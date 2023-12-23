Binghamton University Scores Eastern Zone Champion Finnegan McFarland (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Finnegan McFarland has chosen to stay in-state with his 2024 commitment to Binghamton University, located about 150 miles southwest from his home in Waterford, N.Y.

McFarland trains with the Adirondack Bluefins and competes on the varsity team at Christian Brothers Academy. He told SwimSwam:

I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Binghamton University. I am very grateful to Coach Jeff Maxwell, Coach John Fitzmaurice, my Bluefin and CBA teammates, and my family who have all encouraged and supported me for years. I’m also thankful for the recent guidance by Coach Emily and Coach Eric. Thanks to Coach Jerry and Coach Mike for this opportunity.

Capping off his 2022-2023 season with multiple trips to the podium at the Eastern Zone Long Course Senior Championships in August, McFarland took 1st place in the 200, 800, and 1500 freestyle.

He was also on track to be the 400 free champion after placing 1st in prelims by a five-second margin, but his disqualification during finals prevented a 200-to-1500 free sweep.

Each swim represented a significant time drop, slashing his best by four seconds in the 200, five seconds in the 400, 16 seconds in the 800, and 36 seconds in the 1500.

These most recent drops are reflected in McFarland’s three-year progression:

2021 2022 2023 200 free 2:05.65 1:59.84 1:55.82 400 free 4:29.56 4:20.28 4:06.86 800 free 9:11.48 8:49.10 8:33.11 1500 free n/a 17:36.85 16:31.62

McFarland was one of four members of the Christian Boys Academy team competing in March at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Championships. McFarland, then a junior, was his team’s highest scorer with a 4th place finish in the 500 free (4:37.82). His time broke the school record and was nearly 10 seconds faster than McFarland swam the event a year earlier to finish 23rd at the same meet.

Later in March at the Eastern Zone North Speedo Short Course Sectionals, he achieved another PB in the 500 free (4:36.79) and placed 10th in the 1650 free (16:04.42) with a new best time.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:44.27

500 free – 4:36.79

1000 free – 9:46.50

1650 free – 16.04.42

Binghamton University is a Division I school located in Vestal, N.Y. At the 2023 America East Championships, the Binghamton Bearcats placed 2nd overall to the returning champions from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The Bearcats took 1st and 2nd in the 500 free with swims from junior Liam Murphy (4:24.52) and Liam Preston (4:27.28). If McFarland had been on the roster at the time, his 4:36.79 best time would have been good for 5th at the conference championships.

Similarly, McFarland’s fastest 1650 time would have placed 7th at the meet, joining Preston’s 2nd (15:34.50), Murphy’s 3rd (15:34.37), and senior Zach Ciriaco’s 6th (16:02.05) to score points for Binghamton.

Only Preston is slated to still be swimming for Binghamton by the time McFarland arrives on campus, making him a valuable addition for the team.

His future training group may also include fellow 2024 commits Will Deutmeyer and Logan Shriver, both bringing in conference-scoring times. Deutmeyer swims the range of free events from the 200 (1:41.35), 500 (4:38.05), and 1000 (9:41.07) to the 1650 (16:26.52). Shriver’s strongest events so far are the 500 free (4:39.38) and 1650 free (16:12.44).

Joining them in the recruiting class are sprinters and stroke specialists Cameron Stetzer (IM/free), Amir Sadykov (free/breast/fly), Jonah Kirschbaum (free/fly), Ryaan Alshami (free), and Tyler Schultz (IM/breast/free).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.