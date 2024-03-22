2024 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)
- Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
The Kenyon women lead the way tonight with 4/2 individual finalists. If everyone holds seed, they will take a narrow lead over Denison, but there’s still the 800 free relay to contend with. The Big Red are the defending champions in the 800 free relay are are the top seed heading into tonight’s final. However, they only have four individual swims tonight, and their point total has a ceiling since three of them will be in B-finals.
NYU will also look to make a big surge tonight, powered by four A-finalists in the 200 fly. The Violet women are seeded 2nd in the 800 free relay tonight and have 200 free champion Kaley McIntyre on their side.
On the men’s side, Emory looks to extend their lead. They have eight individual swims tonight and are the 2nd seed in the 800 free relay. Chicago projects to take a narrow lead over Kenyon by the end of the night, as they’re up 4/0 to Kenyon’s 2/3.
Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the men’s 1-meter diving or the 800 freestyle relay, as it is a timed final.
Scored Prelims
Men
|Actual Score
|Scored Day 3 Prelims
|Actual + Projected
|Emory
|214
|88
|302
|Chicago
|167
|61
|228
|Kenyon
|177
|47.5
|224.5
|Calvin
|108
|33.5
|141.5
|NYU
|164
|28
|192
|Denison
|78
|26
|104
|WashU
|51
|26
|77
|CMU
|89
|23
|112
|CMS
|86
|20
|106
|Williams
|154.5
|20
|174.5
|JHU
|44
|16
|60
|Tufts
|92.5
|16
|108.5
|Connecticut College
|35
|15
|50
|Bowdoin
|6
|12
|18
|St. Mary’s
|14
|12
|26
|Wheaton IL
|154.5
|6
|160.5
|Bates
|11
|5
|16
|RIT
|21
|5
|26
|Geneseo
|37
|2
|39
|Rowan
|154.5
|2
|156.5
|Case Western
|12
|1
|13
Women
|Actual Score
|Scored Day 3 Prelims
|Actual + Projected
|Kenyon
|212
|69
|281
|NYU
|195
|64
|259
|Williams
|189
|61
|250
|MIT
|163
|60
|223
|Emory
|121
|54
|175
|Denison
|244
|33
|277
|Chicago
|110
|21
|131
|Austin
|15
|13
|28
|Swarthmore
|82
|13
|95
|Wellesley
|0
|12
|12
|Albion
|16
|11
|27
|Pomona-Pitzer
|140
|9
|149
|Bates
|24
|9
|33
|Hope
|51
|6
|57
|Mary Washington
|12
|5
|17
|CMU
|0
|5
|5
|Tufts
|64.5
|4
|68.5
|Colby
|0
|4
|4
|Chapman
|0
|3
|3
|JHU
|36
|3
|39
|Case Western
|36
|2
|38
|Hamilton
|0
|2
|2
|Lynchburg
|0
|2
|2
DAY 3 UPS/DOWNS
Men’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|Relay
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|Emory
|5/3
|0/0
|2/0
|1/2
|2/1
|Chicago
|4/0
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|2/0
|Kenyon
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2/1
|0/1
|Calvin
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1/1
|0/0
|NYU
|2/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Denison
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|WashU
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|CMU
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|0/1
|CMS
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Williams
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/2
|JHU
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Tufts
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Connecticut College
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Bowdoin
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|St. Mary’s
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Wheaton IL
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Bates
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|RIT
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Geneseo
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Rowan
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Case Western
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
Women’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|200 Fly
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|NYU
|4/1
|4/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Kenyon
|4/2
|1/1
|1/1
|2/0
|Williams
|4/1
|1/1
|1/0
|2/0
|Emory
|3/3
|0/2
|3/0
|0/1
|MIT
|3/1
|0/0
|2/1
|1/0
|Denison
|1/3
|1/0
|0/1
|0/2
|Chicago
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Pomona-Pitzer
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Austin
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Swarthmore
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Wellesley
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Albion
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Bates
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Tufts
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Hope
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Chapman
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Mary Washington
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|CMU
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Case Western
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Colby
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|JHU
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Hamilton
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Lynchburg
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1