August Vetsch Drops Over 2 Seconds in the 200 Free to Grab His 2nd Win of Phoenix Sectionals

2024 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – PHOENIX
- March 21-24, 2024
- Phoenix Country Day Aquatic Center, Paradise Valley, Arizona
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Gavin Keogh gave Flatiron Athletic Club a fourth win of the meet, though the wins were more-broadly distributed on day 2 of Phoenix Sectionals on Friday.
Keogh led the field in the boys’ 100 backstroke in 55.82, winning by a second-and-a-half. That’s his personal best time by four-tenths of a second, clearing a swim her did in early February. In total, he’s dropped a full second since announcing his commitment to NC State in November.
NC State has one of the best backstroke groups in the country – they return all 23 points they scored at NCAAs last year, which was the second-most of any school behind Arizona State.
In the girls’ 200 freestyle, Mila Nikanova won in 2:01.67 – a new best time by two tenths. This is her first full-schedule long course meet since swimming best times in four different events at the Colorado Senior Meet last month – including in the 1000 and 1650 freestyles at a mile of altitude.
Her Highlands Ranch teammate Gabi Dyer was 2nd in 2:02.55 and Flatiron’s Amelia Mason was 3rd in 2:03.89, all in best times, including a four second drop for Dyer.
August Vetsch from Swim Neptune won his second race in as many days, swimming a 1:51.84 in the 200 free to beat his teammate Jason Sugihara by half-a-second. Vetsch’s best time coming into the meet was 1:54.25 from last July that follows a nearly-three second drop in the short course season.
He won the 100 free on Thursday in a best time as well.
Vetsch is committed to swim at Cal next fall.
Other Day 2 Winners & Highlights
- Ryley Clark, who trains with Phoenix swim Club but is racing unattached, won the 100 back in 1:04.15. She used a 32.84 back-half to overcome her 26-year-old Venezuelan training partner Carla Gonzalez, who was 2nd in 1:04.21 (closing 50 – 33.58).
- Abe Lee from Olympus Aquatics in Utah won the boys’ 400 IM in 4:29.32, a best time by almost two seconds.
- Eunice Lee from the Santa Clara Swim Club won the girls’ 400 IM in a runaway, touching in 4:55.33.
- Phoenix Swim Club won the 400 free relay in 3:43.12 with a team of Gonzalez (57.48), Maryjane Nelson (58.88), Danielle Gleason (57.78), and Anna Mikish (58.98).
- SwimNeptune won the boys’ 400 free relay with a team of Aaron Martin (52.46), Bartek Bednarz (54.68), Jason Sugihara (51.69), and August Vetsch (49.73).
Team Scores After Day 2
Combined Top 5:
- Phoenix Swim Club – 1291
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 752
- Gold Medal Swim Club – 746
- Highlands Ranch Aquatics – 683
- Swim Neptune – 656
Boys Top 5:
- Phoenix Swim Club – 547
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 484
- Swim Neptune – 437
- Flatiron Athletic Club – 345
- Foothills Swim Team – 336.5
Girls Top 5:
- Phoenix Swim Club – 744
- Gold Medal Swim Club – 510
- Highland Ranch Aquatics – 416
- Flatiron Athletic Club – 297
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 268