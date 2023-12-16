There Has Only Been 1 Short-Course WR in 2023 — Has the Number Even Been So Low Before?

On the last day, during the last individual event of the 2023 European Short Course

Championships, Daniel Wiffen from Ireland broke the meet’s sole world record in the

men’s 800 freestyle with a time of 7:20.46. He demolished the legendary world record of 7:23.42

set by Australia’s Grant Hackett back on July 20, 2008, which made it the oldest world

record still on the books.

The European Championships were the last major short-course meet of 2023, and

therefore the last major opportunity to break world records. Had Wiffen not surpassed

the 800 freestyle world record, the year would most likely have ended without world

records in the short course.

And that would have been unprecedented.

Since World Aquatics (then-FINA) started to recognize short-course world records after

March 3, 1991, there has not been a single year that ended without world records in

individual events. It’s worth noting that in the 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly and 100 IM events, World Aquatics started to recognize short course world records after October 31, 1994. Swimming Stats’ Instagram page has published the list with the number of short-course

world records in individual events by year, since 1991.

Besides 2023, the only other year in which only one world record was set was 2011.

That year, Missy Franklin from the United States set a new women’s 200 backstroke

global standard of 2:00.03 at the Berlin leg of the World Cup.

In fact, 2011 was the only year in which there were no men’s world records in individual

events in short-course meters. In women’s events, this occurred in 1991, 1994, 2010 and,

so far, 2023.

On the other hand, it is no surprise that the year in which the most individual world

records were set was 2009, due to hi-tech suits. There were 65 world records, 38 by

women and 27 by men. It is followed by 2008, with 46 world records, and 2002, with

29 world records.

Trivia 1: The first officially recognized short course world record was set by Mark

Tewksbury from Canada, on March 16, 1991, in the men’s 100 backstroke with the time

of 52.71. The world’s best by then was owned by Tewksbury himself with 52.89, which

he had set one month earlier.

Trivia 2: Katinka Hosszu from Hungary is the swimmer who has broken world records

the most times in short course: 18, from 2013 to 2017, in the 200 backstroke, 100, 200, and 400 IM. She is followed by American Ryan Lochte, Finnish Jani Sievinen and

British Mark Foster, with 10. Hosszu is also the swimmer who has set the most world

records in a calendar year: 9, in 2014. Among men, Alexander Popov leads with six

world records set in 1994.

Trivia 3: Grant Hackett‘s 800 freestyle world record is the longest standing one in

history. It lasted from July 20, 2008 until December 10, 2023, which means 15 years,

143 days. American Alison Wagner’s 200 IM world record is the closest one, having lasted 14 years, 129 days, from 1993 until 2008.