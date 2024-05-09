Do You Love Swimming? See 799 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 799 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH – AUBURN UNIVERSITY

The Assistant Dive Coach assists the Head Diving Coach in the planning and operation of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. This position is responsible for the training and recruitment of male and female divers and assists in all aspects of the team as assigned by the head coach and head diving coach.

HEAD SWIM COACH – ST. CROIX DOLPHINS

Ensure coaching of all age groups of Dolphins Swim Team; Create, in conjunction with Program Director, a season plan for all Age/Training Groups, Be responsible for ALL swimmers and coaches at practices and swim meets, both local and remote, Supervise Assistant Swim Coach(es)

ASSISTANT COACH- AGE GROUP – SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking part-time assistant coach to work with out developmental 11-12 groups. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH – ROCKWOOD SWIM CLUB

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming.

NEWBURGH SEA CREATURES HEAD AGE GROUP COACH POSITION

We are seeking an enthusiastic and experienced individual to join our team as the Head Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in coaching competitive swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND TRIATHLON COACH – MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY

This position will serve as full-time Assistant Swim and Triathlon Coach for NCAA Division III member of the CCIW. The individual hired will be responsible for assisting the Director of Swimming and Triathlon in all phases of the Division III swimming and triathlon program.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT — BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Bowling Green State University sponsors women’s swimming and diving and competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The university was founded in 1910 and is committed to serving as a public university for the public good.

MERCERSBURG ACADEMY SWIM CLINICS COACH / COUNSELOR

Mercersburg Swim Clinics are dedicated to improving students’ techniques and helping them develop as swimmers both inside and outside of the pool. Mercersburg Academy’s storied aquatics program has produced more than 30 Olympians and brings a tradition of excellence to its summer program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – VIRGINIA GATORS

The Head Age Group Coach will help grow the base of our program by working alongside the Head Coach developing our swimmers’ skills and athleticism while continuing to take Virginia Gators to new levels of success. The coach will lead and/or assist with approximately twelve to sixteen age group practices a week in addition to about 8-10 away swim meets per year.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING/AQUATICS – WHITTIER AQUATICS

Whittier College is an independent, four-year Liberal Arts College distinguished by its small size (1600 undergraduates) and a nationally recognized liberal arts program. Whittier College has a history of strong and innovative interdisciplinary programs and a diverse student body. The College is ideally situated in the scenic hills eighteen miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

HEAD SWIM COACH – FLINT YMCA

The Flint YMCA Falcons is the Flint area’s premier competitive age group swim team. We are a USA (US Olympic Team sanctioning body) and YMCA officiated team, offering the best in stroke & turn development, as well as physical conditioning.

LEAD OR ASSISTANT COACH – HIGHLAND RANCH AQUATICS

Highlands Ranch Aquatics, a USA-Swimming Silver Medal Team located on the south side of Denver, is growing and looking to add one or more assistant coaches. The ideal candidate(s) will be knowledgeable in stroke mechanics and have strong teaching and communication skills. The individual will also be patient and team-oriented. These are part-time lead or assistant coach positions depending on experience.

DIVING COACH – US COAST GUARD ACADEMY

The Diving Coach will report directly to the Head Swimming and Diving Coach, with a starting date of September 15, 2024. The position involves practice development and implementation, recruitment of qualified prospective cadet-athletes, team travel, competition coaching and mentoring cadets in a highly selective academic and military environment. This position will remain open until filled.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – HTX SWIMS

HTX Swims is looking for knowledgeable, motivated, and experienced swim coaches. We are a coach-owned swim team built by professionals passionate about the sport of swimming. HTX Swims operates inside the inner loop of Houston out of multiple locations. If you are in the Houston area and have the desired qualifications we would love to hear from you!

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – CLARK UNIVERSITY

Clark University is searching for a graduate assistant coach for our swimming & diving teams. The position includes a stipend and tuition benefits for Clark’s School of Professional Studies.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – UPPER VALLEY AQUATIC CENTER

The Head Age Group Coach will lead the 12 and under Age Group swimmers who participate on the Junior and Developmental Squads to assure growth, both in numbers or participants, and in profitability of the program. The Head Age Group Coach will provide support for all aspects of the Team and Aquatic Programs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – CAMPBELL UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Graduate Assistant Swim Coach will assist the Head Swim Coach in all aspects of the swim program, with a focus on athlete development, training, and team management. This position is designed to provide hands-on experience and mentorship for individuals pursuing a career in coaching at the collegiate level.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – CINCINNATI AQUATIC CLUB

The Cincinnati Aquatic Club is a medium size USA Swimming team with around 160 swimmers (ages 7-18). We are looking for a full time Head Age Group coach.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – MT. LEBANON AQUA CLUB

Mt. Lebanon Aqua Club, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is in the process of hiring up to a Full-Time, Associate Head Coach. MLAC has 250+ swimmers on the roster and operates out of Mt. Lebanon High School (short course) and Mt. Lebanon Recreation Center (long course).

WOMEN’S AND MEN’S HEAD DIVING COACH – Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Head Diving Coach collaborates with the coaching staff on all facets of the diving program, including but not limited to administrative work, team travel, weekly practice sessions, advising of student-athletes, and compliance with NCAA and NEWMAC conference rules and regulations.

HEAD COACH – PIRANHAS SWIM CLUB – BETTENDORF, IA

We are seeking a passionate and experienced Head Swim Club Coach to lead our competitive swim program. The ideal candidate will be a dedicated leader with a proven track record of developing swimmers both in skill and character.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – ROYAL SWIM TEAM

Royal Swim Team is seeking an energetic and knowledgeable assistant swimming coach to work with our competitive age group program on a part-time basis. The assistant coach will be running practices and provide technique instructions with the white group/pre team group and assist with bronze group. Also, help with a team’s swim lesson program.

ASSISTANT VARSITY SWIM COACH – Bishop O’Connell High School

Bishop O’Connell High School is seeking a dedicated and passionate individual to join our athletics department as an Assistant Varsity Swim Coach. This position offers the opportunity to work closely with student-athletes, helping them develop their skills, achieve their athletic goals, and foster a strong sense of teamwork and sportsmanship.

GRADUATE ASSISTANTS – M/W SWIMMING & DIVING – Westminster College

Westminster College, Pennsylvania. 2024-2025 academic year (9 months). Compensation: $9,500.00 plus housing, two graduate courses per semester (contingent upon acceptance into Graduate School), and health insurance coverage available.

AGE GROUP COACH – Jersey Wahoos

Jersey Wahoos is a community based non profit with over 50 years experience in the swimming world. We teach hundreds of children to swim annually and operate a leading competitive swim program out of our own 6 lane 25 yard facility, with a separate lessons pool and dryland facility.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR – Waynesboro Area YMCA

Waynesboro Area YMCA is looking to fill a leadership vacancy in our organization. This position will oversee all aquatic programs, staff, and daily operations of two indoor pools.

HEAD MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING COACH

Candidates must be able to teach proper technique and skill development in various aspects of swimming. Candidates should have a complete and thorough understanding of the sport and be able to instruct student-athletes in small group and one-on-one settings.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life.

FULL TIME AND PART TIME COACHES – BEACH CITIES SWIMMING

Beach Cities Swimming is accepting applications for Full Time and Part Time coaches to join our dedicated staff of committed professionals. Beach Cities Swimming is a 2023 USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club, and is the premier 18&Under high performance team in the South Bay, currently boasting multiple athletes ranked in the Top 10 in the nation.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Under the direct supervision of the Head Coach assisting in the coordination of the Women’s Swimming intercollegiate athletic program which provides an opportunity for student-athletes to train and compete on a competitive, Division I women’s swimming program while attending school to earn a college degree.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Swim BC is initiating a search for a Technical Director. Responsible for the ongoing development, leadership and successes of Swim BC’s swimmer and coach development programs, this senior position will work closely with the Executive Director and staff to drive an aligned approach to the technical direction for Swim BC.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

Waterloo Swimming is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal swim club located in North Austin, TX. Currently operating out of one location featuring an Olympic sized, 50M pool, WLOO is home to just over 400 athletes ranging from Junior National finalists to beginning club swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Coach is responsible for supporting the Head Swimming & Diving Coach by coaching Cadet-athletes, recruiting, monitoring Cadet-athletes’ academic progress, scheduling, managing travel, overseeing the discipline and conduct of the Cadet-athletes. This position reports to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach

ASSISTANT SENIOR GROUP/HEAD COACH

Seeking a coach to assist with senior group swimmers (30-40 swimmers) for a well-established team that regularly averages 80-90 active swimmers. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, be well-organized, and be energetic and passionate about working with swimmers, parents, and other coaches.

ASSISTANT COACH

Rosemead Rapids is hiring part time assistant swim coach for our USA Swimming Club, Rosemead Rapids. The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, demonstrate ability to motivate athletes in and outside of the pool, must be reliable, knowledgeable on instructing technique, and passionate about the sport of swimming.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR DIVING

Wittenberg University is searching for a part-time Assistant Coach for Diving. The Assistant Coach will assist the head coach in leading all aspects of a NCAA Division III athletic program.

COACHING INTERNSHIP – FULL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP

COM Aquatics offers a full scholarship (room, board, books, tuition and fees) for a swim or dive coach internship. This program is through Midland College, a 2 year college and is open to any degree plan.

MULTIPLE COACH POSITIONS AT PSL IN PACIFICA, CA

PSL is seeking qualified, enthusiastic people to work with one or more of our many practice groups

GRADUATE ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE

The University of La Verne is excited to announce an open position Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. The position offers a masters level graduate tuition waiver. The successful applicant must meet the requirements; including acceptance into a University of La Verne Graduate program.

COMPETITIVE COACHING POSITIONS- NATION’S CAPITAL SWIM CLUB

Nation’s Capital Swimming, Inc is looking to hire part-time and full-time coaches in the Washington D.C. Metro Area at multiple locations across Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. These positions would report directly to the head site coach and work closely with him/her on the preparation of our swimmers. We have opportunities with 7–9-year-old, 9–12-year-old and 13 & over age groups.

ASSISTANT COACH

Sawtooth Aquatic Club is looking for three part-time Age Group coaches to work with both our Elite and Developmental track swimmers. Position can be a lead or assistant role depending on experience.

Job Duties and Responsibilities On-deck availability for evening practices (Monday – Thursday) as well as some mornings

SWIMMING HEAD COACH

The Etown Dolphins Swim Team is seeking a Head Coach to oversee our swimming program. We are a Board operated team run by the Head Coach. The Head Coach is responsible for the direction of the program with full support from the board.

HEAD COACH

Triton Swim Club is seeking a highly motivated Head Swim Coach to oversee training design, technique and performance excellence that align with the mission and values of our competitive swim club. Position is a full time salaried position (approximately 40 hours per week, including both on deck coaching and administrative/managerial duties).

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

QUINCY UNIVERSITY – GRADUATE ASSISTANT

We are looking for a graduate assistant to help continue to build our swim program, now entering year three! Duties include but are not limited to: managing training groups, aiding in administrative tasks, recruiting, and running our academic study hall. We offer Masters degrees in Education or Business Administration as well as a stipend.

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD SEEKS FULL-TIME STAFF MEMBER, SALARY RANGE LIKELY 44-55K

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 50 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at our Woodstock, GA location.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP AND DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

The Assistant Age Group Coach and Developmental will help grow the base of our program by working alongside the Head Coach developing our swimmers’ skills and athleticism while continuing to take Virginia Gators to new levels of success.

RECREATION COORDINATOR / SWIM COACH

The Recreation Coordinator/Swim Coach will assist the head swim coaches in operating the various swim teams. This position serves as one of the primary deck coaches. In addition, this position may conduct various aquatic swim class instructions and assist with pool deck coordination.

