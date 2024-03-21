2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS
Session Preview:
The fifth evening session of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials includes finals of the women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 butterfly, men’s 200 breaststroke, women’s 1500 freestyle, men’s 100 freestyle, and women’s 50 backstroke. Olympic spots are up for grabs in each of those events, minus the women’s 50 back.
We’ll also see semifinal action for the men’s 200 backstroke, women’s 200 breaststroke, and women’s 200 butterfly, as preliminary heats of those events took place earlier in the day.
The men’s 200 breast may be the deepest event here in Tokyo, with former world record holder Ippei Watanabe, national record holder Shoma Sato, 2022 World Championships silver medalist Yu Hanaguruma, and 2:07.0 swimmer Yamato Fukasawa all in the mix. Watanabe led the way during Wednesday’s semifinals, touching in the only sub-2:08 time of 2:07.92.
The men’s 200 fly will also be a great race, and it will feature Olympic silver medalist and reigning world champion Tomoru Honda. National record holder Daiya Seto will also line-up for the final, and he’s still looking to book his ticket to Paris after missing the 400 IM qualification standard.
Katsuhiro Matsumoto, (49.00) and Rikako Ikee (54.32) are ranked 1st for the 100 free finals, but both have secured Paris qualification in another event already. Matsumoto won the 200 free earlier this week in 1:45.29, dipping under the required qualifying time in the process. Ikee was runner-up in the 100 fly but was under the Paris time standard by 0.04.
27-year-old Yukimi Moriyama (16:16.39) outpaced 22-year-old Airi Ebina (16:17.75) by just over a second during the women’s 1500 free qualifying round. They will swim side-by-side in tonight’s final, but they’ll both need to break 16:00 for the first time to snag the Olympic qualification time (15:59.92). Both swimmers would need to drop more than 14 seconds from their best times to reach the standard.
Semifinals of the women’s 200 fly will showcase rising star Airi Mitsui, who owns a lifetime best of 2:06.77 in the event. The 19-year-old placed 5th at the Fukuoka World Championships last July, and won the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific title. Mitsui is the 5th Japanese woman to ever swim in the 2:06 range.
Veteran Satomi Suzuki is the top qualifier for the women’s 200 breast semifinals, as she clocked a time of 2:25.80 on Thursday morning.
Shuichi Takehara (1:56.90) threw down in the men’s 200 back heats, and Ryosuke Irie (1:58.82) is still seeking Paris qualification here in Tokyo. They’ll both have the opportunity to advance to tomorrow’s final, and the semifinals will commence tonight’s schedule.
The final event of this session will be the women’s 50 back, and it’s highlighted by Miki Takahashi (28.56). She was 14th at the Fukuoka World Championships last July, where she posted her current best time of 27.84.
MEN’s 200 BACKSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS
- Japanese National Record — 1:52.51 — Ryosuke Irie, 2009
- Asian Record — 1:52.51 — Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009
- World Record — 1:51.92 — Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009
- JASF QT — 1:56.92
WOMEN’s 200 BREASTSTROKE — SEMI-FINALS
- Japanese National Record — 2:19.65 — Rie Kaneto, 2016
- Asian Record — 2:19.65 — Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2016
- World Record — 2:17.55 — Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2023
- JASF QT — 2:23.31
WOMEN’s 200 BUTTERFLY — SEMI-FINALS
- Japanese National Record — 2:04.69 — Natsumi Hoshi, 2012
- Asian Record — 2:01.81 — Liu Zige (CHN), 2009
- World Record — 2:01.81 — Liu Zige (CHN), 2009
- JASF QT — 2:07.95
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 52.79 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
- Asian Record – 52.02 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2023
- World Record – 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- JASF QT – 53.12
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto, 2020
- Asian Record – 1:52.53 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2020
- World Record – 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022
- JASF QT – 1:55.27
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 2:06.40 – Shoma Sato, 2021
- Asian Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
- World Record – 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
- JASF QT – 2:08.48
WOMEN’s 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- Japanese National Record — 15:58.55 — Ai Shibata, 2007
- Asian Record — 15:41.49 — Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 2021
- World Record — 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
- JASF QT — 15:59.92
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- Japanese National Record – 47.85 – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, 2023
- Asian Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
- World Record – 46.80 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
- JASF QT – 47.97
WOMEN’s 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- Japanese National Record — 27.51 — Aya Terakawa, 2013
- Asian Record — 26.98 — Liu Xiang (CHN), 2018
- World Record — 26.86 — Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
