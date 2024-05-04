Distance Freestyler Lilly Gault Abdella to join the Auburn Tigers beginning fall 2025.

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

South Carolina native Lilly Gault “LG” Abdella will travel to Alabama to join the Auburn Tigers starting in the fall of 2025. Abdella can swim a wide range of freestyle events, and excels from the 50 up to the mile. On her decision, Abdella explained that Auburn “felt like home… the atmosphere, coaches and swimmers gave [her] a feeling of being at [her] home swim teams.” Abdella currently swims for Team Greenville and is a junior at JL Mann High School.

“I am so proud to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University where I will continue my academic and athletic goals! I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me throughout my whole swim career and most importantly I would like to thank God for everything that he has blessed me with and for allowing this to be part of my story! I would also like to thank my amazing coaches and teammates at Team Greenville, JL Mann, and Gower. I am so excited to be apart of the Auburn family. War Eagle”

At last year’s NCSA Spring Championships, Abdella was a two time A finalist, placing 5th in the 500 free with a PB of 4:47.93 and 5th in the 1000 free with a best of 9:55.58. She also swam bests of 50.05 in the 100 free and 23.18 in the 50 free. Last year, Abdella was selected to be a member of the USA swimming national select camp at the US Olympic Training Center.

At the NCSA Summer Championships (LCM), Abdella finished 5th with a PB in the 800 free with a 9:03.48. She also swam bests of 2:04.79 in the 200 free, 57.97 in the 100 free, and 4:23.19 in the 400 free. At this year’s NCSA Spring Championships, Abdella posted several season bests, all of which were just off her best times from last year. She swam a 4:53.41 500 free for 8th overall, a 1:50.66 in her 200 free, a 51.39 in her 100 free, and 23.87 50 free.

Best times SCY:

50 free – 23.18

100 free – 50.05

200 free – 1:48.94

500 free – 4:47.93

1000 free – 9:55.58

1650 free – 16:55.31

100 fly – 56.17

At SECs, the Auburn women finished 4th for the second straight year, behind Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Abdella’s times are just short of scoring, as across the 200/500/1650, it took times of 1:47.18/4:47.73/16:41.31, respectively. Nonetheless, Abdella’s best times would be a helpful boost for Auburn’s roster, as this past season, her 500, 1000, and 1650 free all would have ranked 2nd behind Averee Preble, a graduate student.

The arrival of Abdella, along with class of 2024 commits Bella Ekk (1:46.64/4:52.22 across the 200/500 free) and Canadian Julia Strojnowska (1:46.38/4:44.20/8:47.09/16:23.97 across 200/500/1650 free [converted from LCM]), will look to strengthen and replenish Auburn’s distance freestyle group.

In the fall of 2025, Abdella will join Taylor Bacher (fly/free), Abigail Heizer (free/back), Nora Weber (distance free), and Hanna Schmidt (breastroke).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.