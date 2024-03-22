2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Team Scores Thru Day 2 (Top 10)

Men

Emory – 214 Kenyon – 177 Chicago – 167 NYU – 164 Williams – 154.5 Calvin – 108 Tufts – 92.5 Carnegie Mellon – 89 CMS – 86 MIT – 84

Women

Denison – 244 Kenyon – 212 NYU – 195 Williams – 189 MIT – 163 Pomona-Pitzer – 140 Emory – 121 Chicago – 110 Swarthmore – 82 Tufts – 64.5

Today’s session features two NCAA record-holders in their signature events. Frank Applebaum of CMS will kick things off in the men’s 200 butterfly, where he’s held the record since 2022. He lowered it for the first time outside of an NCAA final last December.

In the women’s 100 backstroke, newly-minted record-holder Kate Augustyn will feature in the penultimate heat. Her time of 53.41 leading off MIT’s 400 medley relay last night undercuts the current top seed by 0.24-seconds, and her own entry time by 0.75.

Finally, while he hasn’t broken it yet, keep an eye out for Derek Maas in the men’s 100 breaststroke. He blew past Andrew Wilson’s 200 IM record on day 1 with a 1:42.97, and holds a best time that undercuts the Olympian’s 100 breast record by 0.16-seconds. His performance here could provide a massive boost to NYU in the team race, as the Violets currently sit just three points back of the Maroons.

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:43.87, Frank Applebaum (CMS), 2023

2023 Champion: 1:43.96, Frank Applebaum (CMS)

Top 8:

Frank Applebaum (CMS) – 1:45.91 Jesse Ssengonzi (Chicago) – 1:46.49 Avery Clapp (JHU) – 1:46.53 Justin Finkel (Connecticut College) – 1:46.81 Cooper Costello (Chicago) – 1:46.94 Harrison Thorsen (Emory) – 1:47.01 Benjamin Thorsen (Emory) – 1:47.14 Leo Hand (NYU) – 1:47.19

Last night’s 100 fly champion and record-holder Jesse Ssengonzi got things out to a fast start in heat one, stopping the clock in 1:46.49. His entry time came from a dual meet; he missed UAAs to represent Uganda at the World Aquatics Championships. Ssengonzi was 3rd in this event last season.

Moving into the circle seeded heats, Ssengonzi’s time holds as his teammate Cooper Costello had a bit of a redemption swim after false-starting in the 100 fly final last night. The freshman clocked 1:46.94, just over 1.5-seconds off the time he swam to win the UAA title. Benjamin Thorsen, the 400 IM champ, dropped about a second from his entry time to finish second in the heat.

500 free champ Justin Finkel won the second circle seeded heat, joining Costello and Ssengonzi under 1:47 (1:46.81). Harrison Thorsen touched 2nd to squeak by his older brother’s time. He won the B-final of the 400 IM last night.

In the final heat, defending champ Frank Applebaum touched half a body length ahead of Johns Hopkins’ Avery Clapp to secure the top time of the morning (1:45.91). Leo Han was third to earn the last finals spot (1:47.19).

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:55.66, Logan Todhunter (Williams), 2012

2023 Champion: 1:59.88, Alesha Kelly (Chicago)

Top 8:

Caitlin Marshall (NYU) – 1:59.85 Alesha Kelly (Chicago) – 2:00.86 Emily Harris (Denison) – 2:01.31 Nicole Ranile (NYU) – 2:01.45 Reina Gomez (NYU) – 2:02.58 Samantha Kilcoyne (Williams) – 2:02.98 Youngju Baik (NYU)/Sophia Schmitz (Kenyon) – 2:03.07 (TIE) —

Tufts sophomore Jade Foltenyi dropped over three seconds from her entry time to stop the clock in 2:06.23. While it likely won’t earn her a second swim, it’s still a best time by nearly two seconds.

Jordan Herrera, last night’s runner-up in the 400 IM, grabbed the second heat win. She dropped four-tenths from her entry time to finish in 2:03.95. She finished 11th in this event last year.

In the first circle-seeded heat, 200 free runner-up Emily Harris took over the top time of the morning, clocking 2:01.31. She didn’t compete in this event last year, opting for the 200 back on day 4 instead.

Defending champion Alesha Kelly was clear of the field by over a body length in heat 4, stopping the clock over two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor (2:00.86). 100 fly champion Samantha Kilcoyne closed fast with a 31.92 to touch 2nd.

The NYU women put on a clinic in the final heat of the 200 fly, finishing 1-2-3-4. Caitlin Marshall led the charge with the only sub-2:00 swim of the morning (1:59.85). Nicole Ranile (2:01.45), Reina Gomez (2:02.58), and Youngju Baik (2:03.07). All four Violets will swim in tonight’s championship final.

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 45.75, Tanner Filion (Whitman), 2023

2023 Champion: 45.75, Tanner Filion (Whitman), 2023

Top 8:

Alex McCormick (WashU) – 47.39 David Bajwa (Calvin)/Djordje Dragojlovic (Kenyon) – 47.44 (TIE) — Ev Nichol (Williams) – 47.52 Brayden Morford (Carnegie Mellon) – 47.53 Yurii Kosian (Kenyon) – 47.55 James Schwenk (St. Mary’s) – 48.04 Adam Braunshweig (Emory) – 48.08

Bryce Lloyd of Johns Hopkins won the first heat, cutting 0.31-seconds off his entry time (49.37). That time held into the second heat, as MIT’s Theo Chen was off his NEWMAC winning time of 49.18 (49.73).

In heat 3, a pair of Kenyon swimmers duked it out in the middle of the pool. Djordje Dragojlovic got out slightly faster than Yurii Kosian, and hung on for the win with nearly identical back-half splits. The pair were the first to finish under 48-seconds this morning, touching in 47.44 and 47.55 respectively.

Alex McCormick had a strong swim out of lane 3 in the next circle-seeded heat, hitting 47.39 to beat his 7th-place time from last year’s final. Ev Nichol joined him under 48-second (47.52).

The final heat kept up the streak of two 47-swims, as David Bajwa (47.44) and Brayden Morford (47.53) touched 1-2.

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 53.41, Kate Augustyn (MIT), 2024

2023 Champion: 54.00, Olivia Smith (Kenyon)

Top 8:

Kate Augustyn (MIT) – 54.40 Sophia Verkleeren (Williams) – 54.78 Sydney Smith (MIT) – 54.86 Megan Jungers (Emory) – 55.11 Penny Celtnieks (Emory) – 55.52 Sammi Thiele (Austin) – 55.59 Izzy Huang (Emory) – 55.65 Caleigh Wukitch (Kenyon) – 55.66

The first heat went to Madeleine Kan, who dropped over a second from her entry time to finish in 57.72. Cameron Roche took the win in heat 2, also dropping time (57.14). Emily Ma won heat 3, lowering her seed time by two-tenths (56.75).

In the first circle-seeded heat, MIT freshman Sydney Smith dropped nearly 1.5-seconds from lane 1 to scorch a 54.86 to upset defending runner-up Megan Jungers (55.11).

Kate Augustyn was up next, splitting 26.50/27.90 en route to 54.40 and the top time of the morning. She won her heat by exactly 1.5-seconds, and was still nearly a second over her national record from last night.

Finally, top seed Sophia Verkleeren finished in 54.78 in the final heat, making it three 54-point swims out of prelims compared to just one last year.

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 50.94, Andrew Wilson (Emory), 2017

2023 Champion: 52.87, Jake Meyer (Emory)

Top 8:

Jake Meyer (Emory) – 52.83 Derek Maas (NYU) – 53.02 Garrett Clasen (Chicago) – 53.12 Henri Bonnault (Emory) – 53.71 Jason Starbuck (Chicago) – 53.74 Elijah Venos (Denison) – 53.81 Alex Grand’Pierre (Bowdoin) – 53.91 Emmett Adams (Tufts) – 54.14

Jake Meyer (52.83), Derek Maas (53.02), and Garrett Clasen (53.12) qualified in their seed order, upping the bar in each of the circle-seeded heats. Though Meyer retained his top seed, Maas had the fastest out-split by over half-a-second (24.40). Meyer and Clasen finish 1-2 in this event last year, but in case you don’t remember, Maas spent his undergraduate campaign with Alabama and holds a best time of 50.78. If he’s on that form tonight, we could see another record fall.

Meyer and Clasen will have teammates in the final, as Henri Bonnault (53.71) and Jason Starbuck (53.74) qualified 3rd and 4th respectively. Elijah Venos is in at 53.81 after finishing 7th last year. A pair of NESCAC swimmers round out the field: Alex Grand’Pierre of Bowdoin (53.91) and Emmett Adams of Tufts (54.14). Grand’Pierre is the reigning NESCAC champion, while Adams placed 7th.

It took 54.14 to make the A-final and 54.62 to make the B-final this year, compared to 54.50 and 54.92 in 2023.

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 59.77, KT Kustritz (Denison), 2018

2023 Champion: 59.94, Jennah Fadely (Kenyon)

Top 8:

Jennah Fadely (Kenyon) – 1:01.39 Edenna Chen (MIT) – 1:01.87 Charlotte Wishnack (Williams) – 1:01.93 Gabriella Wei (Kenyon) – 1:01.95 Amanda Wager (Williams) – 1:02.23 Sophie Rotival (Swarthmore) – 1:02.32 Kavita Sekhon (Wellesley) – 1:02.46 Mattie Smith (Albion) – 1:02.49

Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals (Early Heats)

Division III Record: 6:26.98, Emory, 2023

2023 Champion: 6:26.98, Emory

Top 8:

Women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals (Early Heats)

Division III Record: 7:13.51, Emory, 2018

2023 Champion: 7:16.35, Denison

Top 8:

Men’s 1-meter Diving – Prelims

Division III Record: 578.00, Connor Dignan (Denison), 2014

2023 Champion: 602.00, Israel Zavaleta (Kenyon)

Top 8: