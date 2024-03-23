2024 Giant Open – Saint-Germain: Noe Ponti Blasts 50.93 100 Fly

2024 GIANT OPEN – SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE

The 2024 Giant Open kicked off today from Saint-Germain-en-Laye with swimmers from multiple nations taking to the pool.

Among them was 22-year-old Noe Ponti who fired off a time of 50.93 to win the men’s 100m butterfly.

Olympic medalist Ponti opened in 24.10 and closed in 26.83 to produce the only time of the field under the 51-second barrier. His result represented a new season-best, overtaking the 51.07 logged in Nice last week. The Swiss ace now ranks #2 in the world this season.

Ponti’s lifetime best remains at the 50.74 which garnered him the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games. Tonight’s effort checks in at #4 among Ponti’s best-ever performances and first sub-51-second time outside of a major competition.

Noe Ponti‘s Top 5 LCM 100 Butterfly Times

50.74, 2020 Olympic Games (2021) 50.76, 2020 Olympic Games (2021) 50.87, 2022 European Championships 50.93, 2024 Giant Open Series 51.00, 2023 World Championships

Behind Ponti was 2023 World Championships gold medalist Maxime Grousset. 24-year-old Grousset touched in 51.66, just off the 51.47 turned in last week.

American Michael Andrew rounded out the podium in 52.32 while South African Olympian Chad Le Clos was relegated to 4th in 52.48.

25-year-old Emma Terebo ripped a new lifetime best en route to taking the women’s 200 back event.

Terebo stopped the clock in 2:08.88 to slice .20 off her previous PB of 2:09.08 put up at January’s Luxembourg Euro Meet. Splits for Terebo’s effort tonight included 1:02.55/1:06.33.

Pauline Mahieu settled for silver in 2:09.62 and Bertille Cousson collected bronze in 2:12.39.

Terebo’s time keeps her ranked 3rd among all-time fastest French women performers.

Top 5 French Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performers All-Time

Laure Manaudou – 2:06.65, 2008 Alexianne Castel – 2:07.55, 2009 Emma Terebo – 2:08.88, 2024 Alexandra Putra – 2:09.35, 2008 Esther Baron – 2:09.59, 2007

Anastasia Kirpichnikova continued her winning ways from Nice by topping the women’s 400m free podium tonight.

Kirpichnikova, who now represents France after switching citizenship from Russia, punched a time of 4:09.36. That crushed the 4:13.95 she registered to place 15th in the race at this year’s World Championships.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard was too quick to catch in the men’s 100m back, beating countryman Mewen Tomac in a tight battle to the wall.

Ndoye-Brouard turned in a time of 53.20 while Tomac settled for silver in 53.43. Switzerland’s World Championships medalist Roman Mityukov bagged bronze in 54.58.

This was an identical podium to last week in Nice but with different times. Ndoye-Brouard hit 53.57 in that earlier performance and Tomac clocked 53.96. Mityukov was faster in Nice with a mark of 54.26.

Additional Notes