2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Prelims

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Team Scores Thru Day 3 (Top 10)

Men

Emory – 327 Kenyon – 272 Chicago – 264 Williams – 217.5 NYU – 208 Calvin – 143 Carnegie Mellon – 131 Denison – 130 Tufts – 111.5 CMS – 107

Women

Kenyon – 315 Denison – 312 NYU – 299 Williams – 277 MIT – 243 Emory – 204 Pomona-Pitzer – 175 Chicago – 133 Swarthmore – 95 Tufts – 84.5

Welcome to the final morning in Greensboro* (*except for some long course time trials that will be held on Sunday).

Competition will kick off today with the men’s 100 yard freestyle and the return of 2022 champion Tobe Obochi. Obochi withdrew from the meet on the last day in 2023 and was unable to defend his title, so in his absence Djordje Dragojlovic was crowned the winner. Their best times are exactly one-hundredth of a second apart, but Obochi did get the better of Dragojlovic in the 50 free final, and he’s typically better over the 100. 200 free champ and NCAA record-holder James McChesney is seeded in between them (43.48), and Hamilton freshman Nathaniel Taft is close behind (43.57).

The women’s 100 freestyle is without its defending champion Lily Klinginsmith, as she transferred to Brown, but 50 and 100 champion Kaley McIntyre will be on the hunt for her third title at these championships. She’s seeded first with a 49.47 and two other women have joined her under 50-seconds this season: Alex Turvey and Ella Roberson.

The women’s 200 backstroke is shaping up to be a duel at the top between Kate Augustyn and Sophia Verkleeren. Augustyn just won her first individual national title last night, tying her own national record in the 100 back, but Verkleeren is the defending champion and has bested her twice before in an NCAA final of this event.

Jake Meyer and Derek Maas will clash once again in the men’s breaststroke events, this time in the longer distance. Meyer is seeded first with a 1:55.02, two seconds clear of Maas’ season best time.

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 42.98, Oliver Smith (Emory), 2018

2023 Champion: 43.32, Djordje Dragojlovic (Kenyon)

Top 8:

Tobe Obochi (MIT) – 43.13 Aleksa Dobric (Kenyon) – 43.42 Djordje Dragojlovic (Kenyon) – 43.50 Nathaniel Taft (Hamilton) – 43.62 James McChesney (TCNJ) – 43.73 Nick Goudie (Emory) – 43.82 James Collishaw (Ithaca) – 43.88 Sebastian Vernhes (Chicago) – 44.21

Drew Sheib of RIT won the first heat, shaving nine-tenths of a second off his seed time to punch the first 44-point swim of the morning (44.79).

Nathaniel Early (Trinity U.) was just off his entry time, stopping the clock in 45.24 to win the second heat.

The fastest time out of the early heats will belong to Kenyon’s Marko Krtinic, who punched 44.49 from lane 8 to take heat three.

Djordje Dragojlovic hung with the field for the first half of his swim, but really separated himself coming off of the final wall. He clocked 43.50, lowering his seed time by a hundredth. Sebastian Vernhes (44.21) and Soeren Euvrard (44.45) touched 2nd and 3rd.

Aleksa Dobric kept the Kenyon streak going in the next heat, overcoming second-seed James McChesney 43.42 to 43.73, and raising the bar again. Williams’ Oliver Schalet touched 3rd (44.34).

In the final heat, Tobe Obochi lowered his best time by two-tenths to 43.13. If USA Swimming databases are to be believed, that moves him up to the #2 performer in D3 behind national-record holder Oliver Smith.

All-Time Top DIII Performers, Men’s 100 Freestyle:

Oliver Smith, Emory – 42.98 (2018) Tobe Obochi, MIT — 43.13 (2024)

Zack Turk, Kenyon — 43.16 (2012) Jesse Novak, Rowan — 43.29 (2017) Trey Kolleck, Emory — 43.31 (2019)

It nearly took a 43-point to make the final, but Verhnes sneaks in as the 8th seed.

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 48.98, Kendra Stern (Amherst), 2010

2023 Champion: 49.28, Lily Klinginsmith (Tufts)

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:41.17 Tanner Filion (Whitman), 2023

2023 Champion: 1:41.17 Tanner Filion (Whitman)

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:55.67, Crile Hart (Kenyon), 2018

2023 Champion: 1:57.66, Sophia Verkleeren (Williams)

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:50.80, Andrew Wilson (Emory), 2017

2023 Champion: 1:53.77, Jason Hamilton (Emory)

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Division III Record: 2:10.06, Jordyn Wentzel (St. Kate’s), 2022

2023 Champion: 2:11.22, Jennah Fadely (Kenyon)

Top 8:

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

Division III Record: 2:53.59, Kenyon (D. Somers, Z. Turk, C. Ramsey, I. Richardson) 2012

2023 Champion: 2:54.34, Kenyon

Top 8:

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

Division III Record: 3:18.46, Emory (F. Muir, C. Cheng, Ming-fen Ong, M. Taylor), 2018

2023 Champion: 3:21.66, Tufts

Top 8:

Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Timed Finals

Division III Record: 14:56.44, Arthur Conover (Kenyon), 2016

2023 Champion: 15:15.86, Kellen Roddy (Johns Hopkins)

Top 8 (Early Heats):

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Timed Finals

Division III Record: 16:21.44, Sarah Thompson, 2015

2023 Champion: 16:29.78, Kristin Cornish (Johns Hopkins)

Top 8 (Early Heats):

Women’s 3-meter Diving – Prelims

Division III Record: 517.10, Haley Emerick (Trinity U.), 2010

2023 Champion: 486.45, Ava Lowell (Ithaca)

Top 8: