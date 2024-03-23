Eleanor McGrath Wins Colby College’s First Elite 90 Award (DIII)

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Colby senior Eleanor McGrath has been awarded the Elite 90 Award for the Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Elite 90 award is given each year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. To be eligible, students must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition. Ties are broken by number of credits.

McGrath is the first awardee from Colby in the school’s history. She majors in Environmental Science with a minor in Creative Writing and has a 4.0 grade point average. She is currently a team captain.

This is McGrath’s first trip to the NCAA Championships. She has already wrapped up her competition this weekend, recording a 20th place finish in the 1-meter event and 22nd in 3-meter. To qualify for these championships, McGrath placed 4th and 5th on 1-meter and 3-meter at the NCAA Division III Region 3 Diving Championships.

McGrath holds her school’s record on the 3-meter board (6 dives). She recorded a runner-up finish at the 2024 NESCAC Championships in the 3-meter event.

Off the boards, McGrath conducts marine biology research on Allen Island, one of two private islands off the coast of Maine stewarded by Colby. She is currently doing a thesis project on how macroalgae acts as an ecosystem engineer in the intertidal zone.

Colby currently sits in a tie for 36th in the team rankings. McGrath’s older sister, Olivia McGrath, was an All-American swimmer for MIT, another Division III team.