2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

This morning in Greensboro features the 200 freestyle relay, 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 400 medley relay, and women’s 1-meter diving.

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:18.06, Kenyon (D. Somers, Z. Turk, I. Richardson, C. Ramsey), 2012

2023 Champion: 1:18.40, Kenyon (D. Dragojlovic, M. Niehoff, C. De Silva, D. Brooks)

Top 8:

Emory (Yin, Goudie, Meyer, Bjornstad) – 1:19.71 NYU (Watanakun, Wehbe, Ralston, Maas) – 1:19.88 MIT (Obochi, Luo, Jiang, Roberts) – 1:19.95 Chicago (Tang, Starbuck, Benderskii, Vernhes) – 1:20.08 CMU (Tarczynski, Morford, Lloyd, Deshpande) – 1:20.21 Kenyon (Dobric, Brooks, Krtinic, Dragojlovic) – 1:20.30 Calvin (Bajwa, Peterson, Platt, Campbell) – 1:20.61 Williams (Nichol, Heritage, Randall, Schalet) – 1:21.09

Last night’s 50 freestyle champion Tobe Obochi got things rolling for the Engineers with a 19.76. His teammates Jaden Luo, Eugene Jiang, and Bryce Roberts took over, holding off the rest of the first heat including a fast charging Chicago anchor to take the first heat win (1:19.95).

Carnegie Mellon got the better of defending champions Kenyon in the second heat by just nine-hundredths (1:20.21). Calvin, Kenyon, and CMU all looked even off the last wall as Corey Campbell, Djordje Dragojlovic, and Arnav Deshpande all tried to bring it home for their team. It was Deshpande at the touch, who despite not qualifying for the individual event dropped a 19.61 50 free split.

There was one disqualification in the second heat: Washington and Lee swimming in lane one.

Emory claimed the final heat win and the top qualifying time (1:19.71) with Dylan Yin (20.43), followed by a trio of 19-point splits from Nicholas Goudie (19.64), Jake Meyer (19.81), and Caden Bjornstad (19.83). They weren’t without a challenge, however, as NYU used Apicha Watanakun (20.40), Gregory Wehbe (19.87), Emmett Ralston (20.51), and Derek Maas (19.10) to qualify second.

Top seed Williams just got a bit lost in the wash between Emory and NYU and will swim in lane 8 tonight.

Emory was the only team to drop from their seed time this morning. For the second year in a row, Denison failed to advance to finals in this relay.

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims



Division III Record: 1:30.39, Kenyon (A. White, S. Geboy, C. Hart, E. Mirus), 2022

2023 Champion: 1:31.62, Emory (C. Maki, S. Kass, P. Celtnieks, T. Leone)

Top 8:

Pomona-Pitzer (Wang, Turvey, Coppo, Mello) – 1:32.25 Denison (Kadlecik, Palmroos, Ferguson, Croonquist) – 1:32.90 Williams (Dimter, Vujovic, Yang, Kilcoyne) – 1:33.19 Swarthmore (Collins, Tambling, Rotival, Anthony) – 1:33.30 MIT (Simons, Naveen, Wen, Roberson) – 1:33.46 NYU (McIntyre, Xayaveth, Le Fauve, Oldham) – 1:33.59 Emory (Sanderson, Jungers, Huang, Celtnieks) – 1:33.62 Case Western (Kozma, Dixon, Vann, Chambers) – 1:33.86

Newly-minted 50 freestyle record holder Kaley McIntyre swam 22.90 to grab NYU an early lead in the first circle-seeded heat, but it was MIT’s squad of Kailey Simons (24.20), Annika Naveen (23.38), Melody Wen (23.37), and Ella Roberson (22.51) who grabbed the win (1:33.46). McIntyre’s split held as the fastest flat-start of the field, while Roberson’s anchor leads all flying starts.

In the second circle-seeded heat, Denison faced a strong challenge from Williams, but managed to hold on for the heat win (1:32.90). Both teams dropped from their entry times to secure 2nd and 3rd place heading into tonight’s final. Grace Kadlecik (23.09), Maja Palmroos (23.21), Phoebe Ferguson (23.32), and Amber Croonquist (23.28) swam a consistent race for the Big Red.

In the final heat, Pomona-Pitzer’s team of Sabrina Wang (23.66), Alex Turvey (22.71), Francesca Coppo (23.15), and Valerie Mello (22.73) defended their top seed (1:32.25) They didn’t face much of a challenge, but Case Western’s quartet shaved 0.19-seconds off their seed time to place 3rd in the heat and nab the last A-final spot.

Defending champions Emory took 2nd in the final heat and will have an outside lane for tonight’s final.

Men’s 400 Yard IM – Prelims

Division III Record: 3:46.62, Harrison Curley (Kenyon), 2015

2023 Champion: 3:49.58, Bryan Fitzgerald (Kenyon)

Women’s 400 Yard IM – Prelims

Division III Record: 4:13.14, Caroline Wilson (Williams), 2012

2023 Champion: 4:15.73, Augusta Lewis (CMS)

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Division III Record: 46.46, David Fitch (Kenyon), 2021

2023 Champion: 46.51, Marko Krtinic (Kenyon)

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Division III Record: 52.64, Kirsten Nitz (Wheaton), 2014

2023 Champion: 53.65, Lily Klinginsmith (Tufts)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:34.74, James McChesney (TCNJ), 2023

2023 Champion: 1:34.74, James McChesney (TCNJ)

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Division III Record: 1:44.82, Kendra Stern (Amherst), 2011

2023 Champion: 1:47.44, Kaley McIntyre (NYU)

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

Division III Record: 3:10.51, Emory (S. Ono, A. Wilson, C. Baker, O. Smith), 2017

2023 Champion: 3:11.39, Kenyon (Y. Kosian, L. Weekes, M. Krtinic, D. Dragojlovic)

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

Division III Record: 3:38.05, Kenyon (O. Smith, J. Fadely, C. Hart, E. Mirus), 2022

2023 Champion: 3:39.28 Kenyon (O. Smith, J. Fadely, A. Axas, A. White)

Women’s 1-Meter Diving — Prelims

Division III Record: 515.90, Danica Roskos (TCNJ), 2011

2023 Champion: 431.40, Sydney Bluestein (Amherst)

