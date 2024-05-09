Fordham Swim & Dive Names Captains For 2024-25 Season

Courtesy: Fordham Sports

Bronx, N.Y. – (May 9, 2024) – The Fordham swimming & diving team has elected its captains for the 2024-25 season in a vote held by the team.

Madeline Bergin and Jessica Zebrowski were voted as team captains for the women’s team with Daniel Langlois and Christian Taylor selected as captains for the men’s team. Marco Petit was voted as diving captain.

A three-year member of the women’s team, Bergin has competed at the Atlantic 10 Championship in each of those seasons in the sprint freestyle events. In her first season, she helped Fordham score in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay events. She is a member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and is studying Communications & Culture.

Zebrowski is another elevating senior and is coming off her best season to date. She won the 100-yard butterfly event at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship in a career-best time of 53.24 seconds, while also scoring in the 200 butterfly (T11th – 2:02.18) and 50 freestyle (14th – 23.18) events. She also earned silver medals at the Championship, as a part of the 200 and 400 medley relays, which both set school records, while also being a part of the school record 400 freestyle relay.

Petit just finished his second season on the Fordham diving team. He continued his development, setting new career-best scores in both the one-meter and three-meter dive. Both of those career-bests came in the Monmouth meet, scoring 266.10 on the three-meter board and 245.03 on the one-meter.

A former bronze medalist at the Atlantic 10 Championship in the 800-yard freestyle relay, Langlois had a strong junior season, getting faster in both breaststroke events. He set personal-best times in both the 100 (55.64) and 200 (2:00.63) breaststroke events at this year’s conference championship, winning the “B” final of the 200 breaststroke and scoring 14th in the 100 breaststroke. A two-year member of the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Langlois is a two-time CSC Academic All-District selection and a member of Fordham SAAC.

After two seasons, Taylor has already made a name for himself in both the sprint freestyle and backstroke events, scoring three times at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship, while being a part of three school record relays. He picked up three silver medals in the 200 medley relay (1:26.19), 200 freestyle relay (1:19.01), and 400 freestyle relay (2:54.59), all in school record times. Individually, Taylor was fifth in the 100 backstroke, sixth in the 50 freestyle, and 12th in the 100 freestyle.