2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The Kenyon women lead the way tonight with 4/2 individual finalists. If everyone holds seed, they will take a narrow lead over Denison, but there’s still the 800 free relay to contend with. The Big Red are the defending champions in the 800 free relay are are the top seed heading into tonight’s final. However, they only have four individual swims tonight, and their point total has a ceiling since three of them will be in B-finals.

NYU will also look to make a big surge tonight, powered by four A-finalists in the 200 fly. The Violet women are seeded 2nd in the 800 free relay tonight and have 200 free champion Kaley McIntyre on their side.

On the men’s side, Emory looks to extend their lead. They have eight individual swims tonight and are the 2nd seed in the 800 free relay. Chicago projects to take a narrow lead over Kenyon by the end of the night, as they’re up 4/0 to Kenyon’s 2/3.

Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the men’s 1-meter diving or the 800 freestyle relay, as it is a timed final.



Scored Prelims

Men

Actual Score Scored Day 3 Prelims Actual + Projected Emory 214 88 302 Chicago 167 61 228 Kenyon 177 47.5 224.5 Calvin 108 33.5 141.5 NYU 164 28 192 Denison 78 26 104 WashU 51 26 77 CMU 89 23 112 CMS 86 20 106 Williams 154.5 20 174.5 JHU 44 16 60 Tufts 92.5 16 108.5 Connecticut College 35 15 50 Bowdoin 6 12 18 St. Mary’s 14 12 26 Wheaton IL 154.5 6 160.5 Bates 11 5 16 RIT 21 5 26 Geneseo 37 2 39 Rowan 154.5 2 156.5 Case Western 12 1 13

Women

Actual Score Scored Day 3 Prelims Actual + Projected Kenyon 212 69 281 NYU 195 64 259 Williams 189 61 250 MIT 163 60 223 Emory 121 54 175 Denison 244 33 277 Chicago 110 21 131 Austin 15 13 28 Swarthmore 82 13 95 Wellesley 0 12 12 Albion 16 11 27 Pomona-Pitzer 140 9 149 Bates 24 9 33 Hope 51 6 57 Mary Washington 12 5 17 CMU 0 5 5 Tufts 64.5 4 68.5 Colby 0 4 4 Chapman 0 3 3 JHU 36 3 39 Case Western 36 2 38 Hamilton 0 2 2 Lynchburg 0 2 2

DAY 3 UPS/DOWNS

Men’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 200 Fly 100 Back 100 Breast Emory 5/3 0/0 2/0 1/2 2/1 Chicago 4/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 2/0 Kenyon 2/3 0/0 0/1 2/1 0/1 Calvin 1/3 0/0 0/2 1/1 0/0 NYU 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Denison 1/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 WashU 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 CMU 1/3 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 CMS 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Williams 1/2 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/2 JHU 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Tufts 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 Connecticut College 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Bowdoin 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 St. Mary’s 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wheaton IL 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Bates 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 RIT 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Geneseo 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Rowan 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Case Western 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs