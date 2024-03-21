12 Swimmers Have Qualified For Paris Through Day 5 Of Japanese Olympic Trials

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

After a quiet day four at the Japanese Olympic Trials, day five brought about four additional qualifiers for the 2024 Games in Paris, France.

The men’s 200m fly saw a personal best thrown down by winner Genki Terakado, with the Nihon University junior putting up a time of 1:54.07 for the victory.

That was enough to get to the wall ahead of Olympic silver medalist and reigning world champion Tomoru Honda who settled for silver in 1:54.18.

Both men dipped under the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated selection standard of 1:55.27. This marks Terakado’s first Olympic squad qualification and he was in celebratory tears after the race.

On his performance, Terakado stated, “I had decided not to try too hard until I reached 150, then I gave it my all in the last touch.

“Yesterday, in the qualifying and semi-finals, I wasn’t able to do the race that I expected…I’m glad I was able to bounce back today and qualify for the Olympics.” (Sponichi)

Two men also qualified for Paris in the 200m breaststroke, with former world record holder Ippei Watanabe leading the way in a blistering 2:06.94. That marked his fastest time since 2019 and serves as redemption for missing out on the Tokyo Games.

Behind him was 2022 World Championships silver medalist Yu Hanaguruma who earned an Olympic berth in 2:07.07.

Last fall Hanaguruma left coach Norimasa Hirai and transitioned to coach Toru Horinouchi under whom Honda also trains.

As for Watanabe, the 27-year-old said post-race, “I’m happy to have won the right to represent the country for the first time in eight years.

“Honestly, I thought I’d have a better time. There are some regrets.” (Sponichi)

