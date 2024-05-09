Adelaide McRoberts (2024) To Swim and Study at University of Idaho

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adelaide McRoberts of Green Bay YMCA in Wisconsin will travel west to Moscow, Idaho to continue her education and swimming career. She currently resides Kingsford, Michigan and attends Kingsford High School in the state’s Upper Peninsula. On Instagram, she posted:

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Idaho!! I am very grateful for my family, friends, and coaches for their endless support and I am blessed for this opportunity. Go Vandals!💛🖤

As well as being the 2023-24 team captain at Kingsford, McRoberts also holds team records in the 100 Butterfly, 100 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle. At the annual MHSAA Upper Peninsula Swimming Championships, she earned first in every individual event she swam during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2021, she swam the 100 butterfly (58.89) and 100 backstroke (59.68), while in 2022 she swam the 50 freestyle (24.21) and 200 IM (2:11.34). In 2022, her outstanding performances earned her U.P. Swimmer of the Year and helped her team to a 3rd overall finish.

More recently, McRoberts competed at the 2023 Wisconsin YMCA State Championships, where she posted several top finishes. She placed 7th in her 50 free (24.85), 6th in her 100 back (58.25), 4th in her 100 breast (1:07.12), and 6th in her 200 breast (2:26.73). McRoberts is extremely versatile, with seven National YMCA Cuts across the four disciplines and the IMs.

Her Personal Bests:

200 IM – 2:07.58

400 IM – 4:37.76

50 free –24.21

100 free – 54.49

100 fly – 57.20

100 breast –1:06.00

200 breast – 2:23.34

100 back – 58.25

The University of Idaho is a member of the Western Athletic Conference. At last year’s championship meet, the Vandals placed 7th out of 8 teams. McRoberts’ best times are just off what it took to score at WAC Champs; it took a 2:06.03 in the 200 IM, 23.80 In the 50 free, 56.73 in the 100 fly, and 1:04.66 in the 100 breast. McRoberts will add to an already deep IM and sprint free program. The former is led by current sophomore Grace Ruble, who has a PB of 1:05.54 in the 100 breast and 2:02.51 in the 200 IM. The latter is led by current junior Ella Haskins, who took 4th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free at WAC Champs last season.

In addition to McRoberts, Courtney Crawford, Jaidan Engle, Kaitley Hafer, Sienna Lefeber, Holly Lenarz, Marie Mason, Rylie Moxham, Caleigh Stoddard, Andie Wieber, and Charlie Zollinger all signed national letters-of-intent to swim at Idaho next season.

