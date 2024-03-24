Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kenyon Women Win 25th NCAA Division III Title

2024 NCAA DIII Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Full Results (PDF)

The Kenyon women claimed their 25th national title, and second in three years at the 2024 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships. After ending the first day in 5th place, the Owls climbed the rankings, eventually surging past Denison on day 3. They had a big final day to take the team title, despite not bringing any divers to the championships. Kenyon’s final point total was 448, just 18 points ahead of Denison.

Kenyon won four individual events en route to their title. Their highest scorer was first-year Bengisu Caymaz, who swept the distance events and recorded a 4th-place finish in the 200 free. She also contributed the Owls’ 3rd place 800 freestyle relay. Perhaps most impressively is Caymaz had never swam yards before this season, as she is a native of Turkey. Her win in the 1650 free on day 4 was only her third time ever swimming the yards version of the event.

Behind Caymaz, a pair of juniors also scored in the 50s. Jennah Fadely and Gabriella Wei both made A-final appearances in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events and split the IMs. Fadely defended her title in the 100 breast, swimming 59.80 to finish just three-hundredths off the national record. Wei led a 1-2 finish for the pair in the 200 breaststroke, clocking her first personal best in the event since 2021.

The Owls also had a strong showing from their seniors, as Sarah Hoffman, Sydney McCallie, Sophia Schmitz, and Caleigh Wukitch combined for 66 points.

Roster

Kenyon sent 17 swimmers to NCAAs.

Athlete Year Individual Points
Katherine Bogan FR
Sydney Buchman SR
Bengisu Caymaz FR 55
Gwenyth Eisenbeis SO
Jennah Fadely JR 53
Sydney Geboy JR
Sofia Giordano FR
Molly Haag SO 31
Jordan Herrera JR 33
Sarah Hoffman SR 1
Sydney McCallie SR 15
Sophia Schmitz SR 21
Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault SO 17
Gabriella Wei JR 51
Ashlyn Widmer FR
Caleigh Wukitch SR 29
Ceyda Yazici SO

Final Team Scores

Women

  1. Kenyon – 448
  2. Denison – 430
  3. NYU – 374
  4. Williams – 360
  5. MIT – 344.5
  6. Emory – 308
  7. Pomona-Pitzer – 257.5
  8. Chicago – 179
  9. Swarthmore – 126
  10. Tufts – 115.5
  11. Johns Hopkins – 90
  12. Trinity U. – 88
  13. Case Western – 70
  14. Calvin – 68
  15. Hope College – 61
  16. Amherst – 59
  17. Ithaca – 54
  18. Bates – 47
  19. WashU – 46
  20. Austin – 43
  21. Albion – 41
  22. Gettysburg/Carnegie Mellon – 29
  24. Geneseo – 27.5
  25. CMS – 26
  26. Middlebury – 21
  27. Mary Washington – 20
  28. Nazareth/Rhodes – 16
  30. Messiah/Bowdoin – 12
  32. Wellesley/RIT – 11
  33. Springfield – 10
  34. Rowan – 9
  35. Luther – 5
  36. Lynchburg – 4
  37. Chapman/Colby – 3
  38. Hamilton – 1

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!