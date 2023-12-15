New Florida Coach Annie Lazor’s Contract Pays $45,000/Year – With Massive Bonus Potential

The 2023-2024 season is the first where the NCAA eliminated the role of “volunteer assistants” but gave programs the opportunity to expand their full-time coaching staffs – with or without pay – and we saw a number of Power 5 programs do so.

In many cases, these assistants were given the minimum $35,568 salary that is the minimum to exempt them from overtime wages (under federal law; some states have raised that threshold).

The University of Florida, however, is paying one one of its new swim coaches more than that, in spite of it being her first collegiate coaching job.

Annie Lazor, a US National Team member, World Champion, and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist in the 200 breaststroke, took her first NCAA coaching gig with the Gators swimming & diving team this season, and the University of Florida released her contract this week. Under the terms of that agreement, Lazor will earn $45,000 per year on the one year deal.

That is not the full value of the contract though. Florida uses a standard set of bonuses for all of its head coaches and assistant coaches that awards performance incentives as a percentage of base salary.

The bonuses start with a $3,000 academic incentive per year for the term of the contract, which has no apparent strings or academic performance standards tied to it.

The bonuses escalate from there. Bonuses for athletic achievement can add up to 40% per sport. The terms of those bonuses specify that if someone is a coach for more than one sport, which is the case for the swimming & diving coaching staff, they can earn up to 40% of their salary for all of those sports that they coach. That gives Lazor the opportunity to earn up to another $36,000 in incentive bonuses.

Those bonuses include:

30% for an NCAA Championships (team)

10% for an SEC Championship (team)

Based on finish at the NCAA Championships (per team): 10% for 5th-10th place OR 12% for 4th place OR 15% for 3rd place OR 20% for 2nd place OR



Based on last year’s results, where both teams won SEC Championships, where the men placed 6th at NCAAs, and where the women placed 9th at NCAAs, Lazor would have earned 40% of her base salary in bonuses – or $18,000. With both teams favored to win conference titles again this year and the Gator women looking lined up for a top 5 finish, that could be even higher in the 2023-2024 season.

Lazor retired from competition for a year after graduating from Auburn in 2016, working at Cal in Olympic sports operations. After a year away, she returned in 2017, where she worked as the head age group coach for Team Pittsburgh Aquatics from 2017-2018.