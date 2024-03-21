2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 20-23, 2024
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)
- Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)
- Results Page
- Psych Sheet
- Live Streaming on NCAA.com
- Live Results
- Recaps
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
The NYU men were in the lead after day 1 of competition in Greensboro, but defending champions Emory have positioned themselves to leapfrog into the lead tonight. With eight individual finalists and both of their relays in the top eight, the Eagles look well on their way to defending their team title.
Behind them, Chicago is projected to earn the most points. All of their individual points come from the men’s 100 fly, where they have three A-finalists including the top two spots, which means their projected points are just about their limit for tonight. They’re also seeded first in the 400 medley relay.
NYU matches Chicago with three individual swims tonight, but two of those will be swum in B-finals.
The women’s meet is a lot closer at the top. Denison looks to extend their lead from day 1 with eight individual swims tonight, but NYU lurks just behind with seven, followed by Kenyon with six. Of course there’s still diving to consider — and Denison has three divers — but it looks to be an exciting session. Kenyon is strongest in the 400 IM, the first individual event, while NYU is strongest in the 200 free, the last event.
Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the women’s 1-meter diving.
Scored Prelims
Men
|Actual Score
|Scored Day 2 Prelims
|Actual + Projected
|Emory
|74
|132
|206
|Chicago
|70
|119
|189
|Kenyon
|67
|79
|146
|Williams
|79.5
|78
|157.5
|NYU
|81
|76
|157
|Calvin
|30
|76
|106
|CMS
|27
|59
|86
|Tufts
|46.5
|48
|94.5
|MIT
|44
|48
|92
|TCNJ
|37
|47
|84
|CMU
|43
|46
|89
|Coast Guard
|2
|34
|36
|JHU
|17
|28
|45
|WashU
|20
|27
|47
|Pomona-Pitzer
|16
|23
|39
|Hope
|13
|22
|35
|Denison
|59
|20
|79
|Washington & Lee
|0
|18
|18
|Trinity U
|0
|16
|16
|Case Western
|0
|15
|15
|Colby
|11
|14
|25
|Hamilton
|13
|13
|26
|Connecticut College
|20
|12
|32
|Bowdoin
|0
|12
|12
|RIT
|18
|9
|27
|Geneseo
|25
|6
|31
|Rose-Hulman
|0
|4
|4
|Bates
|7
|2
|9
|Franklin & Marshall
|0
|2
|2
|Birmingham Souther
|29
|0
|29
|Brandeis
|17
|0
|17
|Centre
|15
|0
|15
|St. Mary’s
|14
|0
|14
|Alfred State
|14
|0
|14
|Rhodes
|12
|0
|12
|Chapman
|3
|0
|3
|Whitworth
|2
|0
|2
|USMMA
|2
|0
|2
Women
|Actual Score
|Scored Day 2 Prelims
|Actual + Projected
|Denison
|95
|139
|234
|NYU
|71
|136
|207
|Kenyon
|84
|118
|202
|Williams
|72
|103
|175
|Pomona-Pitzer
|45
|96
|141
|MIT
|69
|85
|154
|Emory
|43
|75
|118
|Swarthmore
|18
|60
|78
|Chicago
|18
|42
|60
|Tufts
|45.5
|36
|81.5
|Trinity U
|27
|30
|57
|Calvin
|14
|26
|40
|Bates
|3
|23
|26
|Case Western
|22
|22
|Hope
|31
|21
|52
|JHU
|11
|19
|30
|Gettysburg
|18
|18
|Geneseo
|13.5
|15
|28.5
|CMS
|6
|7
|13
|Rhodes
|6
|6
|Amherst
|16
|5
|21
|WashU
|12
|3
|15
|Albion
|16
|0
|16
|Austin
|15
|0
|15
|Bowdoin
|12
|0
|12
|Luther
|5
|0
|5
|Mary Washington
|12
|0
|12
|Middlebury
|12
|0
|12
|Springfield
|10
|0
|10
DAY 2 UPS/DOWNS
Men’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|Relay
|200 Free Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|
400 Medley Relay
|Emory
|2/6
|2/0
|1/0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/4
|1/0
|Chicago
|3/0
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|3/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Kenyon
|2/0
|2/0
|1/0
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Williams
|2/0
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/0
|1/0
|NYU
|1/2
|2/0
|1/0
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|Calvin
|1/1
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|CMS
|1/1
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Tufts
|0/1
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|MIT
|0/2
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|TCNJ
|2/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|CMU
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Coast Guard
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|JHU
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|WashU
|1/0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Pomona-Pitzer
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Hope
|0/1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Denison
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Washington & Lee
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|Trinity U
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Case Western
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Colby
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Hamilton
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Connecticut College
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Bowdoin
|0/0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|RIT
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Geneseo
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Rose-Hulman
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Bates
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Franklin & Marshall
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
Women’s Ups/Downs
|Individual
|Relay
|200 Free Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|
400 Medley Relay
|Denison
|4/4
|2/0
|1/0
|2/0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/0
|NYU
|4/3
|2/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/2
|2/1
|1/0
|Kenyon
|4/2
|1/1
|0/1
|3/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1/0
|Williams
|2/3
|2/0
|1/0
|0/1
|2/0
|0/2
|1/0
|Pomona-Pitzer
|1/3
|1/1
|1/0
|0/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|MIT
|1/1
|2/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Emory
|1/2
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/1
|1/0
|Swarthmore
|1/0
|1/1
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Chicago
|1/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|0/1
|1/0
|Tufts
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Trinity U
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Calvin
|1/0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Bates
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|Case Western
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Hope
|0/1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|JHU
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|Gettysburg
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Geneseo
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|CMS
|0/1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Rhodes
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Amherst
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|WashU
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0