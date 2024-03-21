2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The NYU men were in the lead after day 1 of competition in Greensboro, but defending champions Emory have positioned themselves to leapfrog into the lead tonight. With eight individual finalists and both of their relays in the top eight, the Eagles look well on their way to defending their team title.

Behind them, Chicago is projected to earn the most points. All of their individual points come from the men’s 100 fly, where they have three A-finalists including the top two spots, which means their projected points are just about their limit for tonight. They’re also seeded first in the 400 medley relay.

NYU matches Chicago with three individual swims tonight, but two of those will be swum in B-finals.

The women’s meet is a lot closer at the top. Denison looks to extend their lead from day 1 with eight individual swims tonight, but NYU lurks just behind with seven, followed by Kenyon with six. Of course there’s still diving to consider — and Denison has three divers — but it looks to be an exciting session. Kenyon is strongest in the 400 IM, the first individual event, while NYU is strongest in the 200 free, the last event.

Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the women’s 1-meter diving.

Scored Prelims

Men

Actual Score Scored Day 2 Prelims Actual + Projected Emory 74 132 206 Chicago 70 119 189 Kenyon 67 79 146 Williams 79.5 78 157.5 NYU 81 76 157 Calvin 30 76 106 CMS 27 59 86 Tufts 46.5 48 94.5 MIT 44 48 92 TCNJ 37 47 84 CMU 43 46 89 Coast Guard 2 34 36 JHU 17 28 45 WashU 20 27 47 Pomona-Pitzer 16 23 39 Hope 13 22 35 Denison 59 20 79 Washington & Lee 0 18 18 Trinity U 0 16 16 Case Western 0 15 15 Colby 11 14 25 Hamilton 13 13 26 Connecticut College 20 12 32 Bowdoin 0 12 12 RIT 18 9 27 Geneseo 25 6 31 Rose-Hulman 0 4 4 Bates 7 2 9 Franklin & Marshall 0 2 2 Birmingham Souther 29 0 29 Brandeis 17 0 17 Centre 15 0 15 St. Mary’s 14 0 14 Alfred State 14 0 14 Rhodes 12 0 12 Chapman 3 0 3 Whitworth 2 0 2 USMMA 2 0 2

Women

Actual Score Scored Day 2 Prelims Actual + Projected Denison 95 139 234 NYU 71 136 207 Kenyon 84 118 202 Williams 72 103 175 Pomona-Pitzer 45 96 141 MIT 69 85 154 Emory 43 75 118 Swarthmore 18 60 78 Chicago 18 42 60 Tufts 45.5 36 81.5 Trinity U 27 30 57 Calvin 14 26 40 Bates 3 23 26 Case Western 22 22 Hope 31 21 52 JHU 11 19 30 Gettysburg 18 18 Geneseo 13.5 15 28.5 CMS 6 7 13 Rhodes 6 6 Amherst 16 5 21 WashU 12 3 15 Albion 16 0 16 Austin 15 0 15 Bowdoin 12 0 12 Luther 5 0 5 Mary Washington 12 0 12 Middlebury 12 0 12 Springfield 10 0 10

DAY 2 UPS/DOWNS

Men’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 400 Medley Relay Emory 2/6 2/0 1/0 1/1 1/1 0/4 1/0 Chicago 3/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 3/0 0/0 1/0 Kenyon 2/0 2/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Williams 2/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 NYU 1/2 2/0 1/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 Calvin 1/1 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 CMS 1/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Tufts 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 MIT 0/2 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 TCNJ 2/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 CMU 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Coast Guard 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 JHU 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 WashU 1/0 0/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Pomona-Pitzer 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/0 Hope 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Denison 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/1 Washington & Lee 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 Trinity U 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 Case Western 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Colby 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Hamilton 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Connecticut College 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Bowdoin 0/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 RIT 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Geneseo 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Rose-Hulman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Bates 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Franklin & Marshall 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs