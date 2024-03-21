Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Division III NCAA Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The NYU men were in the lead after day 1 of competition in Greensboro, but defending champions Emory have positioned themselves to leapfrog into the lead tonight. With eight individual finalists and both of their relays in the top eight, the Eagles look well on their way to defending their team title.

Behind them, Chicago is projected to earn the most points. All of their individual points come from the men’s 100 fly, where they have three A-finalists including the top two spots, which means their projected points are just about their limit for tonight. They’re also seeded first in the 400 medley relay.

NYU matches Chicago with three individual swims tonight, but two of those will be swum in B-finals.

The women’s meet is a lot closer at the top. Denison looks to extend their lead from day 1 with eight individual swims tonight, but NYU lurks just behind with seven, followed by Kenyon with six. Of course there’s still diving to consider — and Denison has three divers — but it looks to be an exciting session. Kenyon is strongest in the 400 IM, the first individual event, while NYU is strongest in the 200 free, the last event.

Note: These projections do not include the preliminary results from the women’s 1-meter diving.

Scored Prelims

Men

Actual Score Scored Day 2 Prelims Actual + Projected
Emory 74 132 206
Chicago 70 119 189
Kenyon 67 79 146
Williams 79.5 78 157.5
NYU 81 76 157
Calvin 30 76 106
CMS 27 59 86
Tufts 46.5 48 94.5
MIT 44 48 92
TCNJ 37 47 84
CMU 43 46 89
Coast Guard 2 34 36
JHU 17 28 45
WashU 20 27 47
Pomona-Pitzer 16 23 39
Hope 13 22 35
Denison 59 20 79
Washington & Lee 0 18 18
Trinity U 0 16 16
Case Western 0 15 15
Colby 11 14 25
Hamilton 13 13 26
Connecticut College 20 12 32
Bowdoin 0 12 12
RIT 18 9 27
Geneseo 25 6 31
Rose-Hulman 0 4 4
Bates 7 2 9
Franklin & Marshall 0 2 2
Birmingham Souther 29 0 29
Brandeis 17 0 17
Centre 15 0 15
St. Mary’s 14 0 14
Alfred State 14 0 14
Rhodes 12 0 12
Chapman 3 0 3
Whitworth 2 0 2
USMMA 2 0 2

Women

Actual Score Scored Day 2 Prelims Actual + Projected
Denison 95 139 234
NYU 71 136 207
Kenyon 84 118 202
Williams 72 103 175
Pomona-Pitzer 45 96 141
MIT 69 85 154
Emory 43 75 118
Swarthmore 18 60 78
Chicago 18 42 60
Tufts 45.5 36 81.5
Trinity U 27 30 57
Calvin 14 26 40
Bates 3 23 26
Case Western 22 22
Hope 31 21 52
JHU 11 19 30
Gettysburg 18 18
Geneseo 13.5 15 28.5
CMS 6 7 13
Rhodes 6 6
Amherst 16 5 21
WashU 12 3 15
Albion 16 0 16
Austin 15 0 15
Bowdoin 12 0 12
Luther 5 0 5
Mary Washington 12 0 12
Middlebury 12 0 12
Springfield 10 0 10

DAY 2 UPS/DOWNS

Men’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free
400 Medley Relay
Emory 2/6 2/0 1/0 1/1 1/1 0/4 1/0
Chicago 3/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 3/0 0/0 1/0
Kenyon 2/0 2/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Williams 2/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 1/0
NYU 1/2 2/0 1/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0
Calvin 1/1 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0
CMS 1/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0
Tufts 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0
MIT 0/2 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
TCNJ 2/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
CMU 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Coast Guard 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
JHU 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
WashU 1/0 0/2 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Pomona-Pitzer 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/0 0/0
Hope 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Denison 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/1
Washington & Lee 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0
Trinity U 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0
Case Western 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Colby 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Hamilton 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Connecticut College 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Bowdoin 0/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
RIT 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Geneseo 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Rose-Hulman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Bates 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Franklin & Marshall 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Women’s Ups/Downs

Individual Relay 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free
400 Medley Relay
Denison 4/4 2/0 1/0 2/0 1/2 1/2 1/0
NYU 4/3 2/0 1/0 1/0 1/2 2/1 1/0
Kenyon 4/2 1/1 0/1 3/1 0/0 1/1 1/0
Williams 2/3 2/0 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/2 1/0
Pomona-Pitzer 1/3 1/1 1/0 0/2 1/1 0/0 0/1
MIT 1/1 2/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 1/0
Emory 1/2 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 1/0
Swarthmore 1/0 1/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Chicago 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Tufts 0/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Trinity U 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Calvin 1/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
Bates 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
Case Western 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Hope 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
JHU 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
Gettysburg 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Geneseo 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
CMS 0/1 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Rhodes 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Amherst 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
WashU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!