her career as a Civil Lawyer, becoming licensed to practice law …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!