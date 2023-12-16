Jersey Wahoo Dante Buonadonna Hands Verbal to Bucknell (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dante Buonadonna of Millville, New Jersey has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University starting next fall. Buonadonna attends St. Augustine Prep School and trains year-round with the Jersey Wahoos.

Buonadonna specializes in breaststroke and IM. He’s coming off a successful high school season where he was named the Atlantic City Press’ Boys Swimmer of the Year for the second year in a row.

He helped St. Augustine capture the 2023 Non-Public A State Championship in a dual meet that came down to the last two events. He was a part of the winning 400 free relay that clinched the meet for his team, and also contributed wins in the 200 IM and 100 breast. He went on to set best times in the 100 breast (57.12) and 200 IM (1:51.97) at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, placing 6th and 4th respectively. Buonadonna closed out his season at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships, lowering his 200 IM time even further (1:51.53).

Best SCY Times:

100 breast – 57.12

200 breast – 2:07.89

200 IM – 1:51.53

400 IM – 4:02.16

Bucknell is a Division I mid-major team that competes in the Patriot League. Both the men’s and women’s teams placed 3rd of 10 teams at last season’s championships. Dan Schinnerer has led both teams for the past 16 seasons, and neither team has finished lower than 4th in the conference under his tenure.

Buonadonna is on the cusp of conference scoring times in his best events. Last season, it took 1:51.33 in the 200 IM, 56.50 in the 100 breast, and 4:00.88 in the 400 IM to qualify for finals. Buonadonna joins ​​Damian Czartoryjski, Finn Franks, and Caleb Hagadorn in Bucknell’s incoming class of 2024. He intends to study finance.

Bucknell is a Division I mid-major team that competes in the Patriot League. Both the men's and women's teams placed 3rd of 10 teams at last season's championships. Dan Schinnerer has led both teams for the past 16 seasons, and neither team has finished lower than 4th in the conference under his tenure.

Buonadonna is on the cusp of conference scoring times in his best events. Last season, it took 1:51.33 in the 200 IM, 56.50 in the 100 breast, and 4:00.88 in the 400 IM to qualify for finals. Buonadonna joins ​​Damian Czartoryjski, Finn Franks, and Caleb Hagadorn in Bucknell’s incoming class of 2024. He intends to study finance.

