2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Finals

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Team Scores Thru Day 3 (Top 10)

Men

Emory – 327 Kenyon – 272 Chicago – 264 Williams – 217.5 NYU – 208 Calvin – 143 Carnegie Mellon – 131 Denison – 130 Tufts – 111.5 CMS – 107

Women

Kenyon – 315 Denison – 312 NYU – 299 Williams – 277 MIT – 243 Emory – 204 Pomona-Pitzer – 175 Chicago – 133 Swarthmore – 95 Tufts – 84.5

It’s the last night of competition in Greensboro.

To kick things off, the Johns Hopkins distance duo of Kellen Roddy and Kristin Cornish will feature in fastest heats of the 1650 freestyle. They are the defending champions in the men’s and women’s events respectively.

In the men’s 100 free, 50 free champion Tobe Obochi became the 2nd fastest performer in D3 history this morning. He has a shot at winning his second title in this event and completing the sprint sweep at these championships, but he won’t be without a challenge as a pair of Owls will look to take him down. Djordje Dragojlovic is the defending champion in this event and is seeded 3rd, right behind his teammate Aleksa Dobric.

The women’s 200 back is projected to be between Kate Augustyn, the 100 back champion, and Sophia Verkleeren, the defending champion. Augustyn is the newly-minted national record-holder in the 100 back, but Verkleeren was first through the heats.

In the men’s 200 breast, Jake Meyer and Derek Maas will meet once again. Maas won the 100 breast last night, but Meyer is the top seed heading into tonight’s final.

The final team finish could come down to the 400 free relay, as there are a number of close point totals after yesterday’s competition. The Kenyon women will grab a ton of points tonight based on their prelims performance, but Denison has two divers in the championship final.

On the men’s side Emory appears to be a lock to grab their third-straight title, but there will be a lot of jostling to stay in the top 10 as the points spread is quite close.

Let’s hope women’s D1 doesn’t crash the site too many times, as this looks to be an exciting session with a lot of close races. Here we go!

Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Timed Finals

Division III Record: 14:56.44, Arthur Conover (Kenyon), 2016

2023 Champion: 15:15.86, Kellen Roddy (Johns Hopkins)

Top 8:



Lucas Lang (CMS) – 15:17.48 Connor Vincent (NYU) – 15:17.55 Lucas Conrads (Denison) – 15:22.12 Luke Landis (Denison) – 15:23.17 Samuel Dienstag (Brandeis) – 15:28.56 Carter Anderson (Williams) – 15:31.42 Kellen Roddy (Johns Hopkins) – 15:32.85 Cole Weiderman (Cal Lutheran) – 15:33.79

It was an exciting race to kick things off tonight. NYU’s Connor Vincent jumped out to an early lead and had a multiple body length lead by the 250. Cole Weiderman, Lucas Lang, and Kellen Roddy all looked dead-even in the fight for the runner-up finish.

Then Lucas Lang started to make his move, and by the 1200 he was going stroke-for-stroke with Vincent. He was slightly ahead going into the final turn. Vincent turned on the jets, splitting 24.99 to Lang’s 26.22, but it wasn’t enough to catch him at the touch. The finish was separated by just seven-hundredths of a second.

Lucas Conrads and Carter Anderson touched 3rd and 4th in the heat.

Luke Landis and Samuel Dienstag leap-frogged Anderson, Roddy, and Weiderman to finish 4th and 5th overall, moving up from their 2023 placings.

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Timed Finals

Division III Record: 16:21.44, Sarah Thompson, 2015

2023 Champion: 16:29.78, Kristin Cornish (Johns Hopkins)

Top 8:



Bengisu Caymaz (Kenyon) – 16:34.67 Lily Codd (Williams) – 16:41.51 Caitlin Marshall (NYU) – 16:41.99 Kristin Cornish (Johns Hopkins) – 16:45.15 Tara Witkowski (Denison) – 16:46.62 Molly Haag (Kenyon) – 16:47.24 Jada Chatoor (Emory) – 16:52.28 Quinn Brown (Denison) – 16:53.96

In only her third time swimming the short course mile, Bengisu Caymaz is an NCAA champion. While she was off her NCAC title-winning time of 16:34.52, she still touched nearly seven seconds ahead of runner-up Lily Codd.

Caitlin Marshall moves into 3rd with her morning heat performance, moving up from her 5th place finish from last year. Defending champion Kristin Cornish settled for 4th, almost 15 seconds back of her title-worthy time last year.

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Division III Record: 42.98, Oliver Smith (Emory), 2018

2023 Champion: 43.32, Djordje Dragojlovic (Kenyon)

Top 8:

Djordje Dragojlovic (Kenyon) – 43.26 James McChesney (TCNJ) – 43.36 Tobe Obochi (MIT) – 43.38 Nicholas Goudie (Emory) – 43.67 Nathaniel Taft (Hamilton) – 43.73 Aleksa Dobric (Kenyon) – 43.84 James Collishaw (Ithaca) – 43.87 Sebastien Vernhes (Chicago) – 44.43

Wow. That was a fast heat.

Ithaca College’s James Collishaw was out fast from lane one, but defending champ Djordje Dragojlovic flipped first at the 50 (20.59).

It turned into a race between Dragojlovic, James McChesney, and Tobe Obochi in the back-half. Obochi had the fastest split of the trio, but Dragojlovic got his hand on the wall first (43.26), followed by McChesney (43.36), while Obochi settled for 3rd.

Nearly the entire heat was under 44, compared to last year when only the top three swam under. That podium included Dragojlovic and McChesney in the same positions as tonight.

Marko Krtinic of Kenyon won the B-final, finishing in 44.32.

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Division III Record: 48.98, Kendra Stern (Amherst), 2010

2023 Champion: 49.28, Lily Klinginsmith (Tufts)

Top 8:

Kaley McIntyre (NYU) – 48.79 (NCAA Record) Alex Turvey (Pomona-Pitzer) – 49.56 Jillian Cudney (Tufts) – 50.09 Ella Roberson (MIT)/Valerie Mello (Pomona-Pitzer) – 50.35 Hannah Fathman (Albion) – 50.43 Lisa Torrecllias-Jouault (Kenyon) – 50.53 Amy Benson (Trinity U.) – 51.33

That’s another record for Kaley McIntyre, as she goes three-for-three in her individual events at this meet. She flipped in 23.47, already separated from the field, and came home in 25.32 to knock nearly two-tenths from Kendra Stern’s 2010 record.

Split Comparison:

Kaley McIntyre, 2024 NCAA DIII Championships Julien Camy, 2024 NCAA DIII Championships 23.47 23.46 25.32 25.52 48.79 48.98

Alex Turvey recorded her third runner-up finish of these championships, lowering her best time to 49.56. Jillian Cudney rounded out the podium, moving up from her 10th place finish last year.

Mia Yancey of Gettysburg got her hand to the wall first in the B-final, lowering her time from prelims to 50.75.

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

Division III Record: 1:41.17 Tanner Filion (Whitman), 2023

2023 Champion: 1:41.17 Tanner Filion (Whitman)

Top 8:

Alex McCormick (WashU) – 1:43.40 Yurii Kosian (Kenyon) – 1:43.92 Kyle Wolford (WashU) – 1:45.35 David Bajwa (Calvin) – 1:45.62 Ryan Higgins (TCNJ) – 1:46.00 Eric Lundgren (Tufts) – 1:46.63 Brayden Morford (CMU) – 1:48.05 Ryan Soh (Emory) – 1:49.25

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

Division III Record: 1:55.67, Crile Hart (Kenyon), 2018

2023 Champion: 1:57.66, Sophia Verkleeren (Williams)

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

Division III Record: 1:50.80, Andrew Wilson (Emory), 2017

2023 Champion: 1:53.77, Jason Hamilton (Emory)

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

Division III Record: 2:10.06, Jordyn Wentzel (St. Kate’s), 2022

2023 Champion: 2:11.22, Jennah Fadely (Kenyon)

Top 8:

Women’s 3-meter Diving – Finals

Division III Record: 517.10, Haley Emerick (Trinity U.), 2010

2023 Champion: 486.45, Ava Lowell (Ithaca)

Top 8:

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Finals

Division III Record: 2:53.59, Kenyon (D. Somers, Z. Turk, C. Ramsey, I. Richardson) 2012

2023 Champion: 2:54.34, Kenyon

Top 8:

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Finals

Division III Record: 3:18.46, Emory (F. Muir, C. Cheng, Ming-fen Ong, M. Taylor), 2018

2023 Champion: 3:21.66, Tufts

Top 8: