World Champion Rivolta Suffered Biceps Tendon Injury After Backstroke Device Fails at Euros

During the last day of competition at the recent Short Course European Championships in Otopeni, the 2021 World Champion in the 100 fly Mateo Rivolta experienced a dangerous incident with a backstroke starting wedge.

Although Rivolta’s main stroke is butterfly (he is the Italian Record holder in the 50 and 100 fly in long course), he has proven to be a competent backstroker in recent seasons, particularly shining in this discipline during the ISL Championships.

Rivolta says a backstroke wedge device in the warmup pool failed during practice starts, leading to his injury.

“I was warming up for the 4×50 mixed medley relay and tried some backstroke starts. The first one went well, but in the second, the device came off, and the rigid part hit me on the arm,” said Rivolta.

It’s unclear whether the device was incorrectly inserted by someone or if it malfunctioned, but the hook’s failure struck the swimmer on his left bicep.

“I thought I had just bruised it, and in agreement with the national team doctor, we decided to compete in the relay heat because my withdrawal would have prevented the entire team from competing (Italy won the gold medal in the afternoon final). However, I didn’t know that my arm had suffered damage, and from the start, I felt intense pain that worsened with each stroke.”

After completing his leg of the relay, Rivolta remained in the water for the entire duration of the relay, holding his arm without being able to exit. The arm quickly began to swell and turn blue due to internal bleeding.

Rivolta flew back to Italy that same evening, where he underwent an MRI that revealed a second-degree injury to the distal biceps tendon.

The injury didn’t require surgery, but Rivolta is undergoing therapy to reduce the injury. Currently, there are no specific timelines for his recovery.