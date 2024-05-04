Jack Schardt signs with Miami University (OH) starting fall of 2024.

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

NOVA of Virginia Swimmer Jack Shardt has announced his commitment to swim at Miami University (OH) beginning this fall (2024). Shardt, an IM/distance free specialist, is currently a senior at Deep Run High School in Richmond, Virginia.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Miami University! I would like to thank my Family, Friends, Coaches, and God for helping me get to where I am today. As well as the Coaching staff at Miami for this amazing opportunity. GO REDHAWKS!!”

At the 2024 Virginia High School Class 6 State Championships, Shardt placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:39.76) to help his team to a 14th place finish out of 48 teams. At this year’s NCSA Spring Championships, Shardt swam several personal bests, including a 4:34.65 in his 500 free, a 1:50.70 in his 200 back, and 1:51.73 in his 200 fly. He was also just off his PB of 3:57.05, and swam a 3:57.67 to qualify for the C-final. His PB was set at Winter Juniors – East, where he also set best times in the 1650 free (15:51.72) and 200 IM (1:51.41).

Over the past year, Shardt has seen tremendous improvement across his IMs. He entered the season with best times of 1:54.72 in the 200 IM and 4:03.76 in the 400 IM, which means he dropped over 3 seconds in the 200 IM and over 6 seconds in the 400 IM. Both of his previous bests were set at last year’s NCSA Championships.

Best Times:

200 IM – 1:51.41

400 IM – 3:57.05

200 free – 1:43.67

500 free – 4:34.65

1000 free – 9:24.24

1650 free – 15:51.72

200 fly – 1:51.73

200 back – 1:50.70

Miami, a mid-major program, is a member of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and recently won their 4th straight conference championship. The Redhawks were led by 3x conference champion Henju Duvenhage, an IMer who swims similar events to Schardt and holds best times of 1:43.70/3:48.03 in the 200/400 IM. Duvenhage is a senior however, and unless he chooses to use his 5th year of eligibility, he will be gone by the time Schardt arrives on campus.

Some of Schardt’s PBs in his top events are just off what it took to earn a second swim at the MAC Championships. This year, it took a 1:50.85 in the 200 IM, 1:40.99 in the 200 free, and 4:34.38 in the 500 free to swim at night. His 400 IM and 1650 however, would have easily scored, with a 4:01.66 being the cutoff for a B-final appearance in the 400 IM and a 16:10.28 earning 16th place for the mile.

Schardt will suit up with Henry Hugele (IM/Back), TJ Frost (IM/Free), Drew Watson (IM/Back), Ian Wihebrink (Breaststroke), and Uros Djovovic (Free). Owen Hoban (Fly/IM), also a Virginian native, will join the Redhawk’s class of 2029 as well.

