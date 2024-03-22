2024 Giant Open Continues In Saint-Germain-En-Laye

2024 GIANT OPEN – SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE

Saturday, March 22nd & Sunday, March 23rd

Saint-German-En-Laye, France

LCM (50m)

The second stop of the 2024 Giant Open kicks off tomorrow in Saint-Germain-En-Laye, France. This competition serves as a follow-up to last week’s Meeting Camille Muffat, named after the national record holder who died in a helicopter crash in 2015.

Both stops represent tune-up opportunities for French athletes ahead of their all-important Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.

The fields stemming from Switzerland, the Netherlands, South Africa and more have remained mostly intact from the first competition.

Missing stars include Melanie Henique from the host nation, Thom de Boer of the Netherlands and Nikolett Padar from Hungary.

Also absent is Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaouadi, the 18-year-old who produced a lifetime best of 3:45.95 in the 400m free from the Camille Muffat stop.

We’ll see if Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey can continue her success from last week. In Nice, the 24-year-old fired off the following performances to represent a standout swimmer throughout that 4-day affair.

100m free – 54.26 *Personal Best

200m free – 1:57.06 *Personal Best

100m fly – 58.61 2nd-best time of career

400m IM – 4:36.79 *Personal Best

