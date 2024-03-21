2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Session Preview:

The fifth evening session of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials includes finals of the women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 butterfly, men’s 200 breaststroke, women’s 1500 freestyle, men’s 100 freestyle, and women’s 50 backstroke. Olympic spots are up for grabs in each of those events, minus the women’s 50 back.

We’ll also see semifinal action for the men’s 200 backstroke, women’s 200 breaststroke, and women’s 200 butterfly, as preliminary heats of those events took place earlier in the day.

The men’s 200 breast may be the deepest event here in Tokyo, with former world record holder Ippei Watanabe, national record holder Shoma Sato, 2022 World Championships silver medalist Yu Hanaguruma, and 2:07.0 swimmer Yamato Fukasawa all in the mix. Watanabe led the way during Wednesday’s semifinals, touching in the only sub-2:08 time of 2:07.92.

The men’s 200 fly will also be a great race, and it will feature Olympic silver medalist and reigning world champion Tomoru Honda. National record holder Daiya Seto will also line-up for the final, and he’s still looking to book his ticket to Paris after missing the 400 IM qualification standard.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto, (49.00) and Rikako Ikee (54.32) are ranked 1st for the 100 free finals, but both have secured Paris qualification in another event already. Matsumoto won the 200 free earlier this week in 1:45.29, dipping under the required qualifying time in the process. Ikee was runner-up in the 100 fly but was under the Paris time standard by 0.04.

27-year-old Yukimi Moriyama (16:16.39) outpaced 22-year-old Airi Ebina (16:17.75) by just over a second during the women’s 1500 free qualifying round. They will swim side-by-side in tonight’s final, but they’ll both need to break 16:00 for the first time to snag the Olympic qualification time (15:59.92). Both swimmers would need to drop more than 14 seconds from their best times to reach the standard.

Semifinals of the women’s 200 fly will showcase rising star Airi Mitsui, who owns a lifetime best of 2:06.77 in the event. The 19-year-old placed 5th at the Fukuoka World Championships last July, and won the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific title. Mitsui is the 5th Japanese woman to ever swim in the 2:06 range.

Veteran Satomi Suzuki is the top qualifier for the women’s 200 breast semifinals, as she clocked a time of 2:25.80 on Thursday morning.

Shuichi Takehara (1:56.90) threw down in the men’s 200 back heats, and Ryosuke Irie (1:58.82) is still seeking Paris qualification here in Tokyo. They’ll both have the opportunity to advance to tomorrow’s final, and the semifinals will commence tonight’s schedule.

The final event of this session will be the women’s 50 back, and it’s highlighted by Miki Takahashi (28.56). She was 14th at the Fukuoka World Championships last July, where she posted her current best time of 27.84.

MEN’s 200 BACKSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS

Japanese National Record — 1:52.51 — Ryosuke Irie , 2009

, 2009 Asian Record — 1:52.51 — Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

(JPN), 2009 World Record — 1:51.92 — Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009

JASF QT — 1:56.92

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’s 200 BREASTSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS

Japanese National Record — 2:19.65 — Rie Kaneto, 2016

Asian Record — 2:19.65 — Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2016

World Record — 2:17.55 — Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2023

JASF QT — 2:23.31

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’s 200 BUTTERFLY — SEMI-FINALS

Japanese National Record — 2:04.69 — Natsumi Hoshi, 2012

Asian Record — 2:01.81 — Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

World Record — 2:01.81 — Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

JASF QT — 2:07.95

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 52.79 – Rikako Ikee , 2018

, 2018 Asian Record – 52.02 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2023

World Record – 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

JASF QT – 53.12

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto , 2020

, 2020 Asian Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2020

(JPN), 2020 World Record – 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022

JASF QT – 1:55.27

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 2:06.40 – Shoma Sato, 2021

Asian Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

World Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

JASF QT – 2:08.48

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’s 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

Japanese National Record — 15:58.55 — Ai Shibata, 2007

Asian Record — 15:41.49 — Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2021

World Record — 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

JASF QT — 15:59.92

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Japanese National Record – 47.85 – Katsuhiro Matsumoto , 2023

, 2023 Asian Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

World Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

JASF QT – 47.97

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’s 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

Japanese National Record — 27.51 — Aya Terakawa, 2013

Asian Record — 26.98 — Liu Xiang (CHN), 2018

World Record — 26.86 — Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –