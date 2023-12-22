British Swimming Sending Stacked Roster To 2024 Doha, Including Max Litchfield

British Swimming has unveiled its 20-strong roster for the 2024 World Championships. The lineup is an impressive array of Olympians and World Championships medalists, pointing to the fact the nation sees the Doha competition as an important stepping stone along the way to Paris 2024.

Ben Proud and James Guy spearhead the lineup, with the pair representing the joint-most World Championships appearances of any current member of the British Swimming World Class Program. Each will have made six appearances once Doha is done and dusted.

Another high-profile member of the 2024 World Championships squad is Olympic finalist Max Litchfield. The 28-year-old has been missing in action on the domestic racing circuit, instead taking on training in South Africa as well as meets in Italy and Sweden.

We’ve reached out to British Swimming regarding Litchfield’s inclusion after a multi-year absence on the national team circuit.

Adam Peaty is included as well, with the 28-year-old World Record holder coming off the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup circuit. He’s been gaining momentum this year after having withdrawn from the British Championships and the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka due to mental health reasons.

According to British Swimming, the primary focus of the World Championships in Doha is securing relay team quota places at Paris 2024 for Team GB – and the make-up of this British cohort is to maximise the chances of ensuring that lanes are booked for Olympic relay heats come July, and that these groups are well-tuned in the performance arena.

British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice said of Doha in terms of Paris 2024 preparation,

“We are all aware of the unusual challenge that a World Championships in Olympic year could pose – but our swimmers and staff are preparing for Doha as a crucial part of our build-up to Paris and, before that, the British Swimming Championships in April,” he said.

“Locking in relay places across the Olympic programme is a key focus, with our relay teams having been so successful in recent years, showing the versatility and depth of this cohort of athletes. On top of that, though, this is a great racing opportunity on the world stage and will be a serious test of our swimmers’ preparations and work over the winter months as they will still be in heavy training throughout the meet.”

British Roster for 2024 World Championships

Freya Colbert, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Lauren Cox, Loughborough University (England)

Kathleen Dawson, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Tom Dean, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Luke Greenbank, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Medi Harris, Loughborough Performance Centre (Wales)

Lucy Hope, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Anna Hopkin, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Joe Litchfield, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Max Litchfield, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Jack McMillan, University of Stirling (Northern Ireland)

Adam Peaty, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Ben Proud, University of Bath (England)

Matthew Richards, Millfield (Wales)

Duncan Scott, University of Stirling (Scotland)

Laura Stephens, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Jacob Whittle, Bath Performance Centre (England)

James Wilby, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)

Brodie Williams, Bath Performance Centre (England)

Abbie Wood, Loughborough Performance Centre (England)