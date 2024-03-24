Emory Men Claim Three-Peat at 2024 NCAA Division III Championships

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)

Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

For the third year in a row, the Emory men won the team race at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships. The Eagles earned 434 points, their lowest winning point total, to secure the win over runner-up Kenyon (391).

Emory only won two events — one individual and one relay — but used a deep team to amass the most points by the end of the meet. 13 of their 18 qualifiers scored in individual events, while two more were key members of relays. Day 1 was Emory’s weakest, as they sat back in 3rd at the end of the session, but they flew into the lead on day 2 and didn’t look back. The only events they had no scorers in were the 200 IM and the diving events, though they had no divers on their roster this year.

The Eagles were led by a strong upperclassmen contingent. Benjamin Thorsen was their top individual scorer, earning 44 points thanks to his performances in the 500 free (4:26.34, 6th), 400 IM (3:51.84, 1st), and 200 fly (1:48.47, 8th). The junior also contributed to Emory’s runner-up 800 freestyle relay and 5th-placing 400 freestyle relay.

105 of Emory’s points were earned by the class of 2024: Nicholas Goudie, Jake Meyer, and Ryan Soh all capped off excellent collegiate campaigns. Meyer was the runner-up in both breaststroke events, but the sting of his departure is lessened by the performances of Henri Bonnault and Liyang Sun at these championships, who are carrying forward a strong Emory tradition.

The younger Thorsen, Harrison Thorsen, had an excellent first NCAAs. He swam the exact same line-up as his older brother, making two B-final appearances in the 500 free (12th) and 400 IM (9th) before besting his brother in the 200 fly in his first A-final appearance (6th).

Roster

Emory brought the maximum 18 athletes to NCAAs, all of whom were swimmers.

Athlete Year Individual Points Caden Bjornstad SO Henri Bonnault SO 20 Adam Braunschweig JR 16 Jeffrey Echols JR 9 Nicholas Goudie SR 40 William Kohn SO Nolan Lahmann JR 3 Jake Meyer SR 34 Harrison Pire SR 6 Alexander Pollack JR 12 Ryan Soh SR 31 Liyang Sun JR 17 Benjamin Thorsen JR 44 Harrison Thorsen FR 27 Hayden Tupper FR 4 Dylan Yin JR Zachary Zhao JR Graham Zucker FR

Final Team Scores

Men