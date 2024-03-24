Emory Men Claim Three-Peat at 2024 NCAA Division III Championships

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)
- Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)
For the third year in a row, the Emory men won the team race at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships. The Eagles earned 434 points, their lowest winning point total, to secure the win over runner-up Kenyon (391).
Emory only won two events — one individual and one relay — but used a deep team to amass the most points by the end of the meet. 13 of their 18 qualifiers scored in individual events, while two more were key members of relays. Day 1 was Emory’s weakest, as they sat back in 3rd at the end of the session, but they flew into the lead on day 2 and didn’t look back. The only events they had no scorers in were the 200 IM and the diving events, though they had no divers on their roster this year.
The Eagles were led by a strong upperclassmen contingent. Benjamin Thorsen was their top individual scorer, earning 44 points thanks to his performances in the 500 free (4:26.34, 6th), 400 IM (3:51.84, 1st), and 200 fly (1:48.47, 8th). The junior also contributed to Emory’s runner-up 800 freestyle relay and 5th-placing 400 freestyle relay.
105 of Emory’s points were earned by the class of 2024: Nicholas Goudie, Jake Meyer, and Ryan Soh all capped off excellent collegiate campaigns. Meyer was the runner-up in both breaststroke events, but the sting of his departure is lessened by the performances of Henri Bonnault and Liyang Sun at these championships, who are carrying forward a strong Emory tradition.
The younger Thorsen, Harrison Thorsen, had an excellent first NCAAs. He swam the exact same line-up as his older brother, making two B-final appearances in the 500 free (12th) and 400 IM (9th) before besting his brother in the 200 fly in his first A-final appearance (6th).
Roster
Emory brought the maximum 18 athletes to NCAAs, all of whom were swimmers.
|Athlete
|Year
|Individual Points
|Caden Bjornstad
|SO
|Henri Bonnault
|SO
|20
|Adam Braunschweig
|JR
|16
|Jeffrey Echols
|JR
|9
|Nicholas Goudie
|SR
|40
|William Kohn
|SO
|Nolan Lahmann
|JR
|3
|Jake Meyer
|SR
|34
|Harrison Pire
|SR
|6
|Alexander Pollack
|JR
|12
|Ryan Soh
|SR
|31
|Liyang Sun
|JR
|17
|Benjamin Thorsen
|JR
|44
|Harrison Thorsen
|FR
|27
|Hayden Tupper
|FR
|4
|Dylan Yin
|JR
|Zachary Zhao
|JR
|Graham Zucker
|FR
Final Team Scores
Men
- Emory – 434
- Kenyon – 391
- Chicago – 309
- NYU – 282
- Williams – 269.5
- Denison – 200
- Calvin – 188
- Carnegie Mellon – 161
- Tufts – 159.5
- TCNJ – 158
- WashU – 155
- MIT – 148
- CMS – 141
- Johns Hopkins – 90
- Pomona-Pitzer – 83
- Geneseo – 71
- Connecticut College – 55
- Birmingham Southern – 49
- Hamilton/Coast Guard – 44
- —
- RIT – 37
- Washington & Lee – 36
- Hope College – 34
- Brandeis – 31
- Alfred State – 30
- Bowdoin – 28
- St. Mary’s – 26
- Wheaton IL/Centre/Rhodes – 25
- —
- —
- Colby – 21
- Trinity U. – 18
- Case Western – 17
- Bates – 15
- Ithaca – 12
- Cal Lutheran – 11
- Amherst/Chapman/USMAA – 8
- Whitworth – 5
- Franklin & Marshall – 4
- Anderson – 2
- Rowan/Rose-Hulman – 1