Frank Applebaum Lowers Own D3 200 Fly National Record in CMS-PP Rivalry Meet

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs Pomona-Pitzer

December 1-2, 2023

Claremont, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

There is a fierce rivalry between SCIAC teams Claremont-McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges (CMS) and Pomona-Pitzer Colleges, which exist on adjacent campuses in Claremont, California and are both a part of the Claremont Consortium. Their annual dual meet is a two-day affair that both teams treat as their midseason.

While Pomona-Pitzer emerged victorious in the men’s meet, it was CMS’s Frank Applebaum who stole the show. For the third time in two years, Applebaum lowered the D3 national record in the 200 butterfly to 1:43.87, dominating the dual meet field by almost five seconds.

The difference all came from Applebaum’s front half, which was six-tenths faster than what he opened with at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Split Comparison

New Record Old Record (2023 D3 NCAAs) 23.08 23.16 49.04 (25.96) 49.64 (26.48) 1:16.09 (27.05) 1:16.68 (27.04) 1:43.88 (27.78) 1:43.96 (27.28)

This is the first time he’s set a national record outside of an NCAA final, which he has done in back-to-back years en route to a national title. He first claimed the record as a sophomore in 2022, when he won his first title (1:44.01). A year later, he lowered it to 1:43.96. Now a senior, he is poised to chase his third straight title in the event. Applebaum was a first-year during the 2020-21 season, when D3 did not host an NCAA meet.

Applebaum also contributed fly splits to CMS’s 200 medley relay (20.97) and 400 medley relay (46.77), as well as competing individually in the 100 fly (47.41) and 200 IM (1:50.96). His 100 fly time ranks him #3 in D3 this season.

Applebaum now leads the D2 rankings in the men’s 200 butterfly by a sizable margin. Behind him is Chicago’s Cooper Costello who swam 1:46.05 to win the event at the Phoenix Fall Classic.

Though CMS’s men’s and women’s teams are the defending SCIAC champions, both teams fell to Pomona-Pitzer.

Team Scores

Women:

Pomona-Pitzer, 193 CMS, 160

Men: