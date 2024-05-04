Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier Kamryn Meskill (2025) Verbally Commits to UNC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Karmyn Meskill, a Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier in the 100 fly short course yards (SCY) and 50/100 free long course meters (LCM), has declared her verbal intent to swim and study at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Meskill is a junior at Bend Senior High School in Bend, Oregon, but currently swims for the Bellevue Club Swim Team, which is in Bellevue, Washington. She will arrive on campus beginning in the fall of 2025.

I am incredibly excited, and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill!! I want to give a massive thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for their never ending support. Thank you to the UNC family for helping me find my home, and GO HEELS!!

Meskill is a sprint free/fly specialist, and at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, she placed 6th overall in the 100 fly with a new PB of 53.05. She swam two other bests in the 50 free (22.84) and 100 free (49.86). More recently, at Speedo Sectionals – Federal Way, Meskill swam several long course bests, clocking a 1:02.50 in the 100 fly, a 26.19 in her 50 free, a 57.39 in her 100 free, and a 2:08.26 in her 200 free.

She is a four time Oregon 5A individual state champion, securing two titles in both 2023 and 2024. 5A schools are composed of larger schools, with only 6A schools having more students in Oregon. This year, she swam a 50.75 in the 100 free and a 22.89 in the 50 free to help Bend Senior to a team title, the latter of which was a 5A record. The Lava Bears dominated for their second straight championship, finishing with the most team points (119) in 5A history.

Best Times:

100 fly – 53.05

50 free – 22.84

100 free – 49.86

200 free – 1:52.16

100 back – 55.30

UNC finished 4th at the 2024 ACC Championships, and were led predominantly by ACC and NCAA champion Aranza Vazquez Montano, a diver. Meskill’s best time in the 100 fly would have scored, as a 53.88 was the cut-off for a C-final appearance. Her sprint freestyle times are just off what it took to earn a second swim, as it took a 22.71 in the 50 free and a 49.77 in the 100 free.

Meskill will be a strong addition for the Tar Heels, as her 100 fly would have ranked her 2nd on the roster for the 2023-2024 season, behind only Ellie Vannote, a 5th year graduate student who has exhausted her eligibility.

Along with Meskill, UNC will welcome Chloe Stinson, Adeline Cloutier, and BOTR Lexie Ward in their class of 2029. Stinson specializes in the same disciplines as Meskill (sprint free/fly) and will thus serve as an excellent training partner, with best times of 23.33/50.57 across the 50/100 free and a 53.29 in the 100 fly. Cloutier swims sprint back/free and Ward is a distance freestyler.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.