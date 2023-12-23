Futures Finalist Lauren Lee Commits to Boston College for 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren Lee, a Winter Junior Nationals qualifier, has committed to be a Boston College Eagle beginning in the fall of 2024. The senior hails from Scarsdale, N.Y., and trains with Badger Swim Club. She told SwimSwam:

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Boston College! I want to thank everyone for supporting me along the way. Go Eagles!

Lee capped off her 2023 long-course season with a 5th-place medal and Winter Juniors cut in the 100 free (57.94) at Futures in Richmond, Va. It was her first time going under 58 seconds in the event, marking a tenth-of-a-second improvement over her previous personal best of 58.05.

The improvements continued into her short course swims, most recently by dropping time in most of her mid-season races at the 2023 NCAP Invitational held in College Park, Md., from December 7-10.

Her highest finishes were 3rd in 200 free (1:49.33), a drop of five-hundredths, and 4th in 500 free (4:59.40), cracking the five-minute mark with a nearly two-second improvement from her 5:01.29 previous best time.

Going into the meet, Lee’s 50 free personal best was 24.18. She reset her PB by swimming a 23.93 lead-off leg of the 200 free relay, then she carried that momentum into her individual swims, going under 24 seconds again in the 50 free prelims (23.84) and finals (23.89) for a 7th-place finish overall.

Lee also beat her previous personal best in the 100 fly (57.32) multiple times, first in prelims with a slightly lower 57.24 and again when she stopped the clock in finals at 56.39.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.84

100 free – 50.45

200 free – 1:49.33

500 free – 4:59.40

100 fly – 56.39

Boston College Swimming is led by Joe Brinkman who was hired as head coach just ahead of the 2022-2023 season. In his first season, the Eagles broke three school and 15 pool records during their rivalry meet against Boston University.

Then the swim and dive program was indefinitely suspended by the university in September amid an investigation into hazing allegations.

BC has not competed in any meets this season, but Lee’s commitment is a promising sign that Brinkman and his staff are continuing to build the team and look ahead to 2024-2025 amid rumors and fears that the suspension would lead to the program being cut.

Lee will bring to Chestnut Hill times in the 100 and 200 free that are second on the roster only to Adair Sand, currently a senior. Lee’s times in her other events are within the team’s top 10 swims from last season.

Though Lee is the first commitment reported to SwimSwam for 2024, social media posts indicate that she will be joined on the roster by Lizzie Oliphant, a 22.90 50 free/50.83 100 free sprinter from Columbus, Ohio, as well as Olivia Brown (IM/fly/breast), Chloe Otten (IM/free), and Courtney Weber (IM/breast).

