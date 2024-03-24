Kenyon Women Win 25th NCAA Division III Title

2024 NCAA DIII Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)

Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

Results Page

Psych Sheet

Live Streaming on NCAA.com

Live Results

The Kenyon women claimed their 25th national title, and second in three years at the 2024 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships. After ending the first day in 5th place, the Owls climbed the rankings, eventually surging past Denison on day 3. They had a big final day to take the team title, despite not bringing any divers to the championships. Kenyon’s final point total was 448, just 18 points ahead of Denison.

Kenyon won four individual events en route to their title. Their highest scorer was first-year Bengisu Caymaz, who swept the distance events and recorded a 4th-place finish in the 200 free. She also contributed the Owls’ 3rd place 800 freestyle relay. Perhaps most impressively is Caymaz had never swam yards before this season, as she is a native of Turkey. Her win in the 1650 free on day 4 was only her third time ever swimming the yards version of the event.

Behind Caymaz, a pair of juniors also scored in the 50s. Jennah Fadely and Gabriella Wei both made A-final appearances in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events and split the IMs. Fadely defended her title in the 100 breast, swimming 59.80 to finish just three-hundredths off the national record. Wei led a 1-2 finish for the pair in the 200 breaststroke, clocking her first personal best in the event since 2021.

The Owls also had a strong showing from their seniors, as Sarah Hoffman, Sydney McCallie, Sophia Schmitz, and Caleigh Wukitch combined for 66 points.

Roster

Kenyon sent 17 swimmers to NCAAs.

Athlete Year Individual Points Katherine Bogan FR Sydney Buchman SR Bengisu Caymaz FR 55 Gwenyth Eisenbeis SO Jennah Fadely JR 53 Sydney Geboy JR Sofia Giordano FR Molly Haag SO 31 Jordan Herrera JR 33 Sarah Hoffman SR 1 Sydney McCallie SR 15 Sophia Schmitz SR 21 Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault SO 17 Gabriella Wei JR 51 Ashlyn Widmer FR Caleigh Wukitch SR 29 Ceyda Yazici SO

Final Team Scores

Women